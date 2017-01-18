Årets bedste plader 2016 – de individuelle lister

De samlede lister over Årets bedste danske plader 2016 og Årets bedste udenlandske plader 2016 ifølge Undertoner er offentliggjort. Her lå Bisses Højlandet og David Bowies Blackstar helt i top. Inden vi helt runder 2016 af, er der dog også plads til at gå på opdagelse i de individuelle Undertoner-skribenters årslister. Det er her, man kan se, hvorfor de samlede årslister endte med at kåre de plader, de gjorde, til årets bedste. Det er også her, man kan finde en masse guld ude i krogene blandt de album og EP’er, som skribenterne har hørt og elsket i 2016.

Frederik Voss

Danske plader

1. Bisse: Højlandet

2. Katrine Stochholm: Danser til radio

3. Choir of Young Believers: Grasque

4. Goodiepal: EMEGO 211

5. Jeppe Højgaard: Spejlinger

6. Bisse: Happy Meal

7. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is

8. Søren Juul: This Moment

9. Pardans: Heaven, Treason, Women

10. Khalazer: Album



Udenlandske plader

1. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool

2. Blood Orange: Freetown Sound

3. American Football: American Football (LP2)

4. Nicolas Jaar: Sirens

5. Autechre: Elseq 1-5

6. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree

7. Anderson. Paak: Malibu

8. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith: Ears

9. Owen: The King of Whys

10. David Bowie: Blackstar

11. PJ Harvey: The Hope Six Demolition Project

12. Autolux: Pussy’s Dead

13. Bon Iver: 22, A Million

14. Jenny Hval: Blood Bitch

15. From Indian Lakes: Everything Feels

16. Death Grips: Bottomless Pit

17. Oval: Popp

18. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake

19. The Oh Sees: A Weird Exits

20. Arca: Entrañas

Perry MacLeod Jensen

Danske plader

1. Bisse: Højlandet

2. CTM: Suite for a Young Girl

3. Lust for Youth: Compassion

4. Pardans: Heaven, Treason, Women

5. Dinner: Psychic Lovers

6. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is

7. Hvass: Flowers of Edo

8. Irah: Into Dimensions

9. Jeppe Højgaard: Spejlinger

10. Klimaforandringer: Ånder

Udenlandske plader

1. PJ Harvey: The Hope Six Demolition Project

2. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree

3. Leonard Cohen: You Want It Darker

4. David Bowie: Blackstar

5. Beyoncé: Lemonade

6. Tindersticks: The Waiting Room

7. The Avalanches: Wildflower

8. Ólafur Arnalds: Island Songs

9. Open Mike Eagle & Paul White: Hella Personal Film Festival

10. Goat: Requiem

11. Blood Orange: Freetown Sound

12. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Nonagon Infinity

13. Fire! Orchestra: Ritual

14. Nils Bech: Echo

15. Deakin: Sleep Cycle

16. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool

17. Parquet Courts: Human Performance

18. Death Grips: Bottomless Pit

19. Iggy Pop: Post Pop Depression

20. Imarhan: s.t.

Niklas Kiær

Danske plader

1. CTM: Suite for a Young Girl

2. Khalazer: Album

3. Bisse: Højlandet

4. Manky: Manky x Akton

5. Vigsø: Under overfladen

6. Benal: Nu

7. Sekouia: Flac

8. Keis Khatib: Zone 2

Udenlandske plader

1. Solange: A Seat at the Table

2. Frank Ocean: Blonde

3. Bon Iver: 22, A Million

4. Beyoncé: Lemonade

5. Roísín Murphy: Take Her Up to Monto

6. Kelsey Lu: Church

7. Kaytranada: 99.9%

8. Skepta: Konnichiwa

9. A Tribe Called Quest: We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

10. Common: Black America Again

11. Open Mike Eagle & Paul White: Hella Personal Film Festival

12. The Avalanches: Wildflower

13. Danny Brown: Atrocity Exhibition

14. Anderson. Paak: Malibu

15. Jessy Lanza: Oh No

16. Anohni: Hopelessness

17. Bibio: A Mineral Love

18. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool

19. Blood Orange: Freetown Sound

20. Fatima Al Qadiri: Brute

Alex Nørregaard

Danske plader

1. Lust for Youth: Compassion

2. Western Skies Motel: Settlers

3. Nicklas Sørensen: Solo

4. Bisse: Højlandet

5. Yung: A Youthful Dream

6. Bisse: Happy Meal

7. Vanessa Amara: You’re Welcome Here

8. Croatian Amor: Love Means Taking Action

9. The Seven Mile Journey: Templates for Mimesis

10. Furns: Only Through Your Eyes

Udenlandske plader

1. Frank Ocean: Blonde

2. Explosions in the Sky: The Wilderness

3. Blood Orange: Freetown Sound

4. Marissa Nadler: Bury Your Name

5. Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions: Until the Hunter

6. Devon Welsh: Down the Mountain

7. Marissa Nadler: Strangers

8. Anohni: Hopelessness

9. Eluvium: False Readings On

10. Majical Cloudz: Wait & See

11. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake

12. David Bowie: Blackstar

13. Jenny Hval: Blood Bitch

14. A Winged Victory for the Sullen: Iris

15. Mogwai: Atomic

16. Shura: Nothing’s Real

17. Bon Iver: 22, A Million

18. Yumi Zouma: Yoncalla

19. Lubomyr Melnyk: Illirion

20. Yann Tiersen: Eusa

Daniel Niebuhr:

Danske plader

1. Narcosatanicos: Body Cults

2. Værket: Jealousy Hits

3. Liima: ii

4. Bisse: Højlandet

5. Svin: Missionær

Udenlandske plader

1. Fat White Family: Songs for Our Mothers

2. Parquet Courts: Human Performance

3. Justice: Woman

4. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Nonagon Infinity

5. Thee Oh Sees: A Weird Exits

6. Todd Terje & the Olsens: The Big Cover-Up

7. DIIV: Is the Is Are

8. Iggy Pop: Post Pop Depression

9. Massive Attack: Ritual Spirit

10. The Avalanches: Wildflower

11. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool

12. Goat: Requiem

13. Thee Oh Sees: An Odd Enters

14. Savages: Adore Life

15. Moderat: III

16. Nicolas Jaar: Sirens

17. Imarhan: s.t.

18. David Bowie: Blackstar

19. Danny Brown: Atrocity Exhibition

20. Elektro Guzzi: Clones

Camilla Grausen

Danske plader

1. Katrine Stochholm: Danser til radio

2. Bisse: Højlandet

3. Yung: A Youthful Dream

4. Navneløs: Lava

5. Western Skies Motel: Settlers

6. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is

7. Irah: Into Dimensions

8. Bisse: Happy Meal

9. Agnes Obel: Citizen of Glass

10. First Hate: The Mind of a Gemini

Udenlandske plader

1. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool

2. PJ Harvey: The Hope Six Demolition Project

3. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree

4. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake

5. Devendra Banhart: Ape in Pink Marble

6. Mitski: Puberty 2

7. Marissa Nadler: Strangers

8. Angel Olsen: My Woman

9. Beyoncé: Lemonade

10. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam: I Had a Dream That You Were Mine

11. Bowie: Blackstar

12. Anohni: Hopelessness

13. Julia Jacklin: Don’t Let the Kids Win

14. Japanese Breakfast: Psychopomp

15. Goat: Requiem

16. Parquet Courts: Human Performance

17. My bubba: Big Bad Good

18. The Avalanches: Wildflower

19. Hinds: Leave Me Alone

20. Bat for Lashes: The Bride

Sofie Rafn

Danske plader

1. Irah: Into Dimensions

2. First Hate: The Mind of a Gemini

3. Bisse: Højlandet

4. Vellness Plader: Mixtape Vol. 2

5. Søren Juul: This Moment

6. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is

7. Choir of Young Believers: Grasque

8. Liss: First

9. Karl William: Livet

10. Agnes Obel: Citizen of Glass

Udenlandske plader

1. TV Girl: Who Really Cares

2. Cass McCombs: Mangy Love

3. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake

4. Solange: A Seat at the Table

5. Beyoncé: Lemonade

6. Angel Olsen: My Woman

7. Kevin Morby: Singing Saw

8. Karl Blau: Introducing Karl Blau

9. The Radio Dept.: Running Out of Love

10. Rihanna: Anti

11. Kanye West: The Life of Pablo

12. David Bowie: Blackstar

13. Car Seat Headrest: Teens of Denial

14. Chairlift: Moth

15. Christine and the Queens: Chaleur Humaine

16. Bibio: A Mineral Love

17. Chance the Rapper: Coloring Book

18. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool

19. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam: I Had a Dream That You Were Mine

20. DIIV: Is the Is Are

Simon Freiesleben

Danske plader

1. Choir of Young Believers: Grasque

2. Bisse: Højlandet

3. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is

4. Loke Deph: Malstrøm/Beluga

5. Bisse: Happy Meal

6. Svin: Missionær

7. Narcosatanicos: Body Cults

8. Irah: Into Dimensions

9. Navneløs: Lava

10. Chinah: Once the Lights Are On



Udenlandske plader

1. Death Grips: Bottomless Pit

2. Blood Orange: Freetown Sound

3. A Tribe Called Quest: We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

4. Solange: A Seat at the Table

5. David Bowie: Blackstar

6. Leonard Cohen: You Want It Darker

7. Kendrick Lamar: Untitled Unmastered

8. Sturgill Simpson: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

9. Danny Brown: Atrocity Exhibition

10. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree

11. Nicolas Jaar: Sirens

12. Kanye West: The Life of Pablo

13. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Nonagon Infinity

14. Parquet Courts: Human Performance

15. Frank Ocean: Blonde

16. Iggy Pop: Post Pop Depression

17. Vince Staples: Prima Donna

18. Bon Iver: 22, A Million

19. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam: I Had a Dream That You Were Mine

20. Tindersticks: The Waiting Room

Maja Hirani

Danske plader

1. Loke Deph: Malstrøm/Beluga

2. Esben & Loke Deph: Weekendmixtape #4

3. Esben & Loke Deph: Weekendmixtape #3

Udenlandske plader

1. Aesop Rock: The Impossible Kid

2. A Tribe Called Quest: We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

3. Isaiah Rashad: The Sun’s Tirade

4. Noname: Telefone

5. Kendrick Lamar: Untitled Unmastered

6. Frank Ocean: Blonde

7. Mr. Lif & L’Orange: The Life & Death of Scenery

8. Kemba: Negus

9. Dream Junkies: Good Religion

10. Anderson. Paak: Malibu

11. Beyoncé: Lemonade

12. Kanye West: The Life of Pablo

13. Danny Brown: Atrocity Exibition

14. Emanon (Exile & Aloe Blacc): Dystopia

15. Red Pill: Instinctive Drowning

16. JuJu Rogers & Bluetaeb: Lost in Translation

17. De La Soul: And the Anonymous Nobody

18. Gensu Dean & Denmark Vessey: Whole Food

19. Kate Tempest: Let Them Eat Chaos

20. Common: Black America Again

Steen Fabrin Michelsen

Danske plader

1. Bisse: Højlandet

2. Liss: First

3. Irah: Into Dimensions

4. De Efterladte: Adjø tristesse

5. Trentemøller: Fixion

6. Blondage: Blondage

7. Choir of Young Believers: Grasque

8. Nikolaj Nørlund & Copenhagen Phil: Villa

9. Niels Skousen: Hvem er du, som kommer imod mig?

10. Ukendt Under Andet Navn: Ingen hunde hyler her

Udenlandske plader

1. Leonard Cohen: You Want It Darker

2. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree

3. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam: I Had a Dream That You Were Mine

4. Cass McCombs: Mangy Love

5. Iggy Pop: Post Pop Depression

6. David Bowie: Blackstar

7. Angel Olsen: My Woman

8. Weyes Blood: Front Row Seat to Earth

9. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Nonagon Infinity

10. Mitski: Puberty 2

11. Marissa Nadler: Strangers

12. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake

13. Kevin Morby: Singing Saw

14. PJ Harvey: The Hope Six Demolition Project

15. Savages: Adore Life

16. Bon Iver: 22, A Million

17. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool

18. Parquet Courts: Human Performance

19. Car Seat Headrest: Teens of Denial

20. Anderson. Paak: Malibu

Bitten Kjærgaard

Danske plader

1. Choir of Young Believers: Grasque

2. Bisse: Højlandet

3. Palace Winter: Waiting for the World to Turn

4. Grand Prix: The Hour of Victory

5. Den Fjerde Væg: Jeg giver slip hvis du giver slip

6. Niepoort: The Soft Descent

7. Yung: A Youthful Dream

8. Klimaforandringer: Ånder

9. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is

10. Blue Foundation: Blood Moon

Udenlandske plader

1. Bowie: Blackstar

2. PJ Harvey: The Hope Six Demolition Project

3. La Femme: Mystère

4. Bob Hund: Dödliga klassiker

5. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake

6. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree

7. The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Third World Pyramid

8. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Nonagon Infinity

9. Hinds: Leave Me Alone

10. Mitski: Puberty 2

11. My bubba: Big Bad Good

Troels Sørensen

Danske plader

1. Chinah: Once the Lights Are On

2. Karl William: Livet

3. Katinka: Lufthuller

4. Vi Sidder Bare Her: Rak-ma-gak

5. Blondage: Blondage

6. Jærv: Dit hav

7. Saint Best: Need You Now

8. Palace Winter: Waiting for the World to Turn

9. Yung: A Youthful Dream

10. Liss: First

Udenlandske plader

1. Anderson. Paak: Malibu

2. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake

3. Bon Iver: 22, A Million

4. Aurora: All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend

5. Honne: Warm on a Cold Night

6. Last Shadow Puppets: Everything You’ve Come to Expect

7. Kakkmaddafakka: KMF

8. Band of Horses: Why Are You OK

9. Gold Panda: Good Luck and Try Your Best

10. Mac Miller: The Divine Feminine

11. Kendrick Lamar: Untitled Unmastered

12. David Bowie: Blackstar

13. The Lumineers: Cleopatra

14. Mayer Hawthorne: Man About Town

15. Lemaitre: 1749

16. Frank Ocean: Blonde

17. Beaty Heart: Till the Tomb

18. Animal Collective: Painting With

19. Postiljonen: Reverie

20. Lemaitre: Afterglow

Søren Jakobsen

Danske plader

1. Yung: A Youthful Dream

2. Værket: Jealousy Hits

3. Causa Sui: Return to Sky

4. Bisse: Højlandet

5. Narcosatanicos: Body Cults

6. Mythic Sunship: Ouroboros

Udenlandske plader

1. David Bowie: Blackstar

2. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool

3. Sturgill Simpson: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

4. Vektor: Terminal Redux

5. Solange: A Seat at the Table

6. Nails: You Will Never Be One of Us

7. Willam Tyler: Modern Country

8. Oranssi Pazuzu: Värähtelijä

9. Thee Oh Sees: A Weird Exits

10. Loretta Lynn: Full Circle