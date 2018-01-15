Årets bedste plader 2017: De individuelle lister

Traditionen tro har Undertoner kåret det forgangne års bedste udgivelser. Pointene fra Undertoner-skribenternes individuelle årslister dannede de samlede toplister, som kan ses i Årets bedste danske plader 2017 og Årets bedste udenlandske plader 2017. Her indtog Sort Sol og Slowdive de respektive førstepladser.
Nu løfter vi sløret for skribenters egne lister over årets – ifølge dem – bedste album og EP’er. Der er masser af god inspiration at hente til musik, som så dagens lys i 2017, men som fortsat vil markere sig i 2018. Værsgo at gå på opdagelse og lytte med!
Sofie Guldager Rafn
Danske plader:
1. Turbolens: Tro, håb & kærlighed
2. First Flush: FUWA
3. Cancer: Totem
4. Mew: Visuals
5. Masasolo: At Sixes and Sevens
6. Sjæl I Flammer: Åh
7. M.I.L.K.: A Memory of a Memory of a Postcard
8. Modest: Pretty Sure It’s Honest
9. Excelsior: Superimposed
10. The Minds of 99: Solkongen (del 1)
Udenlandske plader:
1. Big Thief: Capacity
2. Molly Burch: Please Be Mine
3. Courtney Marie Andrews: Honest Life
4. Kevin Morby: City Music
5. Yumi Zouma: Willowbank
6. Tennis: Modern Woman
7. Girlpool: Powerplant
8. Homeshake: Fresh Air
9. Jens Lekman: Life Will See You Now
10. Julie Byrne: Not Even Happiness
11. Sampha: Process
12. (Sandy) Alex G: Rocket
13. King Krule: The Ooz
14. Joan Shelley: s.t.
15. Jesse Woods: Autoflower
16. Snail Mail: Habit
17. Ariel Pink: Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
18. Hurray for the Riff Raff: Navigator
19. Amber Coffman: City of No Reply
20. Posse: Horse Blanket
Ulrik Høgh
Danske plader:
1. Baby in Vain: More Nothing
2. Papir: V
3. Katinka: Vi er ikke kønne nok til at danse
4. Bisse: 19.6.87
5. Communions: Blue
6. Modest: Pretty Sure It’s Honest
7. Causa Sui: Vibraciones Doradas
8. Fribytterdrømme: Superego
9. Liima: 1982
10. Get Your Gun: Doubt Is My Rope Back to You
Udenlandske plader:
1. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream
2. St. Vincent: Masseduction
3. Fever Ray: Plunge
4. The Drums: ”Abysmal Thoughts”
5. Slowdive: s.t.
6. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding
7. King Krule: The Ooz
8. The National: Sleep Well Beast
9. The xx: I See You
10. Big Thief: Capacity
11. Mogwai: Every Country’s Sun
12. Mount Eerie: A Crow Looked at Me
13. Julien Baker: Turn Out the Lights
14. Alex Cameron: Forced Witness
15. Cigarettes After Sex: s.t.
16. Protomartyr: Relatives in Descent
17. Destroyer: Ken
18. Susanne Sundfør: Music for People in Trouble
19. Phoebe Bridgers: Stranger in the Alps
20. Alvvays: Antisocialites
Simon Freiesleben
Danske plader:
1. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne
2. Baby in Vain: More Nothing
3. Lød: Folder
4. Lowly: Heba
5. Katinka: Vi er ikke kønne nok til at danse
6. Sleep Party People: The Lingering
7. Get Your Gun: Doubt Is My Rope Back to You
8. Modest: Pretty Sure It’s Honest
9. Mø: When I Was Young
10. Bisse: 19.6.87
Udenlandske plader:
1. King Krule: The Ooz
2. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.
3. Thundercat: Drunk
4. Big Thief: Capacity
5. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream
6. Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference
7. Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy
8. Priests: Nothing Feels Natural
9. Fever Ray: Plunge
10. Slowdive: s.t.
11. Mount Kimbie: Love What Survives
12. Colin Stetson: All This I Do for Glory
13. Dirty Projectors: s.t.
14. Timber Timbre: Sincerely, Future Pollution
15. Father John Misty: Pure Comedy
16. Alex Cameron: Forced Witness
17. Tinariwen: Elwan
18. The xx: I See You
19. Vince Staples: Big Fish
20. Jonwayne: Rap Album Two
Perry MacLeod Jensen
Danske plader:
1. GP&PLS: Pro monarkistisk extratone
2. Nooooooo Daylight: s.t.
3. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne
4. Kira Skov & Maria Faust: In the Beginning
5. Skammens Vogn: Sukaley!
6. Sonja LaBianca: About Room, Room to Be, Rooms
7. Lød: Folder
8. Slår Skår: Fra der hvor jeg sidder kan jeg bukke bakkerne omkring mig
9. Marvelous Mosell: Magisk mytisk mageløs
10. Excelsior: Superimposed
Udenlandske plader:
1. Slowdive: s.t.
2. Alice Coltrane: World Spiritual Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane
3. Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference
4. King Krule: The Ooz
5. Perfume Genius: No Shape
6. Fever Ray: Plunge
7. Thundercat: Drunk 14
8. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.
9. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding
10. Japanese Breakfast: Soft Sounds from Another Planet
11. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream
12. Open Mike Eagle: Brick Body Kids Still Daydream
13. Cigarettes After Sex: s.t.
14. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith: The Kid
15. Alvvays: Antisocialites
16. Blonde Redhead: 3 O’Clock
17. Dirty Projectors: s.t.
18. St. Vincent: Masseduction
19. Charlotte Gainsbourg: Rest
20. The Fall: New Facts Emerge
Magnus Eldrup
Danske plader:
1. Communions: Blue
2. Sjæl I Flammer: Åh
3. Marvelous Mosell: Magisk mytisk mageløs
4. Nelson Can: EP3
5. Skammens Vogn: Sukaley!
6. Lowly: Heba
7. Velvet Volume: Look Look Look!
8. Baby in Vain: More Nothing
9. Masasolo: At Sixes and Sevens
10. Bisse: 19.6.87
Udenlandske plader:
1. Father John Misty: Pure Comedy
2. Feist: Pleasure – 19
3. The National: Sleep Well Beast
4. Rex Orange County: Apricot Princess
5. Alvvays: Antisocialites
6. St. Vincent: Masseduction
7. Perfume Genius: No Shape
8. Haim: Something to Tell You
9. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream
10. The Drums: ”Abysmal Thoughts”
11. Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy
12. Toro y Moi: Boo Boo
13. The New Pornographers: Whiteout Conditions
14. Marika Hackman: I’m Not Your Man
15. Mac Demarco: This Old Dog
16. Arcade Fire: Everything Now
17. Bonobo: Migration
18. Moses Hightower: Fjallaloft
19. King Krule: The Ooz
20. Dirty Projectors: s.t.
Camilla Grausen
Danske plader:
1. Baby in Vain: More Nothing
2. Communions: Blue
3. Kira Skov & Maria Faust: In the Beginning
4. Turbolens: Tro, håb & kærlighed
5. The Minds of 99: Solkongen (del 1)
6. Bisse: 19.6.87
7. ML Buch: Fleshy
8. Alcabean: Real Time Fiction
9. Lowly: Heba
10. Fribytterdrømme: Superego
Udenlandske plader:
1. Björk: Utopia
2: The Drums: ”Abysmal Thoughts”
3. Marika Hackman: I’m Not Your Man
4. St. Vincent: Masseduction
5. King Krule: The Ooz
6. Slowdive: s.t.
7. Alvvays: Antisocialites
8. Fever Ray: Plunge
9. Feist: Pleasure
10. Protomartyr: Relatives in Descent
11. The xx: I See You
12. Big Thief: Capacity
13. Jarvis Cocker & Chilly Gonzales: Room 29
14. Loyle Carner: Yesterday’s Gone
15. Molly Burch: Please Be Mine
16. Mogwai: Every Country’s Sun
17. Mount Eerie: A Crow Looked at Me
18. Julie Byrne: Not Even Happiness
19. Widowspeak: Expect the Best
20. Chastity Belt: I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone
Morten Madsen
Danske plader:
1. Nelson Can: EP3
2. School of X: Faded. Dream.
3. Asger Techau: Waves
4. The Attic Sleepers: Transit
5. Uffe Lorenzen: Galmandsværk
6. Modest: Pretty Sure It’s Honest
7. Katinka: Vi er ikke kønne nok til at danse
8. Darling Don’t Dance: Pediophobia
9. Blaue Blume: Sobs
10. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne
Udenlandske plader:
1. The National: Sleep Well Beast
2. Slowdive: s.t.
3. Future Islands: The Far Field
4. Feist: Pleasure
5. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding
6. Arcade Fire: Everything Now
7. Wolf Alice: Visions of a Life
8. The New Pornographers: Whiteout Conditions
9. Queens of the Stone Age: Villains
10. Henrik Lindstrand: Leken
11. The xx: I See You
12. Kurt Vile & Courtney Barnett: Whole Lotta Sea Lice
13. Father John Misty: Pure Comedy
14. Alt-J: Relaxer
15. Wolf Parade: Cry Cry Cry
16. Fleet Foxes: Crack-Up
17. Alex Cameron: Forced Witness
18. Kevin Morby: City Music
19. Iron & Wine: Beast Epic
20. Real Estate: In Mind
Simon Lund Pedersen
Danske plader:
1. First Flush: Fuwa
2. Fugleflugten: Bøglevækker
3. Noah Carter: Couch Dreams
4. Bisse: 19.6.87
5. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne
6. Cancer: Totem
7. Soft Armour: Multi Terrain
8. Dinner: New Work
9. Visitor Kane: Easy Concern
10. Virgin Suicide: Forever Trouble
Udenlandske plader:
1. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.
2. Slowdive: s.t.
3. Avey Tare: Eucalyptus
4. Perfume Genius: No Shape
5. King Krule: The Ooz
6. Princess Nokia: 1992 Deluxe
7. Drake: More Life
8. Future: HNDRXX
9. (Sandy) Alex G: Rocket
10. Wire: Lead/Silver
11. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding
12. Oumou Sangare: Mogoya
13. Sun Kil Moon: Common as Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood
14. Protomartyr: Relatives in Descent
15. Ariel Pink: Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
16. Kevin Morby: City Music
17. Sampha: Process
18. Mount Eerie: A Crow Looked at Me
19. Girma Bèyènè & Akalé Wubé: Mistakes on Purpose
20. Priests: Nothing Feels Natural
Niklas Kiær
Danske plader:
1. Marvelous Mosell: Magisk mytisk mageløs
2. Cancer: Totem
3. Jens Ole McCoy: Underverden OST
4. August Rosenbaum: Vista
5. DJ Sports: Modern Species
6. Bandina ié: Synekdoke
7. Nelson Can: EP3
8. Benal: Hvis det virkelig er vigtigt
9. Lowly: Heba
10. Asger Baden & Peder: Furcula
Udenlandske plader:
1. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream
2. P.O.S.: Chill, Dummy
3. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.
4. Jonwayne: Rap Album Two
5. Kelela: Take Me Apart
6. Ibeyi: Ash
7. Julie Byrne: Not Even Happiness
8. Dirty Projectors: s.t.
9. SZA: Ctrl
10. Juana Molina: Cosoco
11. Ghostpoet: Dark Days + Canapées
12. Goldlink: At What Cost
13. St. Vincent: Masseduction
14. Forest Swords: Compassion
15. Wiley: Godfather
16. Tony Allen: The Source
17. Open Mike Eagle: Brick Body Kids Still Daydream
18. Kingdom: Tears in the Club
19. Tiron & Ayomari: WET: the Wonderful Ego Trip
20. Oneohtrix Point Never: Good Time OST
Bitten Kjærgaard
Danske plader:
1. Fribytterdrømme: Superego
2. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne
3. Communions: Blue
4. Lød: Folder
5. Blaue Blume: Sobs
6. Nelson Can: EP3
7. Turbolens: Tro, håb & kærlighed
8. Fugleflugten: Bølgevækker
9. Childrenn: International Exit
10. Dinner: New Work
Udenlandske plader:
1. Priests: Nothing Feels Natural
2. Slowdive: s.t.
3. St. Vincent: Masseduction
4. Perfume Genius: No Shape
5. Kevin Morby: City Music
6. King Krule: The Ooz
7. Chastity Belt: I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone
8. The xx: I See You
9. Cigarettes After Sex: s.t.
10. Moon Duo: Occult Architecture Vol. 1
11. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding
12. Destroyer: Ken
13. Beach House: B-sides and Rarities
14. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream
15. Alex Cameron: Forced Witness
16. Fever Ray: Plunge
17. The Jesus and Mary Chain: Damage and Joy
Maja Hirani
Udenlandske plader:
1. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.
2. Jay-Z: 4:44
3. SZA: Crtl
4. Brockhampton: Saturation I/II/III
5. Rapsody: Laila’s Wisdom
6. Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy
7. Miguel: War & Leisure
8. Vince Staples: Big Fish Theory
9. Big K.R.I.T.: 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time
10. Leikeli47: Wash & Set
11. J.I.D.: The Never Story
12. Syd: Fin
13. Dounia: Intro To
14. Jamila Woods: Heavn
15. Freddie Gibbs: You Only Live 2wice
16. Young Thug: Beautiful Thugger Girls
17. Joey Bada$$: All Amerikkkan Badass
18. Jonwayne: Rap Album Two
19. N.E.R.D: No One Ever Really Dies
20. J Hus: Common Sense
Peter Boier
Danske plader:
1. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne
2. Love Shop: Risiko
3. Søren Huss: Midtlivsvisen
4. Bisse: 19.6.87
5. The Minds of 99: Solkongen (del 1)
6. Noah Carter: Couch Dreams
Udenlandske plader:
1. The National: Sleep Well Beast
2. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream
3. The Horrors: V
4. Slowdive: s.t.
5. Fever Ray: Plunge
6. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding
7. Max Richter: Three Worlds: Music from Woolf Works
8. Father John Misty: Pure Comedy
9. Cigarettes After Sex: s.t.
10. Mount Eerie: A Crow Looked at Me
11. Thåström: Centralmassivet
12. St. Vincent: Masseduction
13. King Krule: The Ooz
14. Jarvis Cocker & Chilly Gonzales: Room 29
15. Charlotte Gainsbourg: Rest
16. The xx: I See You
17. Elbow: Little Fictions
18. Future Islands: The Far Field
19. Queens of the Stone Age: Villains
20. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: The Nashville Sound
Daniel Niebuhr
Danske plader:
1. Get Your Gun: Doubt Is My Rope Back to You
2. Tvivler: Negativ Psykologi #3
3. Kellermensch: Goliath
4. Slægt: Domus Mysterium
5. Marvelous Mosell: Magisk mytisk mageløs
6 Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne
Udenlandske plader:
1. Dirty Projectors: s.t.
2. Moon Duo: Occult Architecture Vol. 1
3. The Shins: Heartworms
4. LCD Soundsystem: American Dream
5. Protomartyr: Relatives in Descent
6. Oh Sees: Orc
7. Moon Duo: Occult Architecture Vol. 2
8. OCS: Memory of a Cut off Head
9. Pontiak: Dialectic of Ignorance 12
10. Roll the Dice: Born to Ruin 11
11. Queens of the Stone Age: Villains
12. Colleen: A Flame My Love, a Frequency
13. Jlin: Black Origami
14. Slowdive: s.t.
15. Metz: Strange Peace
16. Timber Timbre: Sincerely, Future Pollution
17. Blanck Mass: World Eater
18. Kamasi Washington: Harmony of Difference
19. The Moonlandingz: Interplanetary Class Classics
20: Upper Wilds: Guitar Module 2017
Troels Sørensen
Danske plader:
1. Benal: Hvis det virkelig er vigtigt
2. Noah Carter: Couch Dreams
3. Saveus: Will Somebody Save Us
4. Sort Sol: Stor langsom stjerne
5. Cancer: Totem
6. Mew: Visuals
7. Katinka: Vi er ikke kønne nok til at danse
8. Love Shop: Risiko
9. Sonja Hald: Klæk!
10. M.I.L.K.: A Memory of a Memory of a Postcard
Udenlandske plader:
1. Gorillaz: Humanz
2. Kendrick Lamar: Damn.
3. The xx: I See You
4. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding
5. Princess Nokia: 1992 Deluxe
6. Julie Byrne: Not Even Happiness
7. Portugal. The Man: Woodstock
8. Grizzly Bear: Painted Ruins
9. Tourist: Wash
10. Stormzy: Gang Signs & Prayer
11. Sufjan Stevens: The Greatest Gift
12. Sigrid: Don’t Kill My Vibe
13. Lorde: Melodrama
14. Sampha: Process
15. Joey Bada$$: All Amerikkkan Badass
16. Drake: More Life
17. Bonobo: Migration
18. Mount Kimbie: Love What Survives
19. Jay Z: 4:44
20. St. Vincent – Masseduction
Martin Colerick
Danske plader:
1. Baby in Vain: More Nothing
2. Kellermensch: Goliath
3. Fribytterdrømme: Superego
4. Fugleflugten: Bølgevækker
5. Childrenn: International Exit
6. Communions: Blue
7. Nelson Can: EP3
8. Søren Huss: Midlivsvisen
Udenlandske plader:
1. The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding
2. Neil Young: Hitchhiker
3. Slowdive: s.t.
4. Kurt Vile & Courtney Barnett: Whole Lotta Sea Lice
5. Foo Fighters: Concrete and Gold
6. Queens of the Stone Age: Villains
7. Idles: Brutalism
8. The National: Sleep Well Beast
9. William Patrick Corgan: Ogilala
10. Whitney: Light Upon the Lake: Demo Recordings
11. Pearl Jam: Lets Play Two OST
12. Alvvays: Antisocialites
13. Waxahatchee: Out in the Storm
14. Julien Baker: Turn Out the Lights
15. Wolf Alice: Visions of a Life
Martin Minka Jensen
Udenlandske plader:
1. Aldous Harding: Party
2. The Myrrors: Hasta La Victoria
3. Shadow Band: Wilderness of Love
4. Cigarettes After Sex: s.t.
5. Doug Tuttle: Peace Potato
6. Kevin Morby: City Music
7. Lee Ranaldo: Electric Trim
8. Sir Plastic Crimewave: Feathered Serpents
9. The Lords of Thyme: Pellets
10. Balduin: Bohemian Garden
