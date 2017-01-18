Årets bedste plader 2016 – de individuelle lister

De samlede lister over Årets bedste danske plader 2016 og Årets bedste udenlandske plader 2016 ifølge Undertoner er offentliggjort. Her lå Bisses Højlandet og David Bowies Blackstar helt i top. Inden vi helt runder 2016 af, er der dog også plads til at gå på opdagelse i de individuelle Undertoner-skribenters årslister. Det er her, man kan se, hvorfor de samlede årslister endte med at kåre de plader, de gjorde, til årets bedste. Det er også her, man kan finde en masse guld ude i krogene blandt de album og EP’er, som skribenterne har hørt og elsket i 2016.
Frederik Voss
Danske plader
1. Bisse: Højlandet
2. Katrine Stochholm: Danser til radio
3. Choir of Young Believers: Grasque
4. Goodiepal: EMEGO 211
5. Jeppe Højgaard: Spejlinger
6. Bisse: Happy Meal
7. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is
8. Søren Juul: This Moment
9. Pardans: Heaven, Treason, Women
10. Khalazer: Album
Udenlandske plader
1. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool
2. Blood Orange: Freetown Sound
3. American Football: American Football (LP2)
4. Nicolas Jaar: Sirens
5. Autechre: Elseq 1-5
6. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree
7. Anderson. Paak: Malibu
8. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith: Ears
9. Owen: The King of Whys
10. David Bowie: Blackstar
11. PJ Harvey: The Hope Six Demolition Project
12. Autolux: Pussy’s Dead
13. Bon Iver: 22, A Million
14. Jenny Hval: Blood Bitch
15. From Indian Lakes: Everything Feels
16. Death Grips: Bottomless Pit
17. Oval: Popp
18. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake
19. The Oh Sees: A Weird Exits
20. Arca: Entrañas
Perry MacLeod Jensen
Danske plader
1. Bisse: Højlandet
2. CTM: Suite for a Young Girl
3. Lust for Youth: Compassion
4. Pardans: Heaven, Treason, Women
5. Dinner: Psychic Lovers
6. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is
7. Hvass: Flowers of Edo
8. Irah: Into Dimensions
9. Jeppe Højgaard: Spejlinger
10. Klimaforandringer: Ånder
Udenlandske plader
1. PJ Harvey: The Hope Six Demolition Project
2. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree
3. Leonard Cohen: You Want It Darker
4. David Bowie: Blackstar
5. Beyoncé: Lemonade
6. Tindersticks: The Waiting Room
7. The Avalanches: Wildflower
8. Ólafur Arnalds: Island Songs
9. Open Mike Eagle & Paul White: Hella Personal Film Festival
10. Goat: Requiem
11. Blood Orange: Freetown Sound
12. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Nonagon Infinity
13. Fire! Orchestra: Ritual
14. Nils Bech: Echo
15. Deakin: Sleep Cycle
16. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool
17. Parquet Courts: Human Performance
18. Death Grips: Bottomless Pit
19. Iggy Pop: Post Pop Depression
20. Imarhan: s.t.
Niklas Kiær
Danske plader
1. CTM: Suite for a Young Girl
2. Khalazer: Album
3. Bisse: Højlandet
4. Manky: Manky x Akton
5. Vigsø: Under overfladen
6. Benal: Nu
7. Sekouia: Flac
8. Keis Khatib: Zone 2
Udenlandske plader
1. Solange: A Seat at the Table
2. Frank Ocean: Blonde
3. Bon Iver: 22, A Million
4. Beyoncé: Lemonade
5. Roísín Murphy: Take Her Up to Monto
6. Kelsey Lu: Church
7. Kaytranada: 99.9%
8. Skepta: Konnichiwa
9. A Tribe Called Quest: We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
10. Common: Black America Again
11. Open Mike Eagle & Paul White: Hella Personal Film Festival
12. The Avalanches: Wildflower
13. Danny Brown: Atrocity Exhibition
14. Anderson. Paak: Malibu
15. Jessy Lanza: Oh No
16. Anohni: Hopelessness
17. Bibio: A Mineral Love
18. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool
19. Blood Orange: Freetown Sound
20. Fatima Al Qadiri: Brute
Alex Nørregaard
Danske plader
1. Lust for Youth: Compassion
2. Western Skies Motel: Settlers
3. Nicklas Sørensen: Solo
4. Bisse: Højlandet
5. Yung: A Youthful Dream
6. Bisse: Happy Meal
7. Vanessa Amara: You’re Welcome Here
8. Croatian Amor: Love Means Taking Action
9. The Seven Mile Journey: Templates for Mimesis
10. Furns: Only Through Your Eyes
Udenlandske plader
1. Frank Ocean: Blonde
2. Explosions in the Sky: The Wilderness
3. Blood Orange: Freetown Sound
4. Marissa Nadler: Bury Your Name
5. Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions: Until the Hunter
6. Devon Welsh: Down the Mountain
7. Marissa Nadler: Strangers
8. Anohni: Hopelessness
9. Eluvium: False Readings On
10. Majical Cloudz: Wait & See
11. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake
12. David Bowie: Blackstar
13. Jenny Hval: Blood Bitch
14. A Winged Victory for the Sullen: Iris
15. Mogwai: Atomic
16. Shura: Nothing’s Real
17. Bon Iver: 22, A Million
18. Yumi Zouma: Yoncalla
19. Lubomyr Melnyk: Illirion
20. Yann Tiersen: Eusa
Daniel Niebuhr:
Danske plader
1. Narcosatanicos: Body Cults
2. Værket: Jealousy Hits
3. Liima: ii
4. Bisse: Højlandet
5. Svin: Missionær
Udenlandske plader
1. Fat White Family: Songs for Our Mothers
2. Parquet Courts: Human Performance
3. Justice: Woman
4. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Nonagon Infinity
5. Thee Oh Sees: A Weird Exits
6. Todd Terje & the Olsens: The Big Cover-Up
7. DIIV: Is the Is Are
8. Iggy Pop: Post Pop Depression
9. Massive Attack: Ritual Spirit
10. The Avalanches: Wildflower
11. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool
12. Goat: Requiem
13. Thee Oh Sees: An Odd Enters
14. Savages: Adore Life
15. Moderat: III
16. Nicolas Jaar: Sirens
17. Imarhan: s.t.
18. David Bowie: Blackstar
19. Danny Brown: Atrocity Exhibition
20. Elektro Guzzi: Clones
Camilla Grausen
Danske plader
1. Katrine Stochholm: Danser til radio
2. Bisse: Højlandet
3. Yung: A Youthful Dream
4. Navneløs: Lava
5. Western Skies Motel: Settlers
6. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is
7. Irah: Into Dimensions
8. Bisse: Happy Meal
9. Agnes Obel: Citizen of Glass
10. First Hate: The Mind of a Gemini
Udenlandske plader
1. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool
2. PJ Harvey: The Hope Six Demolition Project
3. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree
4. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake
5. Devendra Banhart: Ape in Pink Marble
6. Mitski: Puberty 2
7. Marissa Nadler: Strangers
8. Angel Olsen: My Woman
9. Beyoncé: Lemonade
10. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam: I Had a Dream That You Were Mine
11. Bowie: Blackstar
12. Anohni: Hopelessness
13. Julia Jacklin: Don’t Let the Kids Win
14. Japanese Breakfast: Psychopomp
15. Goat: Requiem
16. Parquet Courts: Human Performance
17. My bubba: Big Bad Good
18. The Avalanches: Wildflower
19. Hinds: Leave Me Alone
20. Bat for Lashes: The Bride
Sofie Rafn
Danske plader
1. Irah: Into Dimensions
2. First Hate: The Mind of a Gemini
3. Bisse: Højlandet
4. Vellness Plader: Mixtape Vol. 2
5. Søren Juul: This Moment
6. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is
7. Choir of Young Believers: Grasque
8. Liss: First
9. Karl William: Livet
10. Agnes Obel: Citizen of Glass
Udenlandske plader
1. TV Girl: Who Really Cares
2. Cass McCombs: Mangy Love
3. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake
4. Solange: A Seat at the Table
5. Beyoncé: Lemonade
6. Angel Olsen: My Woman
7. Kevin Morby: Singing Saw
8. Karl Blau: Introducing Karl Blau
9. The Radio Dept.: Running Out of Love
10. Rihanna: Anti
11. Kanye West: The Life of Pablo
12. David Bowie: Blackstar
13. Car Seat Headrest: Teens of Denial
14. Chairlift: Moth
15. Christine and the Queens: Chaleur Humaine
16. Bibio: A Mineral Love
17. Chance the Rapper: Coloring Book
18. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool
19. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam: I Had a Dream That You Were Mine
20. DIIV: Is the Is Are
Simon Freiesleben
Danske plader
1. Choir of Young Believers: Grasque
2. Bisse: Højlandet
3. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is
4. Loke Deph: Malstrøm/Beluga
5. Bisse: Happy Meal
6. Svin: Missionær
7. Narcosatanicos: Body Cults
8. Irah: Into Dimensions
9. Navneløs: Lava
10. Chinah: Once the Lights Are On
Udenlandske plader
1. Death Grips: Bottomless Pit
2. Blood Orange: Freetown Sound
3. A Tribe Called Quest: We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
4. Solange: A Seat at the Table
5. David Bowie: Blackstar
6. Leonard Cohen: You Want It Darker
7. Kendrick Lamar: Untitled Unmastered
8. Sturgill Simpson: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
9. Danny Brown: Atrocity Exhibition
10. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree
11. Nicolas Jaar: Sirens
12. Kanye West: The Life of Pablo
13. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Nonagon Infinity
14. Parquet Courts: Human Performance
15. Frank Ocean: Blonde
16. Iggy Pop: Post Pop Depression
17. Vince Staples: Prima Donna
18. Bon Iver: 22, A Million
19. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam: I Had a Dream That You Were Mine
20. Tindersticks: The Waiting Room
Maja Hirani
Danske plader
1. Loke Deph: Malstrøm/Beluga
2. Esben & Loke Deph: Weekendmixtape #4
3. Esben & Loke Deph: Weekendmixtape #3
Udenlandske plader
1. Aesop Rock: The Impossible Kid
2. A Tribe Called Quest: We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
3. Isaiah Rashad: The Sun’s Tirade
4. Noname: Telefone
5. Kendrick Lamar: Untitled Unmastered
6. Frank Ocean: Blonde
7. Mr. Lif & L’Orange: The Life & Death of Scenery
8. Kemba: Negus
9. Dream Junkies: Good Religion
10. Anderson. Paak: Malibu
11. Beyoncé: Lemonade
12. Kanye West: The Life of Pablo
13. Danny Brown: Atrocity Exibition
14. Emanon (Exile & Aloe Blacc): Dystopia
15. Red Pill: Instinctive Drowning
16. JuJu Rogers & Bluetaeb: Lost in Translation
17. De La Soul: And the Anonymous Nobody
18. Gensu Dean & Denmark Vessey: Whole Food
19. Kate Tempest: Let Them Eat Chaos
20. Common: Black America Again
Steen Fabrin Michelsen
Danske plader
1. Bisse: Højlandet
2. Liss: First
3. Irah: Into Dimensions
4. De Efterladte: Adjø tristesse
5. Trentemøller: Fixion
6. Blondage: Blondage
7. Choir of Young Believers: Grasque
8. Nikolaj Nørlund & Copenhagen Phil: Villa
9. Niels Skousen: Hvem er du, som kommer imod mig?
10. Ukendt Under Andet Navn: Ingen hunde hyler her
Udenlandske plader
1. Leonard Cohen: You Want It Darker
2. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree
3. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam: I Had a Dream That You Were Mine
4. Cass McCombs: Mangy Love
5. Iggy Pop: Post Pop Depression
6. David Bowie: Blackstar
7. Angel Olsen: My Woman
8. Weyes Blood: Front Row Seat to Earth
9. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Nonagon Infinity
10. Mitski: Puberty 2
11. Marissa Nadler: Strangers
12. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake
13. Kevin Morby: Singing Saw
14. PJ Harvey: The Hope Six Demolition Project
15. Savages: Adore Life
16. Bon Iver: 22, A Million
17. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool
18. Parquet Courts: Human Performance
19. Car Seat Headrest: Teens of Denial
20. Anderson. Paak: Malibu
Bitten Kjærgaard
Danske plader
1. Choir of Young Believers: Grasque
2. Bisse: Højlandet
3. Palace Winter: Waiting for the World to Turn
4. Grand Prix: The Hour of Victory
5. Den Fjerde Væg: Jeg giver slip hvis du giver slip
6. Niepoort: The Soft Descent
7. Yung: A Youthful Dream
8. Klimaforandringer: Ånder
9. Marching Church: Telling It Like It Is
10. Blue Foundation: Blood Moon
Udenlandske plader
1. Bowie: Blackstar
2. PJ Harvey: The Hope Six Demolition Project
3. La Femme: Mystère
4. Bob Hund: Dödliga klassiker
5. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake
6. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Skeleton Tree
7. The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Third World Pyramid
8. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Nonagon Infinity
9. Hinds: Leave Me Alone
10. Mitski: Puberty 2
11. My bubba: Big Bad Good
Troels Sørensen
Danske plader
1. Chinah: Once the Lights Are On
2. Karl William: Livet
3. Katinka: Lufthuller
4. Vi Sidder Bare Her: Rak-ma-gak
5. Blondage: Blondage
6. Jærv: Dit hav
7. Saint Best: Need You Now
8. Palace Winter: Waiting for the World to Turn
9. Yung: A Youthful Dream
10. Liss: First
Udenlandske plader
1. Anderson. Paak: Malibu
2. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake
3. Bon Iver: 22, A Million
4. Aurora: All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend
5. Honne: Warm on a Cold Night
6. Last Shadow Puppets: Everything You’ve Come to Expect
7. Kakkmaddafakka: KMF
8. Band of Horses: Why Are You OK
9. Gold Panda: Good Luck and Try Your Best
10. Mac Miller: The Divine Feminine
11. Kendrick Lamar: Untitled Unmastered
12. David Bowie: Blackstar
13. The Lumineers: Cleopatra
14. Mayer Hawthorne: Man About Town
15. Lemaitre: 1749
16. Frank Ocean: Blonde
17. Beaty Heart: Till the Tomb
18. Animal Collective: Painting With
19. Postiljonen: Reverie
20. Lemaitre: Afterglow
Søren Jakobsen
Danske plader
1. Yung: A Youthful Dream
2. Værket: Jealousy Hits
3. Causa Sui: Return to Sky
4. Bisse: Højlandet
5. Narcosatanicos: Body Cults
6. Mythic Sunship: Ouroboros
Udenlandske plader
1. David Bowie: Blackstar
2. Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool
3. Sturgill Simpson: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
4. Vektor: Terminal Redux
5. Solange: A Seat at the Table
6. Nails: You Will Never Be One of Us
7. Willam Tyler: Modern Country
8. Oranssi Pazuzu: Värähtelijä
9. Thee Oh Sees: A Weird Exits
10. Loretta Lynn: Full Circle
