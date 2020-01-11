Årets bedste plader 2019: De individuelle lister

Traditionen tro har Undertoner kåret det forgangne års bedste udgivelser, og som altid har Undertoner-skribenternes individuelle årslister dannet grundlaget for de samlede toplister for henholdsvis de bedste danske plader i 2019 og de bedste udenlandske plader i 2019. I år var det henholdsvis Lowly med Hifalutin og Lana del Ray med Norman Fucking Rockwell! der indtog førstepladsen på de to lister, og selvom de hver især gjorde det med en relativ solid margin ned til 2. pladsen, så var det ikke fordi, at der ikke var alternative bud.
På de individuelle lister finder vi eksempelvis 13 forskellige bud på årets bedste udenlandske plade – 13 bud der både tæller debutanter som Black Midi og gamle rockræve som Patti Smith fordelt på et hav af genrer fra hiphop til soul. Også de danske årslister stritter mange retninger, hvor især et band som Lust For Youth har scoret højt på flere lister, men lige præcis faldt udenfor den endelige liste.
Med cirka bidragsydere og omkring 30 anbefalinger per skribent, så rummer de individuelle årslister en guldmine af musikanbefalinger. Så det er bare gå i gang med at grave. God fornøjelse!
Simon Freiesleben
Danske plader
1. Lowly: Hifalutin
2. Croatian Amor: Isa
3. Kogekunst: Lala
4. Bisse: Tanzmaus
5. Søn: Det Skandinaviske Design
6. Ydegirl: notes19
7. Collider :><-
8. Fugleflugten: Morgenlysskær
9. When Saints Go Machine: So Deep
10. Trader: Trader EP
Udenlandske plader
1. FKA Twigs: Magdalene
2. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising
3. Big Thief: U.F.O.F
4. Little Simz: Grey Area
5. Tyler, The Creator: Igor
6. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Infest the Rat’s Nest
7. Sharon van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow
8. Lana Del Ray: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
9. Helado Negro: This Is How You Smile
10. Alex Cameron: Miami Memory
11. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors
12. Cate le Bon: Reward
13. Big Thief: Two Hands
14. Jpegmafia: All My Heroes Are Cornballs
15. Stella Donnelly: Beware the Dogs
16. Black Midi: Schlagenheim
17. The Comet Is Coming: Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery
18. Deafkids: Metaprogramação
19. Lingua Ignota: Caligula
20. Floating Points: Crush
Niklas Kiær
Danske plader
1. Sofie Birch: Planetes
2. Erika de Casier: Essentials
3. Lowly: Hifalutin
4. Johan Carøe: Zenmetal
5. Astrid Sonne: Cliodynamics
6. Athletic Progression: Dark Smoke
7. When Saints Go Machine: So Deep
8. Collider::><-
9. Efterklang: Altid Sammen
10. Hans Philip: Forevigt
Udenlandske plader
1. FKA Twigs: Magdalene
2. Solange: When I Get Home
3. James Blake: Assume Form
4. Kelsey Lu: Blood
5. Little Simz: Grey Area
6. Earl Sweatshirt: Feet of Clay
7. Blood Orange: Angel’s Pulse
8. Jamila Woods: Legacy! Legacy!
9. Danny Brown: uknowwhatimsayin?
10. GoldLink: Diaspora
11. Kano: Hoodies All Summer
12. Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain
13. Dave: Psychodrama
14. Kaytranada: Bubba
15. Sudan Archies: Athena
16. Kindness: Something Like A War
17. Blood Orange: Angel’s Pulse
18. Tyler the Creator: Igor
19. Fennesz: Agora
20. Bon Iver:- i, i
Ulrik Høgh
Danske plader
1. Claus Hempler: Kufferten Fuld af Mursten
2. Alcabean: Confessions
3. Bisse: Tanzmaus
4. Kogekunst: Lala
5. Astronaut: Silence One
6. Fugleflugten: Morgenlysskær
7. Lowly: Hifalutin
8. Modest: For the Better
9. Turquoise Sun: Sunethesia
10. Collider::><–
Udenlandske plader
1. Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride
2. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors
3. Bon Iver: i,i
4. Thom Yorke: Anima
5. (Sandy) Alex G: House of Sugar
6. Jenny Hval: The Practice of Love
7. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen
8. Teeth of The Sea: Wraith
9. black midi: Schlagenheim
10. Julia Jacklin: Crushing
11. Big Thief: Two Hands
12. Stella Donnelly: Beware of the Dogs
13. Alex Cameron: Miami Memory
14. Kevin Morby: Oh My God
15. Girlpool: What Chaos Is Imaginary
16. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.
17. Jay Som: Anak Ko
18. Better Oblivion Community Center: s.t.
19. The Drums: Brutalism
20. Ride: This Is Not A Safe Place
Peter Boier
Danske plader
1. Love Shop: Brænder boksen med smukke ting
2. Bremer/McCoy: Utopia
3. Søren Huss: Sort og hvid til evig tid
4. Hans Philip: Forevigt
Udenlandske plader
1. Lana Del Ray: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2. Thom Yorke: Anima
3. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.
4. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen
5. Hot Chip: A Bath Full of Ecstasy
6. Underworld: Drift Series 1 Sampler
7. Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka
8. FKA Twigs: Magdalene
9. The National: I Am Easy To Find
10. James Blake: Assume Form
11. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors
12. Elbow: Giants of All Sizes
13. Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride
14. Rammstein: s.t.
15. Big Thief: Two Hands
16. Sharon van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow
17. Leonard Cohen: Thanks for the Dance
18. TR/ST: The Destroyer
19. Bon Iver: i,i
20. Mark Ronson: Late Night Feelings
Carl Windahl Bøllingtoft
Danske plader
1. Lowly: Hifalutin
2. Sunx: Caress
3. Collider::><-
4. Lust For Youth: s.t.
5. Claus Hempler: Kuffert Fuld Af Mursten^
Udenlandske plader
1. Stella Donnelly: Beware of the Dogs
2. Big Thief: U.F.O.F
3. Florist: Emily Alone
4. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising
5. (Sandy) Alex G: House of Sugar
6. Mannequin Pussy: Patience
7. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
8. Big Thief: Two Hands
9. Julia Jacklin: Crushing
10. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen
11. Long Beard: Means To Me
12. FKA Twigs: Magdalene
13. Aldous Harding: Designer
14. PUP: Morbid Stuff
15. Whitney: Forever Turned Around
16. Caroline Polachek: Pang
17. Bon Iver: i,i
18. Jay Som: Anak Ko
19. Boy Scouts: Free Company
20. Vagabon: Vagabon
Signe Palsøe
Udenlandske plader
1. Tunes of Negation: Reach the Endless Sea
2. Lana del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
3. Purple Mountains: s.t.
4. Arthur Russell: Iowa Dream
5. Jenny Hval: The Practice of Love
6. E-Saggila: My World My Way
7. Nkisi: 7 Directions
8. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising
9. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.
10. Loraine James: For You and I
11. Lankum: The Livelong Day
12. Karenn: Grapefruit Regret
13. King Midas Sound: Solitude
14. Big Thief: Two Hands
15. Aldous Harding: Designer
16. Andy Stott: It Should Be Us
17. Sandy (Alex G): House of Sugar
18. FKA Twigs: Magdalene
19. Efdemin: New Atlantis
20. Cate Le Bon: Reward
Daniel Niebuhr
Danske plader
1. Kogekunst – Lala
2. Heathe – On the Tombstones; the Symbols Engraved
3. De Må Være Belgiere – Tiden bøjer af
4. Love Shop – Brænder boksen med smukke ting
5. Søren Huss – Sort og hvid til evig tid
Udenlandske
1. black midi – Schlagenheim
2. PUP – Morbid Stuff
3. Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel
4. Snapped Ankles – Stunning Luxury
5. Mdou Moctar – Ilana
6. Igor Wakhévitch – Kshatrya
7. Moon Duo – Stars Are the Light
8. Fat White Family – Serfs Up
9. Slowthai – Nothing Great About Britain
10. Girl Band – The Talkies
11. Crows – Silver Tounges
12. Uranium Club – The Cosmo Cleaners
13. The Comet is Coming:Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery
14. Battles – Juice B Crypts
15. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Infest the Rats’ Nest
16. Squid – Town Centre
17. Kel Assouf – Black Tenere
18. Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
19. Lightning Bolt – Sonic Citadel
20. American Football – American Football (LP3)
Kasper Foldager Nielsen
Danske plader
1. Kogekunst: Lala
2. Collider::><-
3. Modest: For the Better
4. Kasper Marott: Forever Mix EP
5. Ydegirl: notes19
6. Town Portal: Of Violence
7. Gullo Gullo: Raw Moon
8. Why Sun: Frugte
9. Yangze: Event Horizon
10. Big Mess: Blood Punk
Udenlandske plader
1. Purple Mountains: s.t
2. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.
3. Carly Rae Jepsen: Dedicated
4. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising
5. Richard Dawson: 2020
6.Caroline Polachek: PANG
7. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
8. JPEGMAFIA: All My Heroes are Cornballs
9. The Caretaker: Everywhere at the End of Time: Stage 6
10. (Sandy) Alex G: House of Sugar
11. Vanishing Twin: Age of Immunology
12. Jenni Hval: The Practice of Love
13. Loraine James: For You and I
14. Tyler, the Creator: Igor
15. Danny Brown: uknowwhatimsayin
16. Moodyman: Sinner
17. Sara Davachi: Pale Bloom
18. Blood Incantation: Hidden History of the Human Race
19. Floating Points: Crush
20. Hannah Diamond: Reflections
Morten Madsen
Danske plader
1. School of X: Destiny
2. Søren Huss: Sort og hvid til evig tid
3. Lowly: Hifalution
4. Kúlu: Quiescence
5. Modest: For The Better
6. Blaume Blume: Bell Of Wool
7. When Saints Go Machine: So Deep
8. Asger Techau: Descendence
9. Love Shop: Brænder Boksen Med Smukke Ting
Udenlandske plader
1. Lana del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2. The National: I Am Easy To Find
3. Henrik Lindstrand: Nattresan
4. Sharon Van Etten: Remind me of tomorrow
5. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.
6. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors
7. Better Oblivion Community Center: s.t
8. Purple Mountains — s.t
9. Alex Cameron: Miami Memory
10. The New Pornographers: In The Morse Code of Brake Lights
11. Kevin Morby: Oh my god
12. Big Thief: Two Hands
13. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds — Ghosteen
14. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising
15. Whitney: Forever Turned Around
16. Liam Gallagher: Why me… why?
17. Vampire Weekend: Father of the bridge
18. Bon Iver: i,i
19. Deerhunter: Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?
20. Black Keys: Let’s Rock
Camilla Grausen
Danske plader
1. Lowly: Hifalutin
2. Blue Foundation: Silent Dream (Instrumentals & Beats)
3. Trentemøller: Obverse
4. Kira Skov: I nat blir vi gamle
5. Aidt/Nørlund: Housewarming
6. Efterklang: Altid sammen
7. M. Rexen: The United Kingdoms Part II: Animals of the Frozen Clouds
8. The Entrepreneurs: Noise & Romance
9. School of X: Destiny
10. Barselona: Hjertebank
Udenlandske
1. Tyler, the Creator: Igor
2. Cherry Glazerr: Stuffed & Ready
3. The Drums: Brutalism
4. Thom Yorke: Anima
5. Brittany Howard: Jaime
6. Nick Cave: Ghosteen
7. Sharon van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow
8. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising
9. Karen O & Danger Mouse: Lux Prima
10. Jenny Hval: The Practice of Love
11. Chastity Belt: s.t.
12. Lizzo: Cuz I Love You
13. Mannequin Pussy: Patience
14. Julia Jacklin: Crushing
15. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.
16. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors
17. Purple Mountains: s.t.
18. Loyle Carner: Not Waving, But Drowning
19. Whitney: Forever Turned Around
20. Kate Tempest: The Book of Traps and Lessons
Sofie Guldager Rafn
Danske plader
1. Ydegirl: notes19
2. Lowly: Hifalutin
3. Trader: Trader EP
4. School of X: Destiny
5. Death Machine: Orbit
6. Josiah Konder: Through the Stutter
7. Pinemoon: Miracle
8. Hôy La: X Heads
9. Penny Police: Be Lucky
10. Erika de Casier: Essentials
Udenlandske
1. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors
3. (Sandy) Alex G: House of Sugar
4. Big Thief: U.F.O.F
5. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising
6. Jessica Pratt: Quiet Signs
7. Tyler The Creator: IGOR
8. Chris Cohen: s.t.
9. Julia Jacklin: Crushing
10. Misty Coast: Backseat Warriors
11. Purple Mountains: s.t.
12. Bill Callahan: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
13. Bedouine: Bird Songs of a Killjoy
14. Caroline Polachek: Pang
15. Teebs: Anicca
16. Cate le Bon: Reward
17. Shikoswe: Back in the Tall Grass
18. Sandro Perri: Soft Landing
19. Mac DeMarco: Here Comes the Cowboy
20. Angelo De Augostine: Tomb
Marie Poulsen
Danske plader
1. Lowly: Hifalutin
2. Bremer/McCoy: Utopia
3. Ganger: Mørk
4. Hans Philip: Forevigt
5. Josiah Konder: Through the stutter
6. Ibens: Carstenshenrikskristians
7. Kira Skov: I nat blir vi gamle
8. Søn: Det skandinaviske design
9. School of X: Destiny
10. Death Machine: Orbit
Udenlandske plader
1. Little Simz: Grey Area
2. The Comet is Coming: Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery
3. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
4. James Blake: Assume Form
5. Helado Negro: This Is How You Smile
6. Caroline Polachek: Pang
7. Tropical Fuck Storm: Braindrops
8. Mannequin Pussy: Patience
9. Stella Donnelly: Beware of the Dogs
10. Leonard Cohen: Thank You for the Dance
11. Stormzy: Heavy is the Head
12. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising
13. Nick Cave: Ghosteen
14. Big Thief: Two Hands
15. The Murder Capital: When I Have Fears
16. Clairo: Immunity
17. Thom Yorke: Anima
18. Sampa the Great: The Return
19. Bon Iver: i,i
Jens Trapp
Danske plader
1. M. Rexen: The United Kingdoms Part 2: Animals of the Frozen Cloud
2. School of X: Destiny
3. Chorus Grant: Vernacular Music
4. Kira Skov: I nat blir vi gamle
5. Croatian Amor: Isa
6. Death Machine: Orbit
7. Sofie Birch: Planetes
8. Ydegirl: Notes19
9. Lowly: Hifalutin
10. Kogekunst: La La
Udenlandske plader
1. Soundwalk Collective With Patti Smith: Mummer Love
2. Bill Callahan: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
3. Tropical Fuck Storm: Braindrops
4. Keren Ann: Bleue
5. Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres: s.t.
6. Kate Tempest: The Book of Traps and Lessons
7. Black Midi: Schlagenheim
8. Fontaines D.C.: Dogrel
9. Chelsea Wolfe: Birth of Violence
10. Sharon Van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow
11. Moor Mother: Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes
12. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen
13. Lee “Scratch” Perry: Rainford
14. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.
15. Sun Kil Moon: I Also Want to Die in New Orleans
16. Jesca Hoop: Stonechild
17. Jenny Hval: The Practice of Love
18. Tindersticks: No Treasure But Hope
19. Holly Herndon: Proto
20. Tenesha The Wordsmith: Peacocks & Other Savage Beasts
Perry MacLeod Jensen
Danske plader
1. Kogekunst: Lala
2. Ganger: Mørk
3. Lowly: Hifalutin
4. Lust for Youth: s.t.
5. Bisse: Tanzmaus
6. Kira Skov: I nat bliver vi gamle
7. Efterklang: Altid sammen
8. Collider::><-
9. Diamond Mouth: The Condition
10. Trentemøller: Observe
Udenlandske plader
1. Solange: When I Get Home
2. Tropical Fuck Storm: Braindrops
3. Beth Gibbons: Symphony of Sorrowful Songs
4. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.
5. Karen O & Danger Mouse: Lux Prima
6. Jenny Wilson: Trauma
7. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell
8. Iggy Pop: Free
9. Big Thief: Two Hands
10. Thom Yorke: Anima
11. Tyler, The Creator: Igor
12. FKA Twigs: Magdalene
13. Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka
14. Black Midi: Schlagenheim
15. Boris: Love & Evol
16. Lizzo: Cuz I Love You
17. Chai: Punk
18. Leonard Cohen: Thanks For the Dance
19. Hot Chip: A Bath Full of Ecstasy
20. Tool: Fear Inoculum
Kristian Jensby
Danske plader
1. Josiah Konder: Through the Stutter
2. Lowly: Hifalutin
3. Visitor Kane: Change of Heart
4. Spellcaster: Inventory
5. Modest: For the Better
6. Nehoki: Petersminde
7. When Saints Go Machine: So Deep
8. Lust for Youth: Lust for Youth
9. Ydegirl: Notes19
10. Collider::><-
(11. Yangze: Event Horizon EP)
(12. Speaksworld: Emblem)
(13. Trader: S.t.)
(14. Ganger: Mørk)
(15. Bremer/McCoy: Utopia)
(16. Worldbuilding: Kamogawa No Yume EP)
(17. Kogekunst: Lala)
(18. Hunger: In Sun; Songs 2013-2015)
(19. Natlyst: Modig)
(20. Vi Sidder Bare Her: De Øjeblikke Man Har)
Udenlandske plader
1. Carla dal Forno: Look Up Sharp
2. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Ghosteen
3. Ty Segall: First Taste
4. Alex Cameron: Miamy Memory
5. Orville Peck: Pony
6. (Sandy) Alex G: House of Sugar
7. Kirin J Callinan: Return to Center
8. 75 Dollar Bill: I Was Real
9. Leonard Cohen: Thanks for the Dance
10. Varnable: Hard Tech Soft Feelings
11. Blood Orange: Angel’s Pulse
12. Steve Lacy: Apollo XXI
13. Kelsey Lu: Blood
14. Sassy 009: Kill Sassy 009
15. Homeshake: Helium
16. Big Thief: Two Hands
17. Moor Mother: Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes
18. Vegyn: Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds
19. The Murder Capital: When I Have Fears
20. Durand Jones & The Indications: American Love Call
Troels Thorkild Sørensen
Danske plader
1. Lowly: Hifalutin
2. Penny Police: Be Lucky
3. Modest: For the Better
4. Jærv: Kriger
5. Barselona: Legebørn
6. Baal: Time Is Old
7. Barselona: Hjertebank
8. Jacob Faurholt: Shake off the Fear
9. Sunx: Caress
10. Marvelous Mosell: Internationalt Breakthrough
Udenlandske plader
1. Durand Jones & The Indications: American Love Call
2. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
3. Bon Iver: i,i
4. Dave: Pshycodrama
5. Tyler, The Creator: Igor
6. Stella Donnelly: Beware of the Dogs
7. Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride
8. Anderson .Paak: Ventura
9. Kanye West: Jesus Is King
10. 2 Chainz: Rap Or Go To The League
11. Anna Of The North: Dream Girl
12. Jr Jr: Invocations / Conversations
13. Gang Starr: One Of The Best Yet
14. Danny Brown: Uknowhatimsayin?
15. Florist: Emily Alone
16. Jamila Woods: Legacy! Legacy!
17. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen
18. Tourist: Wild
19. Silvana Imam: Helig Moder
20. Fieh: Cold Water Burning Skin
