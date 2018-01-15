Årets bedste plader 2017: De individuelle lister

Traditionen tro har Undertoner kåret det forgangne års bedste udgivelser. Pointene fra Undertoner-skribenternes individuelle årslister dannede de samlede toplister, som kan ses i Årets bedste danske plader 2017 og Årets bedste udenlandske plader 2017. Her indtog Sort Sol og Slowdive de respektive førstepladser.

Nu løfter vi sløret for skribenters egne lister over årets – ifølge dem – bedste album og EP’er. Der er masser af god inspiration at hente til musik, som så dagens lys i 2017, men som fortsat vil markere sig i 2018. Værsgo at gå på opdagelse og lytte med!

Sofie Guldager Rafn

Danske plader:

1. Turbolens: Tro, håb & kærlighed

2. First Flush: FUWA

3. Cancer: Totem

4. Mew: Visuals

5. Masasolo: At Sixes and Sevens

6. Sjæl I Flammer: Åh

7. M.I.L.K.: A Memory of a Memory of a Postcard

8. Modest: Pretty Sure It’s Honest

9. Excelsior: Superimposed

10. The Minds of 99: Solkongen (del 1)

Udenlandske plader:

1. Big Thief: Capacity

2. Molly Burch: Please Be Mine

3. Courtney Marie Andrews: Honest Life

4. Kevin Morby: City Music

5. Yumi Zouma: Willowbank

6. Tennis: Modern Woman

7. Girlpool: Powerplant

8. Homeshake: Fresh Air

9. Jens Lekman: Life Will See You Now

10. Julie Byrne: Not Even Happiness

11. Sampha: Process

12. (Sandy) Alex G: Rocket

13. King Krule: The Ooz

14. Joan Shelley: s.t.

15. Jesse Woods: Autoflower

16. Snail Mail: Habit

17. Ariel Pink: Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

18. Hurray for the Riff Raff: Navigator

19. Amber Coffman: City of No Reply

20. Posse: Horse Blanket

Ulrik Høgh

Danske plader:

1. Baby in Vain: More Nothing

2. Papir: V

3. Katinka: Vi er ikke kønne nok til at danse

4. Bisse: 19.6.87

5. Communions: Blue

6. Modest: Pretty Sure It’s Honest

7. Causa Sui: Vibraciones Doradas

8. Fribytterdrømme: Superego

9. Liima: 1982

10. Get Your Gun: Doubt Is My Rope Back to You

Udenlandske plader:

1. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream

2. St. Vincent: Masseduction

3. Fever Ray: Plunge

4. The Drums: ”Abysmal Thoughts”

5. Slowdive: s.t.

6. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding

7. King Krule: The Ooz

8. The National: Sleep Well Beast

9. The xx: I See You

10. Big Thief: Capacity

11. Mogwai: Every Country’s Sun

12. Mount Eerie: A Crow Looked at Me

13. Julien Baker: Turn Out the Lights

14. Alex Cameron: Forced Witness

15. Cigarettes After Sex: s.t.

16. Protomartyr: Relatives in Descent

17. Destroyer: Ken

18. Susanne Sundfør: Music for People in Trouble

19. Phoebe Bridgers: Stranger in the Alps

20. Alvvays: Antisocialites

Simon Freiesleben

Danske plader:

1. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne

2. Baby in Vain: More Nothing

3. Lød: Folder

4. Lowly: Heba

5. Katinka: Vi er ikke kønne nok til at danse

6. Sleep Party People: The Lingering

7. Get Your Gun: Doubt Is My Rope Back to You

8. Modest: Pretty Sure It’s Honest

9. Mø: When I Was Young

10. Bisse: 19.6.87

Udenlandske plader:

1. King Krule: The Ooz

2. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.

3. Thundercat: Drunk

4. Big Thief: Capacity

5. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream

6. Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference

7. Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy

8. Priests: Nothing Feels Natural

9. Fever Ray: Plunge

10. Slowdive: s.t.

11. Mount Kimbie: Love What Survives

12. Colin Stetson: All This I Do for Glory

13. Dirty Projectors: s.t.

14. Timber Timbre: Sincerely, Future Pollution

15. Father John Misty: Pure Comedy

16. Alex Cameron: Forced Witness

17. Tinariwen: Elwan

18. The xx: I See You

19. Vince Staples: Big Fish

20. Jonwayne: Rap Album Two

Perry MacLeod Jensen

Danske plader:

1. GP&PLS: Pro monarkistisk extratone

2. Nooooooo Daylight: s.t.

3. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne

4. Kira Skov & Maria Faust: In the Beginning

5. Skammens Vogn: Sukaley!

6. Sonja LaBianca: About Room, Room to Be, Rooms

7. Lød: Folder

8. Slår Skår: Fra der hvor jeg sidder kan jeg bukke bakkerne omkring mig

9. Marvelous Mosell: Magisk mytisk mageløs

10. Excelsior: Superimposed

Udenlandske plader:

1. Slowdive: s.t.

2. Alice Coltrane: World Spiritual Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane

3. Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference

4. King Krule: The Ooz

5. Perfume Genius: No Shape

6. Fever Ray: Plunge

7. Thundercat: Drunk 14

8. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.

9. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding

10. Japanese Breakfast: Soft Sounds from Another Planet

11. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream

12. Open Mike Eagle: Brick Body Kids Still Daydream

13. Cigarettes After Sex: s.t.

14. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith: The Kid

15. Alvvays: Antisocialites

16. Blonde Redhead: 3 O’Clock

17. Dirty Projectors: s.t.

18. St. Vincent: Masseduction

19. Charlotte Gainsbourg: Rest

20. The Fall: New Facts Emerge

Magnus Eldrup

Danske plader:

1. Communions: Blue

2. Sjæl I Flammer: Åh

3. Marvelous Mosell: Magisk mytisk mageløs

4. Nelson Can: EP3

5. Skammens Vogn: Sukaley!

6. Lowly: Heba

7. Velvet Volume: Look Look Look!

8. Baby in Vain: More Nothing

9. Masasolo: At Sixes and Sevens

10. Bisse: 19.6.87

Udenlandske plader:

1. Father John Misty: Pure Comedy

2. Feist: Pleasure – 19

3. The National: Sleep Well Beast

4. Rex Orange County: Apricot Princess

5. Alvvays: Antisocialites

6. St. Vincent: Masseduction

7. Perfume Genius: No Shape

8. Haim: Something to Tell You

9. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream

10. The Drums: ”Abysmal Thoughts”

11. Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy

12. Toro y Moi: Boo Boo

13. The New Pornographers: Whiteout Conditions

14. Marika Hackman: I’m Not Your Man

15. Mac Demarco: This Old Dog

16. Arcade Fire: Everything Now

17. Bonobo: Migration

18. Moses Hightower: Fjallaloft

19. King Krule: The Ooz

20. Dirty Projectors: s.t.

Camilla Grausen

Danske plader:

1. Baby in Vain: More Nothing

2. Communions: Blue

3. Kira Skov & Maria Faust: In the Beginning

4. Turbolens: Tro, håb & kærlighed

5. The Minds of 99: Solkongen (del 1)

6. Bisse: 19.6.87

7. ML Buch: Fleshy

8. Alcabean: Real Time Fiction

9. Lowly: Heba

10. Fribytterdrømme: Superego

Udenlandske plader:

1. Björk: Utopia

2: The Drums: ”Abysmal Thoughts”

3. Marika Hackman: I’m Not Your Man

4. St. Vincent: Masseduction

5. King Krule: The Ooz

6. Slowdive: s.t.

7. Alvvays: Antisocialites

8. Fever Ray: Plunge

9. Feist: Pleasure

10. Protomartyr: Relatives in Descent

11. The xx: I See You

12. Big Thief: Capacity

13. Jarvis Cocker & Chilly Gonzales: Room 29

14. Loyle Carner: Yesterday’s Gone

15. Molly Burch: Please Be Mine

16. Mogwai: Every Country’s Sun

17. Mount Eerie: A Crow Looked at Me

18. Julie Byrne: Not Even Happiness

19. Widowspeak: Expect the Best

20. Chastity Belt: I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone

Morten Madsen

Danske plader:

1. Nelson Can: EP3

2. School of X: Faded. Dream.

3. Asger Techau: Waves

4. The Attic Sleepers: Transit

5. Uffe Lorenzen: Galmandsværk

6. Modest: Pretty Sure It’s Honest

7. Katinka: Vi er ikke kønne nok til at danse

8. Darling Don’t Dance: Pediophobia

9. Blaue Blume: Sobs

10. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne

Udenlandske plader:

1. The National: Sleep Well Beast

2. Slowdive: s.t.

3. Future Islands: The Far Field

4. Feist: Pleasure

5. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding

6. Arcade Fire: Everything Now

7. Wolf Alice: Visions of a Life

8. The New Pornographers: Whiteout Conditions

9. Queens of the Stone Age: Villains

10. Henrik Lindstrand: Leken

11. The xx: I See You

12. Kurt Vile & Courtney Barnett: Whole Lotta Sea Lice

13. Father John Misty: Pure Comedy

14. Alt-J: Relaxer

15. Wolf Parade: Cry Cry Cry

16. Fleet Foxes: Crack-Up

17. Alex Cameron: Forced Witness

18. Kevin Morby: City Music

19. Iron & Wine: Beast Epic

20. Real Estate: In Mind

Simon Lund Pedersen

Danske plader:

1. First Flush: Fuwa

2. Fugleflugten: Bøglevækker

3. Noah Carter: Couch Dreams

4. Bisse: 19.6.87

5. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne

6. Cancer: Totem

7. Soft Armour: Multi Terrain

8. Dinner: New Work

9. Visitor Kane: Easy Concern

10. Virgin Suicide: Forever Trouble

Udenlandske plader:

1. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.

2. Slowdive: s.t.

3. Avey Tare: Eucalyptus

4. Perfume Genius: No Shape

5. King Krule: The Ooz

6. Princess Nokia: 1992 Deluxe

7. Drake: More Life

8. Future: HNDRXX

9. (Sandy) Alex G: Rocket

10. Wire: Lead/Silver

11. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding

12. Oumou Sangare: Mogoya

13. Sun Kil Moon: Common as Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood

14. Protomartyr: Relatives in Descent

15. Ariel Pink: Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

16. Kevin Morby: City Music

17. Sampha: Process

18. Mount Eerie: A Crow Looked at Me

19. Girma Bèyènè & Akalé Wubé: Mistakes on Purpose

20. Priests: Nothing Feels Natural

Niklas Kiær

Danske plader:

1. Marvelous Mosell: Magisk mytisk mageløs

2. Cancer: Totem

3. Jens Ole McCoy: Underverden OST

4. August Rosenbaum: Vista

5. DJ Sports: Modern Species

6. Bandina ié: Synekdoke

7. Nelson Can: EP3

8. Benal: Hvis det virkelig er vigtigt

9. Lowly: Heba

10. Asger Baden & Peder: Furcula

Udenlandske plader:

1. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream

2. P.O.S.: Chill, Dummy

3. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.

4. Jonwayne: Rap Album Two

5. Kelela: Take Me Apart

6. Ibeyi: Ash

7. Julie Byrne: Not Even Happiness

8. Dirty Projectors: s.t.

9. SZA: Ctrl

10. Juana Molina: Cosoco

11. Ghostpoet: Dark Days + Canapées

12. Goldlink: At What Cost

13. St. Vincent: Masseduction

14. Forest Swords: Compassion

15. Wiley: Godfather

16. Tony Allen: The Source

17. Open Mike Eagle: Brick Body Kids Still Daydream

18. Kingdom: Tears in the Club

19. Tiron & Ayomari: WET: the Wonderful Ego Trip

20. Oneohtrix Point Never: Good Time OST

Bitten Kjærgaard

Danske plader:

1. Fribytterdrømme: Superego

2. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne

3. Communions: Blue

4. Lød: Folder

5. Blaue Blume: Sobs

6. Nelson Can: EP3

7. Turbolens: Tro, håb & kærlighed

8. Fugleflugten: Bølgevækker

9. Childrenn: International Exit

10. Dinner: New Work

Udenlandske plader:

1. Priests: Nothing Feels Natural

2. Slowdive: s.t.

3. St. Vincent: Masseduction

4. Perfume Genius: No Shape

5. Kevin Morby: City Music

6. King Krule: The Ooz

7. Chastity Belt: I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone

8. The xx: I See You

9. Cigarettes After Sex: s.t.

10. Moon Duo: Occult Architecture Vol. 1

11. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding

12. Destroyer: Ken

13. Beach House: B-sides and Rarities

14. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream

15. Alex Cameron: Forced Witness

16. Fever Ray: Plunge

17. The Jesus and Mary Chain: Damage and Joy

Maja Hirani

Udenlandske plader:

1. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.

2. Jay-Z: 4:44

3. SZA: Crtl

4. Brockhampton: Saturation I/II/III

5. Rapsody: Laila’s Wisdom

6. Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy

7. Miguel: War & Leisure

8. Vince Staples: Big Fish Theory

9. Big K.R.I.T.: 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time

10. Leikeli47: Wash & Set

11. J.I.D.: The Never Story

12. Syd: Fin

13. Dounia: Intro To

14. Jamila Woods: Heavn

15. Freddie Gibbs: You Only Live 2wice

16. Young Thug: Beautiful Thugger Girls

17. Joey Bada$$: All Amerikkkan Badass

18. Jonwayne: Rap Album Two

19. N.E.R.D: No One Ever Really Dies

20. J Hus: Common Sense

Peter Boier

Danske plader:

1. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne

2. Love Shop: Risiko

3. Søren Huss: Midtlivsvisen

4. Bisse: 19.6.87

5. The Minds of 99: Solkongen (del 1)

6. Noah Carter: Couch Dreams

Udenlandske plader:

1. The National: Sleep Well Beast

2. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream

3. The Horrors: V

4. Slowdive: s.t.

5. Fever Ray: Plunge

6. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding

7. Max Richter: Three Worlds: Music from Woolf Works

8. Father John Misty: Pure Comedy

9. Cigarettes After Sex: s.t.

10. Mount Eerie: A Crow Looked at Me

11. Thåström: Centralmassivet

12. St. Vincent: Masseduction

13. King Krule: The Ooz

14. Jarvis Cocker & Chilly Gonzales: Room 29

15. Charlotte Gainsbourg: Rest

16. The xx: I See You

17. Elbow: Little Fictions

18. Future Islands: The Far Field

19. Queens of the Stone Age: Villains

20. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: The Nashville Sound

Daniel Niebuhr

Danske plader:

1. Get Your Gun: Doubt Is My Rope Back to You

2. Tvivler: Negativ Psykologi #3

3. Kellermensch: Goliath

4. Slægt: Domus Mysterium

5. Marvelous Mosell: Magisk mytisk mageløs

6 Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne

Udenlandske plader:

1. Dirty Projectors: s.t.

2. Moon Duo: Occult Architecture Vol. 1

3. The Shins: Heartworms

4. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream

5. Protomartyr: Relatives in Descent

6. Oh Sees: Orc

7. Moon Duo: Occult Architecture Vol. 2

8. OCS: Memory of a Cut off Head

9. Pontiak: Dialectic of Ignorance 12

10. Roll the Dice: Born to Ruin 11

11. Queens of the Stone Age: Villains

12. Colleen: A Flame My Love, a Frequency

13. Jlin: Black Origami

14. Slowdive: s.t.

15. Metz: Strange Peace

16. Timber Timbre: Sincerely, Future Pollution

17. Blanck Mass: World Eater

18. Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference

19. The Moonlandingz: Interplanetary Class Classics

20: Upper Wilds: Guitar Module 2017

Troels Sørensen

Danske plader:

1. Benal: Hvis det virkelig er vigtigt

2. Noah Carter: Couch Dreams

3. Saveus: Will Somebody Save Us

4. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne

5. Cancer: Totem

6. Mew: Visuals

7. Katinka: Vi er ikke kønne nok til at danse

8. Love Shop: Risiko

9. Sonja Hald: Klæk!

10. M.I.L.K.: A Memory of a Memory of a Postcard

Udenlandske plader:

1. Gorillaz: Humanz

2. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.

3. The xx: I See You

4. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding

5. Princess Nokia: 1992 Deluxe

6. Julie Byrne: Not Even Happiness

7. Portugal. The Man: Woodstock

8. Grizzly Bear: Painted Ruins

9. Tourist: Wash

10. Stormzy: Gang Signs & Prayer

11. Sufjan Stevens: The Greatest Gift

12. Sigrid: Don’t Kill My Vibe

13. Lorde: Melodrama

14. Sampha: Process

15. Joey Bada$$: All Amerikkkan Badass

16. Drake: More Life

17. Bonobo: Migration

18. Mount Kimbie: Love What Survives

19. Jay Z: 4:44

20. St. Vincent – Masseduction

Martin Colerick

Danske plader:

1. Baby in Vain: More Nothing

2. Kellermensch: Goliath

3. Fribytterdrømme: Superego

4. Fugleflugten: Bølgevækker

5. Childrenn: International Exit

6. Communions: Blue

7. Nelson Can: EP3

8. Søren Huss: Midlivsvisen

Udenlandske plader:

1. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding

2. Neil Young: Hitchhiker

3. Slowdive: s.t.

4. Kurt Vile & Courtney Barnett: Whole Lotta Sea Lice

5. Foo Fighters: Concrete and Gold

6. Queens of the Stone Age: Villains

7. Idles: Brutalism

8. The National: Sleep Well Beast

9. William Patrick Corgan: Ogilala

10. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake: Demo Recordings

11. Pearl Jam: Lets Play Two OST

12. Alvvays: Antisocialites

13. Waxahatchee: Out in the Storm

14. Julien Baker: Turn Out the Lights

15. Wolf Alice: Visions of a Life

Martin Minka Jensen

Udenlandske plader:

1. Aldous Harding: Party

2. The Myrrors: Hasta La Victoria

3. Shadow Band: Wilderness of Love

4. Cigarettes After Sex: s.t.

5. Doug Tuttle: Peace Potato

6. Kevin Morby: City Music

7. Lee Ranaldo: Electric Trim

8. Sir Plastic Crimewave: Feathered Serpents

9. The Lords of Thyme: Pellets

10. Balduin: Bohemian Garden