Årets bedste plader 2018: De individuelle lister

Traditionen tro har Undertoner kåret det forgangne års bedste udgivelser. Undertoner-skribenternes individuelle årslister danner grundlaget for de samlede toplister, som kan ses i Årets bedste danske albums 2018 og Årets bedste udenlandske albums 2018. Her indtog henholdsvis Iceage og Beach House førstepladserne – begge skriver sig ind blandt de sjældne kunstnere, der to gange har toppet Undertoners årslister. Kun Tame Impala (2015 og 2012) har gjort det før blandt de udenlandske kunstnere før Beach House (2018 og 2010), mens Iceage (2018 og 2014) er de første danskere til at blive kåret for årets album to gange.
Nu løfter vi sløret for skribenters egne lister over årets – ifølge dem – bedste album og EP’er. Der er masser af god inspiration at hente til musik, som så dagens lys i 2018, men som fortsat vil markere sig i det kommende år. Blandt de kunstnere, som rangerede højt hos enkelte skribenter, men som ikke var at finde på den samlede liste er blandt andet to norske indslag i form af Farao med Pure-O og Smerz for Have Fun. Fra Storbritannien endte også Idles (Joy As An Act of Resistance), Black Honey (Black Honey) samt Young Fathers (Cocoa Sugar) højt hos enkelte, men udenfor den samlede liste.
Med andre ord er der altså masser af god musik at gå på opdagelse i og lytte til. God fornøjelse!
Simon Freiesleben
Danske plader:
1. Luster: s.t.
2. Iceage: Beyondless
3. Bisse: Tanmaurk
4. CTM: Red Dragon
5. Hjalte Ross: Embody
6. The Love Coffin: Cloudlands
7. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske
8. Speaker Bite Me: Future Plans
9. Svin: Virgin Cuts
10. First Flush: Spira
Udenlandske plader:
1. Yves Tumor: Safe In the Hands of Love
2. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited
3. Daugthers: You Won’t Get What You Want
4. Low: Double Negative
5. Robyn: Honey
6. Jon Hopkins: Singularity
7. Death Grips: Year of the Snitch
8. Let’s Eat Grandma: I’m All Ears
9. Noname: Room 25
10. Kids See Ghosts: s.t.
11. Kanye West: ye
12. DJ Koze: Knock Knock
13. Sophie: Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
14. Viagra Boys: Street Worms
15. Pusha T: Daytona
16. Kamasi Washington: Heaven and Earth
17. Hookworms: Microshift
18. Kelly Moran: Ultraviolet
19. Ought: Room Inside the World
20. Parquet Courts: Wide Awake!
Troels Sørensen
Danske plader:
1. Benal: Benjamin og Albert
2. Folkeklubben: Sort Tullipan
3. Katinka: Vokseværk
4. Av Av Av: Fundamental Physics Vol 02
5. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske
6. Noah Carter: 2nd demo
7. Barselona: Sommerkys
8. Veto: 16 Colors
9. Thanks: Mind Exploration
10. Soleima: Bulldog
Udenlandske plader:
1. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
2. Superorganism: S.t
3. Cosmo’s Midnight: What Comes Next
4. Mac Miller: Swimming
5. Against All Logic: 2012 – 2017
6. Jon Hopkins: Singularity
7. DJ Koze: Knock Knock
8. Hop Along – Bark Your Head Off, Dog
9. Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
10. Parquet Courts – Wide Awake!
11. Saba – CARE FOR ME
12. Teyana Taylor – K.T.S.E.
13. Anderson .Paak – Oxnard
14. Big Red Machine – S.t
15. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Sparkle Hard
16. KIDS SEE GHOSTS – S.t
17. Gzuz – Wolke 7
18. Kanye West – ye
19. Editors – Violence
20. The Carters – EVERYTHING IS LOVE
Carl Bøllingtoft
Danske plader:
1. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske
2. Schultz And Forever – Grand Guignol
3. Iceage: Beyondless
4. Lydmor – I Told You I’d Tell Them Our Story
5. Hjalte Ross: Embody
6. Værket – Young Again
7. Minds Of 99 – Solkongen
8. Speaker Bite Me – Future Plans
9. De Underjordiske – Flænger i Luften
10. Luster – s.t.
Udenlandske plader:
1. Mitski – Be The Cowboy
2. Snail Mail – Lush
3. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel
4. Julia Holter – Aviary
5. Hop Along – Bark Your Head Off, Dog
6. Soccer Mommy – Clean
7. Beach House – 7
8. Blood Orange – Negro Swan
9. Boygenius – Boygenious EP
10. Grouper – Grid Of Points
11. Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth
12. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Hope Downs
13. Superorganism – Superorganism
14. Low – Double Negative
15. Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt
16. Anna Von Hausswolf – Dead Magic
17. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Sparkle Hard
18. Empress Of – Us
19. Courtney Marie Andrews – May Your Kindness Remain
20. MGMT – Little Dark Age
Kasper Foldager Nielsen
Danske plader:
1. First Flush: Spira
2. Værket: Young Again
3. CTM: Red Dragon
4. Ond Tro: Støv
5. Astrid Sonne: Human Lines
6. Pardans: Spit and Image
7. Tilebreaker: In the Undergrowth
8. Iceage: Beyondless
9. Hjalte Ross: Embody
10. Visitor Kane: Easy Concern
Udenlandske plader:
1. Yves Tumor: Safe In the Hands of Love
2. Mitski: Be The Cowboy
3. Beach House: 7
4. Amen Dunes: Freedom
5. Rosalía: El Mal Querer
6. Pusha T: Daytona
7. Robyn: Honey
8. Ovlov: TRU
9. Julia Holter: Aviary
10. Mount Eerie: Now Only
11. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited
12. Tierra Whack: Whack World
13. Kero Kero Bonito: Time ‘n’ Place
14. Tony Molina: Kill the Lights
15. Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks: Sparkle Hard
16. Hop Along: Bark Your Head Off, Dog
17. JPEGMAFIA: Veteran
18. Janelle Monáe: Dirty Computer
19. Jeff Rosenstock: POST-
20. Grouper: Grid of Points
Daniel Niebuhr
Danske plader:
1. Kogekunst – Sexede
2. Møl – Jord
3. CABAL – Mark of Rot
4. The Love Coffin – Cloudlands
5. Xenoblight – Procreation
6. De Underjordiske – Flænger i Luften
7. Astrid Sonne – Human Lines
8. Mythic Sunship – Another Shape of Psychedlic Music
9. Bersærk – Jernbyrd
10. Pudsige Herrer – Syretesten
Udenlandske plader:
1. Hookworms – Microshift
2. Daughters – You Won’t Get What You Want
3. Viagra Boys – Street Worms
4. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
5. Sleep – The Sciences
6. U.S. Girls – In a Poem Unlimited
7. Here Lies Man – You Will Know Nothing
8. Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar
9. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
10. JPEGMafia – Veteran
11. Shame – Songs of Praise
12. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
13. MorMor – Heaven’s Only Wishful
14. HHY & The Macumbas – Beheaded Totem
15. Low – Double Negative
16. Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth
17. Warmduscher – Whale City
18. serpentwithfeet – soil
19. Ought – Room Inside the World
20. Father John Misty – God’s Favourite Customer
Magnus Eldrup
Danske plader:
1. Rest In Beats: Synge Igen
2. Chinah: ANYONE
3. We Are The Way For The Cosmos To Know Itself: Flashbacks
4. Lydmor: I Told You I’d Tell Them Our Story
5. Hong Kong: Sundowner
6. Tidlige Armbånd: Den jydske hede
7. Goss: Homeland Security
8. Iceage: Beyondless
9. Skammens Vogn: Musik og drøm
10. Barselona: Sommerkys
Udenlandske plader:
1. Farao: Pure-O
2. Snail Mail: Lush
3. Kali Uchis: Isolation
4. Mitski: Be The Cowboy
5. Noname: Room 25
6. Janelle Monae: Dirty Computer
7. Lykke Li: so sad so sexy
8. Hippo Campus: Bambi
9. SOPHIE: Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
10. Christine and the Queens: Chris
11. Natalie Prass: The Future and the Past
12. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer
13. Dirty Projectors: Lamp Lit Prose
14. Boygenius: Boygenius EP
15. Blood Orange: Negro Swan
16. Parquet Courts: Wide Awake
17. Tom Mish: Geography
18. Kanye West: ye
19. Beach House: 7
20. Soccer Mommy: Clean
Jens Trapp
Danske plader:
1. Schultz & Forever: Grand Guignol
2. M. Rexen: The United Kingdoms Part 1 – An Endless Sea of Honey
3. Kogekunst: Sexede
4. Speaker Bite Me: Future Plans
5. Kira Skov: The Echo of You
6. SVIN: Virgin Cuts
7. Iceage: Beyondless
8. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske
9. Big Dust: Pewter & Carbon
10. Jacob Bellens: Trail of Intuition
Udenlandske plader:
1. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel
2. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
3. IDLES: Joy As An Act Of Resistance
4. The Good, The Bad & The Queen: Merrie Land
5. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: Sex & Food
6. Willard Grand Conspiracy: Untethered
7. Connan Mockasin: Jassbusters
8. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer
9. Ryley Walker: Deafman Glance
10. Oneohtrix Point Never: Age of
11. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited
12. Stuart A. Staples: Arrhythmia
13. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: IC-01 Hanoi
14. Cat Power: Wanderer
15. John Parish: Bird Dog Dante
16. Low: Double Negative
17. Calexico: The Thread That Keeps Us
18. Michelle Gurevich: Exciting Times
19. Haley Heynderickx: I Need to Start a Garden
20. Cowboy Junkies: All That Reckoning
Sofie Rafn
Danske plader:
1. First Flush: Spira
2. Hjalte Ross: Embody
3. Luster: s.t.
4. Kogekunst: Sexede
5. Hong Kong: Sundowner
6. Tilebreaker: In the Undergrowth
7. Bisse: Tanmaurk
8. Nanna.B: Solen
9. Iceage: Beyondless
10. Katinka: Vokseværk
Udenlandske plader:
1. Haley Heynderickx: I Need to Start a Garden
2. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited
3. Amen Dunes: Freedom
4. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: Sex & Food
5. Lucy Dacus: Historian
6. Connan Mockasin: Jassbusters
7. Snail Mail: Lush
8. The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
9. Mitski: Be The Cowboy
10. Noname: Room 25
11. Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour
12. Adrienne Lenker: Abyskiss
13. Yves Tumor: Safe In the Hands of Love
14. The Sea and Cake: Any Day
15. Robyn: Honey
16. Her’s: Invitation to Her’s
17. Hop Along: Bark Your Head Off, Dog
18. Lykke Li: So Sad So Sexy
19. Jeff Tweedy: Warm
20. Molly Burch: First Flower
Jack Brosø Frederiksen
Danske plader:
1. Jens Nørhave: Opløst
2. Fraads: Fryys
3. Benal: Benjamin og Albert
4. The Minds of 99: Solkongen
5. I Think You’re Awesome: Kiss Your Darlings
6. Hong Kong: Sundowner
7. AyOwA: Farvel
8. Kogekunst: Sexede
9. When Saints Go Machine: It’s A Mad Love
10. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske
Udenlandske plader:
1. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: Sex & Food
2. Beach House: 7
3. Young Fathers: Cocoa Sugar
4. JID: DiCaprio 2
5. Jungle: For Ever
6. Rhye: Blood
7. Low: Double Negative
8. Interpol: Marauder
9. Mick Jenkins: Pieces of a Man
10. Mild Orange: Foreplay
11. MGMT: Little Dark Age
12. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited
13. Khruangbin: Con Todo El Mundo
14. Kanye West: ye
15. Tash Sultana: Flow State
16. Damien Jurado: The Horizon Just Laughed
17. Snail Mail: Lush
18. Villagers: The Art of Pretending to Swim
19. Matt Corby: Rainbow Valley
20. The Good, the Bad and the Queen: Merrie Land
Lasse Yde Hegnet
Danske plader:
1. Minds of 99: Solkongen
2. Trubaduren & hans Rockband: Det Går Jo Godt
3. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske
4. Iceage: Beyondless
5. Katinka: Vokseværk
6. I Think You’re Awesome: Kiss Your Darlings
7. Lydmor: I Told You I’d Tell Them Our Story
8. Schultz and Forever: Grand Guignol
9. Bisse: Tanmuark
10. Saveus: Neuro
Udenlandske plader:
1. Black Honey: Black Honey
2. The Longshot: Love Is For Losers
3. Lord Huron: Vide Noir
4. Malena Zavala: Aliso
5. The Vaccines: Combat Sports
6. Rosalía: El Mal Querer
7. Mint Field: Pasar de las Luces
8. CHVRCHES: Love Is Dead
9. Dream Wife: Dream Wife
10. Miles Kane: Coup de Grace
11. Beach House: 7
12. Lykke Li: So Sad So Sexy
13. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
14. Doe: Grow Into It
15. Goat Girl: Goat Girl
16. Kurt Vile: Bottle It In
17. Soccer Mommy: Clean
18. The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
19. Menace Beach: Black Rainbow Sound
20. Her’s: Invitation to Her’s
Martin Minka Jensen
Danske plader:
1. Hjalte Ross: Embody
2. Vilde Græs: s/t
3. Fritz Fatal, Peter Peter, Morten Chrone, Peter Kyed: Det Blødende Hjerte/After
4. Mythic Sunship: Another Shape Of Psychedelic Music
5. Tilebreaker: In The Undergrowth
6. Martin Hall: A Brief Summary
7. Tears: All Songs From 2015
8. Trainwreck Department: No. 1
9. Red Lama: Motions
10. Tugboat: Astral
Udenlandske plader:
1. Grave Flowers Bongo Band: Flower Pot
2. The Ar-kaics: In This Time
3. Thurston Moore and students of RMC: Nooooooo Daylight
4. Mark Lanegan & Duke Garwood: With Animals
5. Alison Cotton: All Is Quiet At The Ancient Theatre
6. Trappist Afterland: Se(VII)en
7. The Jim Mitchells: Love Hypnotic
8. Mildred Maude: CPA I-III
9. Mt. Mountain: Golden Rise
10. Haley Henderickx: I Need To Start A Garden
11. Drinks: Hippo Lite
12. Adrianne Lenker: Abysskiss
13. The Body: I Have Fought Against It, But I Can´t Any Longer
14. Jim James: Uniform Distortion
15. Ryley Walker: Deafman Glance
16. Gnod: Chapel Perilous
17. Ty Segall/White Fence: Joy
18. Body/Head: The Switch
19. J Mascis: Elastic Days
20. Sir Robin & The Longbowmen: Prozacco
Camilla Grausen
Danske plader:
1. Speaker Bite Me: Future Plans
2. M. Rexen: The United Kingdoms Part 1 – An Endless Sea of Honey
3. CTM: Red Dragon
4. Clarissa Connelly: Tech Duin
5. The Malpractice: Slur
6. Eugenia: Vildt + sødt
7. Iceage: Beyondless
8. Bisse: Tanmaurk
9. Christian Hjelm: Uskolet magi
10. Kira Skov: The Echo of You
Udenlandske plader:
1. Mitski: Be The Cowboy
2. Beach House: 7
3. Soccer Mommy: Clean
4. Anna von Hauswollf: Dead Magic
5. The Good, the Bad, and the Queen: Merrie Land
6. Snail Mail: Lush
7. Grouper: Grid of Points
8. Car Seat Headrest: Twin Fantasy
9. Lala Lala: The Lamb
10. John Parish: Bird Dog Dante
11. Marissa Nadler: For My Crimes
12. Tracyanne & Danny: s.t.
13. Cat Power: Wanderer
14. Kurt Vile: Bottle It In
15. Let’s Eat Grandma: I’m All Ears
16. Eleanor Friedberger: Rebound
17. Dream Wife: s.t.
18. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
19. Gengahr: Where Wildness Grows
20. Hookworms: Microshift
Ulrik Høgh
Danske plader:
1. Luster: s.t.
2. Iceage: Beyondless
3. Bisse: Tanmaurk
4. Mythic Sunship: Another Shape of Psychedelic Music
5. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske
6. Speaker Bite Me: Future Plans
7. Christian Hjelm: Uskolet Magi
8. Veto: 16 Colors
9. Red Lama: Motions
10. De Underjordiske: Flænger i Luften
Udenlandske plader:
1. U.S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited
2. Mitski: Be The Cowboy
3. Let’s Eat Grandma:I’m All Ears
4. Hinds: I Don’t Run
5. Yves Tumor: Safe In the Hands of Love
6. Beach House: 7
7. Car Seat Headrest: Twin Fantasy
8. Low: Double Negative
9. Amen Dunes: Freedom
10. Ryley Walker: Deafman Glance
11. Nils Frahm: All Melody
12. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer
13. Viagra Boys: Street Worms
14. Soccer Mommy: Clean
15. Dirty Projectors: Lamp Lit Prose
16. Camp Cope: How to Socialise & Make Friends
17. Ought: Room Inside the World
18. Snail Mail: Lush
19. Gruff Rhys: Babelsberg
20. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Joakim Dalmar
Danske plader:
1.Iceage – Beyondless
2. Sleep Party People – Lingering Pt. 2
3. First Flush – Spira
4. Peter Sommer – Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske
Udenlandske plader:
1. Jon Hopkins – Singularity
2. Skee Mask – Compro
3. Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth
4. Leon Vynehall – Nothing Is Still
5. Tim Hecker – Konoyo
6. Kamaal Williams – The Return
7. Yves Tumor – Safe In the Hands of Love
8. Against All Logic – 2012-2017
9. Joseph Shabason – Anne
10. Iglooghost – Clear Tamei EP & Steel Mogu EP
11. This Will Destroy You – New Others (Part 1 & 2)
12. Louis Cole – Time
13. Death Grips – Year of the Snitch
14. Dorian Concept – The Nature of Imitation
15. Kero Kero Bonito – Time ‘n’ Place
16. Amnesia Scanner – Another Life
17. Earl Sweathshirt – Some Rap Songs
18. Denzel Curry – TA13OO
19. Jungle – For Ever
20. Aphex Twin – Collapse EP
Kristian Jensby
Danske plader:
1. Iceage: Beyondless
2. Schultz & Forever: Grand Guignol
3. Josiah Konder: Songs for the Stunned
4. Tears: All Songs From 2015
5. Bisse: Tanmaurk
6. Pardans: Spit and Image
7. Ecstasy in Order: Girls, Boys and Brothers EP
8. First Flush: Spira
9. Peter Sommer: Elskede at drømme, drømmer om at elske
10. Tilebreaker: In the Undergrowth
Udenlandske plader:
1. Father John Misty: God’s Favorite Customer
2. Beach House: 7
3. Amen Dunes: Freedom
4. Low: Double Negative
5. Blood Orange: Negro Swan
6. John Maus: Addendum
7. Arctic Monkeys: Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
8. Robyn: Honey
9. Matthew Dear: Bunny
10. David Byrne: American Utopia
Niklas Kiær
Danske plader:
1. Astrid Sonne: Human Lines
2. CTM: Red Dragon
3. Clarissa Connelly: Tech Duinn
4. Birch: Doldreams
5. Vesper: Good Morning
6. Luster:s.t.
7. Multipurpose: s/t
8. Fjernstyret: Amsterdam
9. Emil Duvier: Pieces
10. Alle: Dine Pæne Øjne
Udenlandske plader:
1. Robyn – Honey
2. Saba – CARE FOR ME
3. Noname – 25
4. Christine and the Queens – Chris
5. Yves Tumor – Safe In the Hands of Love
6. Blood Orange – Negro Swan
7. Let’s Eat Grandma: I’m All Ears
8. Marie Davidson – Working Class Woman
9. Tirzah – Devotion
10. Serpentwithfeet – soil
11. Daughters – You Won’t Get What You Want
12. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
13. Pusha T – Daytona
14. Earl Sweatshirt – Some Rap Songs
15. How to Dress Well – The Anteroom
16. Smino – Noir
17. Tim Hecker – Konoyo
18. BROCKHAMPTON – Iridescence
19. Milo – budding ornithologists…
20. Julia Holter – Aviary
Bitten Kjærgaard
Danske plader:
1. Luster: s.t.
2. Iceage: Beyondless
3. The Love Coffin: Cloudlands
4. Red Lama: Motions
5. First Flush: Spira
6. Kogekunst: Sexede
7. Værket: Young Again
8. Folkeklubben: Sort Tullipan
9. Tears: All Songs From 2015
10. De Underjordiske: Flænger i Luften
Udenlandske plader:
1. Beach House: 7
2. Viagra Boys: Street Worms
3. La Luz: Floating Features
4. Hinds: I Don’t Run
5. Cat Power: Wanderer
6. Kacey Musgraves: Golden Hour
7. Graham Coxon: The End of the F***ing World (Original Score)
8. U. S. Girls: In a Poem Unlimited
9. Hookworms: Microshift
10. Laurel: Dogviolet
11. Jungle: For Ever
12. Mitski: Be The Cowboy
13. John Maus: Addendum
14. Low: Double Negative
15. Haley Henderickx: I Need To Start a Garden
16. Lucy Dacus: Historian
17. Yves Tumor – Safe In the Hands of Love
18. Soccer Mommy: Clean
19. Snail Mail: Lush
20. Her’s: Invitation to Her’s
Martha Louise Hargaard
Danske plader:
1. Chinah: Anyone
2. When Saints Go Machine: It’s A Mad Love
3. Kvamie Liv: Lovers That Come and Go
4. Bisse: Tanmaurk
5. Goss: Homeland Security
6. Skammens Vogn: Musik og drøm
7. The Minds of 99: Solkongen
8. Soho Rezanejad: Six Archetypes
9. Hjalte Ross: Embody
10. Barselona: Sommerkys
Udenlandske plader:
1. Smerz: Have Fun
2. Beach House: 7
3. Empress Of: US
4. Blood Orange: Negro Swan
5. Robyn: Honey
6. Anderson .Paak: Oxnard
7. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel
8. Jaakko Eino Kalevi: Out of Touch
9. Jungle: For Ever
10. Brynjolfur: Luminous EP
11. John Maus: Addendum
12. Aphex Twin: Collapse EP
13. Rhye: Blood
14. Lykke Li: So Sad So Sexy
15. Connan Mockasin: Jassbusters
16. Gorillaz: The Now Now
17. A$AP Rocky: Testing
18. Kurt Vile: Bottle It In
19. Yves Tumor: Safe In the Hands of Love
Anna Møller
Danske plader:
1. Iceage: Beyondless
2 Shiny Darkly: Bronze
3 Svin: Virgin Cuts
4 Himmelrum: Free Camping Romania
5 Clarissa Connelly: Tech Duinn
Udenlandske plader:
1. Mitski: Be The Cowboy
2. Low: Double Negative
3. Jenny Wilson: Exorcism
4. Interpol: Marauder
5. Hookworms: Microshift
6. Sleep: The Sciences
7. Anna Calvi: Hunter
8. Jungle: For Ever
9. Beach House: 7
10. Courtney Barnett: Tell Me How You Really Feel
11. A Place To Bury Strangers: Pinned
12. Cat Power: Wanderer
13. The Breeders: All Nerve
14. How To Dress Well: The Anteroom
15. Marissa Nadler: For My Crimes
16. Kanye West: Ye
17. Robyn: Honey
