Årets bedste plader 2018: De individuelle lister

Traditionen tro har Undertoner kåret det forgangne års bedste udgivelser. Undertoner-skribenternes individuelle årslister danner grundlaget for de samlede toplister, som kan ses i Årets bedste danske albums 2018 og Årets bedste udenlandske albums 2018. Her indtog henholdsvis Iceage og Beach House førstepladserne – begge skriver sig ind blandt de sjældne kunstnere, der to gange har toppet Undertoners årslister. Kun Tame Impala (2015 og 2012) har gjort det før blandt de udenlandske kunstnere før Beach House (2018 og 2010), mens Iceage (2018 og 2014) er de første danskere til at blive kåret for årets album to gange.

Nu løfter vi sløret for skribenters egne lister over årets – ifølge dem – bedste album og EP’er. Der er masser af god inspiration at hente til musik, som så dagens lys i 2018, men som fortsat vil markere sig i det kommende år. Blandt de kunstnere, som rangerede højt hos enkelte skribenter, men som ikke var at finde på den samlede liste er blandt andet to norske indslag i form af Farao med Pure-O og Smerz for Have Fun. Fra Storbritannien endte også Idles (Joy As An Act of Resistance), Black Honey (Black Honey) samt Young Fathers (Cocoa Sugar) højt hos enkelte, men udenfor den samlede liste.

Med andre ord er der altså masser af god musik at gå på opdagelse i og lytte til. God fornøjelse!

Simon Freiesleben

Danske plader:

1. Luster: s.t.

2. Iceage: Beyondless

3. Bisse: Tanmaurk

4. CTM: Red Dragon

5. Hjalte Ross: Embody

6. The Love Coffin: Cloudlands

7. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske

8. Speaker Bite Me: Future Plans

9. Svin: Virgin Cuts

10. First Flush: Spira

Udenlandske plader:

1. Yves Tumor: Safe In the Hands of Love

2. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

3. Daugthers: You Won’t Get What You Want

4. Low: Double Negative

5. Robyn: Honey

6. Jon Hopkins: Singularity

7. Death Grips: Year of the Snitch

8. Let’s Eat Grandma: I’m All Ears

9. Noname: Room 25

10. Kids See Ghosts: s.t.

11. Kanye West: ye

12. DJ Koze: Knock Knock

13. Sophie: Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

14. Viagra Boys: Street Worms

15. Pusha T: Daytona

16. Kamasi Washington: Heaven and Earth

17. Hookworms: Microshift

18. Kelly Moran: Ultraviolet

19. Ought: Room Inside the World

20. Parquet Courts: Wide Awake!

Troels Sørensen

Danske plader:

1. Benal: Benjamin og Albert

2. Folkeklubben: Sort Tullipan

3. Katinka: Vokseværk

4. Av Av Av: Fundamental Physics Vol 02

5. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske

6. Noah Carter: 2nd demo

7. Barselona: Sommerkys

8. Veto: 16 Colors

9. Thanks: Mind Exploration

10. Soleima: Bulldog

Udenlandske plader:

1. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

2. Superorganism: S.t

3. Cosmo’s Midnight: What Comes Next

4. Mac Miller: Swimming

5. Against All Logic: 2012 – 2017

6. Jon Hopkins: Singularity

7. DJ Koze: Knock Knock

8. Hop Along – Bark Your Head Off, Dog

9. Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

10. Parquet Courts – Wide Awake!

11. Saba – CARE FOR ME

12. Teyana Taylor – K.T.S.E.

13. Anderson .Paak – Oxnard

14. Big Red Machine – S.t

15. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Sparkle Hard

16. KIDS SEE GHOSTS – S.t

17. Gzuz – Wolke 7

18. Kanye West – ye

19. Editors – Violence

20. The Carters – EVERYTHING IS LOVE

Carl Bøllingtoft

Danske plader:

1. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske

2. Schultz And Forever – Grand Guignol

3. Iceage: Beyondless

4. Lydmor – I Told You I’d Tell Them Our Story

5. Hjalte Ross: Embody

6. Værket – Young Again

7. Minds Of 99 – Solkongen

8. Speaker Bite Me – Future Plans

9. De Underjordiske – Flænger i Luften

10. Luster – s.t.

Udenlandske plader:

1. Mitski – Be The Cowboy

2. Snail Mail – Lush

3. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel

4. Julia Holter – Aviary

5. Hop Along – Bark Your Head Off, Dog

6. Soccer Mommy – Clean

7. Beach House – 7

8. Blood Orange – Negro Swan

9. Boygenius – Boygenious EP

10. Grouper – Grid Of Points

11. Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth

12. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Hope Downs

13. Superorganism – Superorganism

14. Low – Double Negative

15. Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt

16. Anna Von Hausswolf – Dead Magic

17. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Sparkle Hard

18. Empress Of – Us

19. Courtney Marie Andrews – May Your Kindness Remain

20. MGMT – Little Dark Age

Kasper Foldager Nielsen

Danske plader:

1. First Flush: Spira

2. Værket: Young Again

3. CTM: Red Dragon

4. Ond Tro: Støv

5. Astrid Sonne: Human Lines

6. Pardans: Spit and Image

7. Tilebreaker: In the Undergrowth

8. Iceage: Beyondless

9. Hjalte Ross: Embody

10. Visitor Kane: Easy Concern

Udenlandske plader:

1. Yves Tumor: Safe In the Hands of Love

2. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

3. Beach House: 7

4. Amen Dunes: Freedom

5. Rosalía: El Mal Querer

6. Pusha T: Daytona

7. Robyn: Honey

8. Ovlov: TRU

9. Julia Holter: Aviary

10. Mount Eerie: Now Only

11. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

12. Tierra Whack: Whack World

13. Kero Kero Bonito: Time ‘n’ Place

14. Tony Molina: Kill the Lights

15. Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks: Sparkle Hard

16. Hop Along: Bark Your Head Off, Dog

17. JPEGMAFIA: Veteran

18. Janelle Monáe: Dirty Computer

19. Jeff Rosenstock: POST-

20. Grouper: Grid of Points

Daniel Niebuhr

Danske plader:

1. Kogekunst – Sexede

2. Møl – Jord

3. CABAL – Mark of Rot

4. The Love Coffin – Cloudlands

5. Xenoblight – Procreation

6. De Underjordiske – Flænger i Luften

7. Astrid Sonne – Human Lines

8. Mythic Sunship – Another Shape of Psychedlic Music

9. Bersærk – Jernbyrd

10. Pudsige Herrer – Syretesten

Udenlandske plader:

1. Hookworms – Microshift

2. Daughters – You Won’t Get What You Want

3. Viagra Boys – Street Worms

4. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

5. Sleep – The Sciences

6. U.S. Girls – In a Poem Unlimited

7. Here Lies Man – You Will Know Nothing

8. Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar

9. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

10. JPEGMafia – Veteran

11. Shame – Songs of Praise

12. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

13. MorMor – Heaven’s Only Wishful

14. HHY & The Macumbas – Beheaded Totem

15. Low – Double Negative

16. Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth

17. Warmduscher – Whale City

18. serpentwithfeet – soil

19. Ought – Room Inside the World

20. Father John Misty – God’s Favourite Customer

Magnus Eldrup

Danske plader:

1. Rest In Beats: Synge Igen

2. Chinah: ANYONE

3. We Are The Way For The Cosmos To Know Itself: Flashbacks

4. Lydmor: I Told You I’d Tell Them Our Story

5. Hong Kong: Sundowner

6. Tidlige Armbånd: Den jydske hede

7. Goss: Homeland Security

8. Iceage: Beyondless

9. Skammens Vogn: Musik og drøm

10. Barselona: Sommerkys

Udenlandske plader:

1. Farao: Pure-O

2. Snail Mail: Lush

3. Kali Uchis: Isolation

4. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

5. Noname: Room 25

6. Janelle Monae: Dirty Computer

7. Lykke Li: so sad so sexy

8. Hippo Campus: Bambi

9. SOPHIE: Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

10. Christine and the Queens: Chris

11. Natalie Prass: The Future and the Past

12. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer

13. Dirty Projectors: Lamp Lit Prose

14. Boygenius: Boygenius EP

15. Blood Orange: Negro Swan

16. Parquet Courts: Wide Awake

17. Tom Mish: Geography

18. Kanye West: ye

19. Beach House: 7

20. Soccer Mommy: Clean

Jens Trapp

Danske plader:

1. Schultz & Forever: Grand Guignol

2. M. Rexen: The United Kingdoms Part 1 – An Endless Sea of Honey

3. Kogekunst: Sexede

4. Speaker Bite Me: Future Plans

5. Kira Skov: The Echo of You

6. SVIN: Virgin Cuts

7. Iceage: Beyondless

8. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske

9. Big Dust: Pewter & Carbon

10. Jacob Bellens: Trail of Intuition

Udenlandske plader:

1. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel

2. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

3. IDLES: Joy As An Act Of Resistance

4. The Good, The Bad & The Queen: Merrie Land

5. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: Sex & Food

6. Willard Grand Conspiracy: Untethered

7. Connan Mockasin: Jassbusters

8. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer

9. Ryley Walker: Deafman Glance

10. Oneohtrix Point Never: Age of

11. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

12. Stuart A. Staples: Arrhythmia

13. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: IC-01 Hanoi

14. Cat Power: Wanderer

15. John Parish: Bird Dog Dante

16. Low: Double Negative

17. Calexico: The Thread That Keeps Us

18. Michelle Gurevich: Exciting Times

19. Haley Heynderickx: I Need to Start a Garden

20. Cowboy Junkies: All That Reckoning

Sofie Rafn

Danske plader:

1. First Flush: Spira

2. Hjalte Ross: Embody

3. Luster: s.t.

4. Kogekunst: Sexede

5. Hong Kong: Sundowner

6. Tilebreaker: In the Undergrowth

7. Bisse: Tanmaurk

8. Nanna.B: Solen

9. Iceage: Beyondless

10. Katinka: Vokseværk

Udenlandske plader:

1. Haley Heynderickx: I Need to Start a Garden

2. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

3. Amen Dunes: Freedom

4. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: Sex & Food

5. Lucy Dacus: Historian

6. Connan Mockasin: Jassbusters

7. Snail Mail: Lush

8. The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

9. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

10. Noname: Room 25

11. Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour

12. Adrienne Lenker: Abyskiss

13. Yves Tumor: Safe In the Hands of Love

14. The Sea and Cake: Any Day

15. Robyn: Honey

16. Her’s: Invitation to Her’s

17. Hop Along: Bark Your Head Off, Dog

18. Lykke Li: So Sad So Sexy

19. Jeff Tweedy: Warm

20. Molly Burch: First Flower

Jack Brosø Frederiksen

Danske plader:

1. Jens Nørhave: Opløst

2. Fraads: Fryys

3. Benal: Benjamin og Albert

4. The Minds of 99: Solkongen

5. I Think You’re Awesome: Kiss Your Darlings

6. Hong Kong: Sundowner

7. AyOwA: Farvel

8. Kogekunst: Sexede

9. When Saints Go Machine: It’s A Mad Love

10. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske

Udenlandske plader:

1. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: Sex & Food

2. Beach House: 7

3. Young Fathers: Cocoa Sugar

4. JID: DiCaprio 2

5. Jungle: For Ever

6. Rhye: Blood

7. Low: Double Negative

8. Interpol: Marauder

9. Mick Jenkins: Pieces of a Man

10. Mild Orange: Foreplay

11. MGMT: Little Dark Age

12. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

13. Khruangbin: Con Todo El Mundo

14. Kanye West: ye

15. Tash Sultana: Flow State

16. Damien Jurado: The Horizon Just Laughed

17. Snail Mail: Lush

18. Villagers: The Art of Pretending to Swim

19. Matt Corby: Rainbow Valley

20. The Good, the Bad and the Queen: Merrie Land

Lasse Yde Hegnet

Danske plader:

1. Minds of 99: Solkongen

2. Trubaduren & hans Rockband: Det Går Jo Godt

3. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske

4. Iceage: Beyondless

5. Katinka: Vokseværk

6. I Think You’re Awesome: Kiss Your Darlings

7. Lydmor: I Told You I’d Tell Them Our Story

8. Schultz and Forever: Grand Guignol

9. Bisse: Tanmuark

10. Saveus: Neuro

Udenlandske plader:

1. Black Honey: Black Honey

2. The Longshot: Love Is For Losers

3. Lord Huron: Vide Noir

4. Malena Zavala: Aliso

5. The Vaccines: Combat Sports

6. Rosalía: El Mal Querer

7. Mint Field: Pasar de las Luces

8. CHVRCHES: Love Is Dead

9. Dream Wife: Dream Wife

10. Miles Kane: Coup de Grace

11. Beach House: 7

12. Lykke Li: So Sad So Sexy

13. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

14. Doe: Grow Into It

15. Goat Girl: Goat Girl

16. Kurt Vile: Bottle It In

17. Soccer Mommy: Clean

18. The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

19. Menace Beach: Black Rainbow Sound

20. Her’s: Invitation to Her’s

Martin Minka Jensen

Danske plader:

1. Hjalte Ross: Embody

2. Vilde Græs: s/t

3. Fritz Fatal, Peter Peter, Morten Chrone, Peter Kyed: Det Blødende Hjerte/After

4. Mythic Sunship: Another Shape Of Psychedelic Music

5. Tilebreaker: In The Undergrowth

6. Martin Hall: A Brief Summary

7. Tears: All Songs From 2015

8. Trainwreck Department: No. 1

9. Red Lama: Motions

10. Tugboat: Astral

Udenlandske plader:

1. Grave Flowers Bongo Band: Flower Pot

2. The Ar-kaics: In This Time

3. Thurston Moore and students of RMC: Nooooooo Daylight

4. Mark Lanegan & Duke Garwood: With Animals

5. Alison Cotton: All Is Quiet At The Ancient Theatre

6. Trappist Afterland: Se(VII)en

7. The Jim Mitchells: Love Hypnotic

8. Mildred Maude: CPA I-III

9. Mt. Mountain: Golden Rise

10. Haley Henderickx: I Need To Start A Garden

11. Drinks: Hippo Lite

12. Adrianne Lenker: Abysskiss

13. The Body: I Have Fought Against It, But I Can´t Any Longer

14. Jim James: Uniform Distortion

15. Ryley Walker: Deafman Glance

16. Gnod: Chapel Perilous

17. Ty Segall/White Fence: Joy

18. Body/Head: The Switch

19. J Mascis: Elastic Days

20. Sir Robin & The Longbowmen: Prozacco

Camilla Grausen

Danske plader:

1. Speaker Bite Me: Future Plans

2. M. Rexen: The United Kingdoms Part 1 – An Endless Sea of Honey

3. CTM: Red Dragon

4. Clarissa Connelly: Tech Duin

5. The Malpractice: Slur

6. Eugenia: Vildt + sødt

7. Iceage: Beyondless

8. Bisse: Tanmaurk

9. Christian Hjelm: Uskolet magi

10. Kira Skov: The Echo of You

Udenlandske plader:

1. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

2. Beach House: 7

3. Soccer Mommy: Clean

4. Anna von Hauswollf: Dead Magic

5. The Good, the Bad, and the Queen: Merrie Land

6. Snail Mail: Lush

7. Grouper: Grid of Points

8. Car Seat Headrest: Twin Fantasy

9. Lala Lala: The Lamb

10. John Parish: Bird Dog Dante

11. Marissa Nadler: For My Crimes

12. Tracyanne & Danny: s.t.

13. Cat Power: Wanderer

14. Kurt Vile: Bottle It In

15. Let’s Eat Grandma: I’m All Ears

16. Eleanor Friedberger: Rebound

17. Dream Wife: s.t.

18. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

19. Gengahr: Where Wildness Grows

20. Hookworms: Microshift

Ulrik Høgh

Danske plader:

1. Luster: s.t.

2. Iceage: Beyondless

3. Bisse: Tanmaurk

4. Mythic Sunship: Another Shape of Psychedelic Music

5. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske

6. Speaker Bite Me: Future Plans

7. Christian Hjelm: Uskolet Magi

8. Veto: 16 Colors

9. Red Lama: Motions

10. De Underjordiske: Flænger i Luften

Udenlandske plader:

1. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

2. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

3. Let’s Eat Grandma:I’m All Ears

4. Hinds: I Don’t Run

5. Yves Tumor: Safe In the Hands of Love

6. Beach House: 7

7. Car Seat Headrest: Twin Fantasy

8. Low: Double Negative

9. Amen Dunes: Freedom

10. Ryley Walker: Deafman Glance

11. Nils Frahm: All Melody

12. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer

13. Viagra Boys: Street Worms

14. Soccer Mommy: Clean

15. Dirty Projectors: Lamp Lit Prose

16. Camp Cope: How to Socialise & Make Friends

17. Ought: Room Inside the World

18. Snail Mail: Lush

19. Gruff Rhys: Babelsberg

20. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Joakim Dalmar

Danske plader:

1.Iceage – Beyondless

2. Sleep Party People – Lingering Pt. 2

3. First Flush – Spira

4. Peter Sommer – Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske

Udenlandske plader:

1. Jon Hopkins – Singularity

2. Skee Mask – Compro

3. Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth

4. Leon Vynehall – Nothing Is Still

5. Tim Hecker – Konoyo

6. Kamaal Williams – The Return

7. Yves Tumor – Safe In the Hands of Love

8. Against All Logic – 2012-2017

9. Joseph Shabason – Anne

10. Iglooghost – Clear Tamei EP & Steel Mogu EP

11. This Will Destroy You – New Others (Part 1 & 2)

12. Louis Cole – Time

13. Death Grips – Year of the Snitch

14. Dorian Concept – The Nature of Imitation

15. Kero Kero Bonito – Time ‘n’ Place

16. Amnesia Scanner – Another Life

17. Earl Sweathshirt – Some Rap Songs

18. Denzel Curry – TA13OO

19. Jungle – For Ever

20. Aphex Twin – Collapse EP

Kristian Jensby

Danske plader:

1. Iceage: Beyondless

2. Schultz & Forever: Grand Guignol

3. Josiah Konder: Songs for the Stunned

4. Tears: All Songs From 2015

5. Bisse: Tanmaurk

6. Pardans: Spit and Image

7. Ecstasy in Order: Girls, Boys and Brothers EP

8. First Flush: Spira

9. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske

10. Tilebreaker: In the Undergrowth

Udenlandske plader:

1. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer

2. Beach House: 7

3. Amen Dunes: Freedom

4. Low: Double Negative

5. Blood Orange: Negro Swan

6. John Maus: Addendum

7. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

8. Robyn: Honey

9. Matthew Dear: Bunny

10. David Byrne: American Utopia

Niklas Kiær

Danske plader:

1. Astrid Sonne: Human Lines

2. CTM: Red Dragon

3. Clarissa Connelly: Tech Duinn

4. Birch: Doldreams

5. Vesper: Good Morning

6. Luster:s.t.

7. Multipurpose: s/t

8. Fjernstyret: Amsterdam

9. Emil Duvier: Pieces

10. Alle: Dine Pæne Øjne

Udenlandske plader:

1. Robyn – Honey

2. Saba – CARE FOR ME

3. Noname – 25

4. Christine and the Queens – Chris

5. Yves Tumor – Safe In the Hands of Love

6. Blood Orange – Negro Swan

7. Let’s Eat Grandma: I’m All Ears

8. Marie Davidson – Working Class Woman

9. Tirzah – Devotion

10. Serpentwithfeet – soil

11. Daughters – You Won’t Get What You Want

12. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

13. Pusha T – Daytona

14. Earl Sweatshirt – Some Rap Songs

15. How to Dress Well – The Anteroom

16. Smino – Noir

17. Tim Hecker – Konoyo

18. BROCKHAMPTON – Iridescence

19. Milo – budding ornithologists…

20. Julia Holter – Aviary

Bitten Kjærgaard

Danske plader:

1. Luster: s.t.

2. Iceage: Beyondless

3. The Love Coffin: Cloudlands

4. Red Lama: Motions

5. First Flush: Spira

6. Kogekunst: Sexede

7. Værket: Young Again

8. Folkeklubben: Sort Tullipan

9. Tears: All Songs From 2015

10. De Underjordiske: Flænger i Luften

Udenlandske plader:

1. Beach House: 7

2. Viagra Boys: Street Worms

3. La Luz: Floating Features

4. Hinds: I Don’t Run

5. Cat Power: Wanderer

6. Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour

7. Graham Coxon: The End of the F***ing World (Original Score)

8. U. S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited

9. Hookworms: Microshift

10. Laurel: Dogviolet

11. Jungle: For Ever

12. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

13. John Maus: Addendum

14. Low: Double Negative

15. Haley Henderickx: I Need To Start a Garden

16. Lucy Dacus: Historian

17. Yves Tumor – Safe In the Hands of Love

18. Soccer Mommy: Clean

19. Snail Mail: Lush

20. Her’s: Invitation to Her’s

Martha Louise Hargaard

Danske plader:

1. Chinah: Anyone

2. When Saints Go Machine: It’s A Mad Love

3. Kvamie Liv: Lovers That Come and Go

4. Bisse: Tanmaurk

5. Goss: Homeland Security

6. Skammens Vogn: Musik og drøm

7. The Minds of 99: Solkongen

8. Soho Rezanejad: Six Archetypes

9. Hjalte Ross: Embody

10. Barselona: Sommerkys

Udenlandske plader:

1. Smerz: Have Fun

2. Beach House: 7

3. Empress Of: US

4. Blood Orange: Negro Swan

5. Robyn: Honey

6. Anderson .Paak: Oxnard

7. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel

8. Jaakko Eino Kalevi: Out of Touch

9. Jungle: For Ever

10. Brynjolfur: Luminous EP

11. John Maus: Addendum

12. Aphex Twin: Collapse EP

13. Rhye: Blood

14. Lykke Li: So Sad So Sexy

15. Connan Mockasin: Jassbusters

16. Gorillaz: The Now Now

17. A$AP Rocky: Testing

18. Kurt Vile: Bottle It In

19. Yves Tumor: Safe In the Hands of Love

Anna Møller

Danske plader:

1. Iceage: Beyondless

2 Shiny Darkly: Bronze

3 Svin: Virgin Cuts

4 Himmelrum: Free Camping Romania

5 Clarissa Connelly: Tech Duinn

Udenlandske plader:

1. Mitski: Be The Cowboy

2. Low: Double Negative

3. Jenny Wilson: Exorcism

4. Interpol: Marauder

5. Hookworms: Microshift

6. Sleep: The Sciences

7. Anna Calvi: Hunter

8. Jungle: For Ever

9. Beach House: 7

10. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel

11. A Place To Bury Strangers: Pinned

12. Cat Power: Wanderer

13. The Breeders: All Nerve

14. How To Dress Well: The Anteroom

15. Marissa Nadler: For My Crimes

16. Kanye West: Ye

17. Robyn: Honey