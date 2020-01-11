Årets bedste plader 2019: De individuelle lister

Traditionen tro har Undertoner kåret det forgangne års bedste udgivelser, og som altid har Undertoner-skribenternes individuelle årslister dannet grundlaget for de samlede toplister for henholdsvis de bedste danske plader i 2019 og de bedste udenlandske plader i 2019. I år var det henholdsvis Lowly med Hifalutin og Lana del Ray med Norman Fucking Rockwell! der indtog førstepladsen på de to lister, og selvom de hver især gjorde det med en relativ solid margin ned til 2. pladsen, så var det ikke fordi, at der ikke var alternative bud.

På de individuelle lister finder vi eksempelvis 13 forskellige bud på årets bedste udenlandske plade – 13 bud der både tæller debutanter som Black Midi og gamle rockræve som Patti Smith fordelt på et hav af genrer fra hiphop til soul. Også de danske årslister stritter mange retninger, hvor især et band som Lust For Youth har scoret højt på flere lister, men lige præcis faldt udenfor den endelige liste.

Med cirka bidragsydere og omkring 30 anbefalinger per skribent, så rummer de individuelle årslister en guldmine af musikanbefalinger. Så det er bare gå i gang med at grave. God fornøjelse!

Simon Freiesleben

Danske plader

1. Lowly: Hifalutin

2. Croatian Amor: Isa

3. Kogekunst: Lala

4. Bisse: Tanzmaus

5. Søn: Det Skandinaviske Design

6. Ydegirl: notes19

7. Collider :><-

8. Fugleflugten: Morgenlysskær

9. When Saints Go Machine: So Deep

10. Trader: Trader EP

Udenlandske plader

1. FKA Twigs: Magdalene

2. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising

3. Big Thief: U.F.O.F

4. Little Simz: Grey Area

5. Tyler, The Creator: Igor

6. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Infest the Rat’s Nest

7. Sharon van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow

8. Lana Del Ray: Norman Fucking Rockwell!

9. Helado Negro: This Is How You Smile

10. Alex Cameron: Miami Memory

11. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors

12. Cate le Bon: Reward

13. Big Thief: Two Hands

14. Jpegmafia: All My Heroes Are Cornballs

15. Stella Donnelly: Beware the Dogs

16. Black Midi: Schlagenheim

17. The Comet Is Coming: Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery

18. Deafkids: Metaprogramação

19. Lingua Ignota: Caligula

20. Floating Points: Crush

Niklas Kiær

Danske plader

1. Sofie Birch: Planetes

2. Erika de Casier: Essentials

3. Lowly: Hifalutin

4. Johan Carøe: Zenmetal

5. Astrid Sonne: Cliodynamics

6. Athletic Progression: Dark Smoke

7. When Saints Go Machine: So Deep

8. Collider::><-

9. Efterklang: Altid Sammen

10. Hans Philip: Forevigt

Udenlandske plader

1. FKA Twigs: Magdalene

2. Solange: When I Get Home

3. James Blake: Assume Form

4. Kelsey Lu: Blood

5. Little Simz: Grey Area

6. Earl Sweatshirt: Feet of Clay

7. Blood Orange: Angel’s Pulse

8. Jamila Woods: Legacy! Legacy!

9. Danny Brown: uknowwhatimsayin?

10. GoldLink: Diaspora

11. Kano: Hoodies All Summer

12. Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain

13. Dave: Psychodrama

14. Kaytranada: Bubba

15. Sudan Archies: Athena

16. Kindness: Something Like A War

17. Blood Orange: Angel’s Pulse

18. Tyler the Creator: Igor

19. Fennesz: Agora

20. Bon Iver:- i, i

Ulrik Høgh

Danske plader

1. Claus Hempler: Kufferten Fuld af Mursten

2. Alcabean: Confessions

3. Bisse: Tanzmaus

4. Kogekunst: Lala

5. Astronaut: Silence One

6. Fugleflugten: Morgenlysskær

7. Lowly: Hifalutin

8. Modest: For the Better

9. Turquoise Sun: Sunethesia

10. Collider::><–

Udenlandske plader

1. Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride

2. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors

3. Bon Iver: i,i

4. Thom Yorke: Anima

5. (Sandy) Alex G: House of Sugar

6. Jenny Hval: The Practice of Love

7. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen

8. Teeth of The Sea: Wraith

9. black midi: Schlagenheim

10. Julia Jacklin: Crushing

11. Big Thief: Two Hands

12. Stella Donnelly: Beware of the Dogs

13. Alex Cameron: Miami Memory

14. Kevin Morby: Oh My God

15. Girlpool: What Chaos Is Imaginary

16. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.

17. Jay Som: Anak Ko

18. Better Oblivion Community Center: s.t.

19. The Drums: Brutalism

20. Ride: This Is Not A Safe Place

Peter Boier

Danske plader

1. Love Shop: Brænder boksen med smukke ting

2. Bremer/McCoy: Utopia

3. Søren Huss: Sort og hvid til evig tid

4. Hans Philip: Forevigt

Udenlandske plader

1. Lana Del Ray: Norman Fucking Rockwell!

2. Thom Yorke: Anima

3. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.

4. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen

5. Hot Chip: A Bath Full of Ecstasy

6. Underworld: Drift Series 1 Sampler

7. Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka

8. FKA Twigs: Magdalene

9. The National: I Am Easy To Find

10. James Blake: Assume Form

11. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors

12. Elbow: Giants of All Sizes

13. Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride

14. Rammstein: s.t.

15. Big Thief: Two Hands

16. Sharon van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow

17. Leonard Cohen: Thanks for the Dance

18. TR/ST: The Destroyer

19. Bon Iver: i,i

20. Mark Ronson: Late Night Feelings

Carl Windahl Bøllingtoft

Danske plader

1. Lowly: Hifalutin

2. Sunx: Caress

3. Collider::><-

4. Lust For Youth: s.t.

5. Claus Hempler: Kuffert Fuld Af Mursten^

Udenlandske plader

1. Stella Donnelly: Beware of the Dogs

2. Big Thief: U.F.O.F

3. Florist: Emily Alone

4. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising

5. (Sandy) Alex G: House of Sugar

6. Mannequin Pussy: Patience

7. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!

8. Big Thief: Two Hands

9. Julia Jacklin: Crushing

10. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen

11. Long Beard: Means To Me

12. FKA Twigs: Magdalene

13. Aldous Harding: Designer

14. PUP: Morbid Stuff

15. Whitney: Forever Turned Around

16. Caroline Polachek: Pang

17. Bon Iver: i,i

18. Jay Som: Anak Ko

19. Boy Scouts: Free Company

20. Vagabon: Vagabon

Signe Palsøe

Udenlandske plader

1. Tunes of Negation: Reach the Endless Sea

2. Lana del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!

3. Purple Mountains: s.t.

4. Arthur Russell: Iowa Dream

5. Jenny Hval: The Practice of Love

6. E-Saggila: My World My Way

7. Nkisi: 7 Directions

8. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising

9. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.

10. Loraine James: For You and I

11. Lankum: The Livelong Day

12. Karenn: Grapefruit Regret

13. King Midas Sound: Solitude

14. Big Thief: Two Hands

15. Aldous Harding: Designer

16. Andy Stott: It Should Be Us

17. Sandy (Alex G): House of Sugar

18. FKA Twigs: Magdalene

19. Efdemin: New Atlantis

20. Cate Le Bon: Reward

Daniel Niebuhr

Danske plader

1. Kogekunst – Lala

2. Heathe – On the Tombstones; the Symbols Engraved

3. De Må Være Belgiere – Tiden bøjer af

4. Love Shop – Brænder boksen med smukke ting

5. Søren Huss – Sort og hvid til evig tid



Udenlandske

1. black midi – Schlagenheim

2. PUP – Morbid Stuff

3. Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel

4. Snapped Ankles – Stunning Luxury

5. Mdou Moctar – Ilana

6. Igor Wakhévitch – Kshatrya

7. Moon Duo – Stars Are the Light

8. Fat White Family – Serfs Up

9. Slowthai – Nothing Great About Britain

10. Girl Band – The Talkies

11. Crows – Silver Tounges

12. Uranium Club – The Cosmo Cleaners

13. The Comet is Coming:Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery

14. Battles – Juice B Crypts

15. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Infest the Rats’ Nest

16. Squid – Town Centre

17. Kel Assouf – Black Tenere

18. Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

19. Lightning Bolt – Sonic Citadel

20. American Football – American Football (LP3)

Kasper Foldager Nielsen

Danske plader

1. Kogekunst: Lala

2. Collider::><-

3. Modest: For the Better

4. Kasper Marott: Forever Mix EP

5. Ydegirl: notes19

6. Town Portal: Of Violence

7. Gullo Gullo: Raw Moon

8. Why Sun: Frugte

9. Yangze: Event Horizon

10. Big Mess: Blood Punk

Udenlandske plader

1. Purple Mountains: s.t

2. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.

3. Carly Rae Jepsen: Dedicated

4. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising

5. Richard Dawson: 2020

6.Caroline Polachek: PANG

7. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!

8. JPEGMAFIA: All My Heroes are Cornballs

9. The Caretaker: Everywhere at the End of Time: Stage 6

10. (Sandy) Alex G: House of Sugar

11. Vanishing Twin: Age of Immunology

12. Jenni Hval: The Practice of Love

13. Loraine James: For You and I

14. Tyler, the Creator: Igor

15. Danny Brown: uknowwhatimsayin

16. Moodyman: Sinner

17. Sara Davachi: Pale Bloom

18. Blood Incantation: Hidden History of the Human Race

19. Floating Points: Crush

20. Hannah Diamond: Reflections

Morten Madsen

Danske plader

1. School of X: Destiny

2. Søren Huss: Sort og hvid til evig tid

3. Lowly: Hifalution

4. Kúlu: Quiescence

5. Modest: For The Better

6. Blaume Blume: Bell Of Wool

7. When Saints Go Machine: So Deep

8. Asger Techau: Descendence

9. Love Shop: Brænder Boksen Med Smukke Ting

Udenlandske plader

1. Lana del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!

2. The National: I Am Easy To Find

3. Henrik Lindstrand: Nattresan

4. Sharon Van Etten: Remind me of tomorrow

5. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.

6. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors

7. Better Oblivion Community Center: s.t

8. Purple Mountains — s.t

9. Alex Cameron: Miami Memory

10. The New Pornographers: In The Morse Code of Brake Lights

11. Kevin Morby: Oh my god

12. Big Thief: Two Hands

13. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds — Ghosteen

14. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising

15. Whitney: Forever Turned Around

16. Liam Gallagher: Why me… why?

17. Vampire Weekend: Father of the bridge

18. Bon Iver: i,i

19. Deerhunter: Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?

20. Black Keys: Let’s Rock

Camilla Grausen

Danske plader

1. Lowly: Hifalutin

2. Blue Foundation: Silent Dream (Instrumentals & Beats)

3. Trentemøller: Obverse

4. Kira Skov: I nat blir vi gamle

5. Aidt/Nørlund: Housewarming

6. Efterklang: Altid sammen

7. M. Rexen: The United Kingdoms Part II: Animals of the Frozen Clouds

8. The Entrepreneurs: Noise & Romance

9. School of X: Destiny

10. Barselona: Hjertebank

Udenlandske

1. Tyler, the Creator: Igor

2. Cherry Glazerr: Stuffed & Ready

3. The Drums: Brutalism

4. Thom Yorke: Anima

5. Brittany Howard: Jaime

6. Nick Cave: Ghosteen

7. Sharon van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow

8. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising

9. Karen O & Danger Mouse: Lux Prima

10. Jenny Hval: The Practice of Love

11. Chastity Belt: s.t.

12. Lizzo: Cuz I Love You

13. Mannequin Pussy: Patience

14. Julia Jacklin: Crushing

15. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.

16. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors

17. Purple Mountains: s.t.

18. Loyle Carner: Not Waving, But Drowning

19. Whitney: Forever Turned Around

20. Kate Tempest: The Book of Traps and Lessons

Sofie Guldager Rafn

Danske plader

1. Ydegirl: notes19

2. Lowly: Hifalutin

3. Trader: Trader EP

4. School of X: Destiny

5. Death Machine: Orbit

6. Josiah Konder: Through the Stutter

7. Pinemoon: Miracle

8. Hôy La: X Heads

9. Penny Police: Be Lucky

10. Erika de Casier: Essentials

Udenlandske

1. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!

2. Angel Olsen: All Mirrors

3. (Sandy) Alex G: House of Sugar

4. Big Thief: U.F.O.F

5. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising

6. Jessica Pratt: Quiet Signs

7. Tyler The Creator: IGOR

8. Chris Cohen: s.t.

9. Julia Jacklin: Crushing

10. Misty Coast: Backseat Warriors

11. Purple Mountains: s.t.

12. Bill Callahan: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

13. Bedouine: Bird Songs of a Killjoy

14. Caroline Polachek: Pang

15. Teebs: Anicca

16. Cate le Bon: Reward

17. Shikoswe: Back in the Tall Grass

18. Sandro Perri: Soft Landing

19. Mac DeMarco: Here Comes the Cowboy

20. Angelo De Augostine: Tomb

Marie Poulsen

Danske plader

1. Lowly: Hifalutin

2. Bremer/McCoy: Utopia

3. Ganger: Mørk

4. Hans Philip: Forevigt

5. Josiah Konder: Through the stutter

6. Ibens: Carstenshenrikskristians

7. Kira Skov: I nat blir vi gamle

8. Søn: Det skandinaviske design

9. School of X: Destiny

10. Death Machine: Orbit

Udenlandske plader

1. Little Simz: Grey Area

2. The Comet is Coming: Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery

3. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!

4. James Blake: Assume Form

5. Helado Negro: This Is How You Smile

6. Caroline Polachek: Pang

7. Tropical Fuck Storm: Braindrops

8. Mannequin Pussy: Patience

9. Stella Donnelly: Beware of the Dogs

10. Leonard Cohen: Thank You for the Dance

11. Stormzy: Heavy is the Head

12. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising

13. Nick Cave: Ghosteen

14. Big Thief: Two Hands

15. The Murder Capital: When I Have Fears

16. Clairo: Immunity

17. Thom Yorke: Anima

18. Sampa the Great: The Return

19. Bon Iver: i,i

Jens Trapp

Danske plader

1. M. Rexen: The United Kingdoms Part 2: Animals of the Frozen Cloud

2. School of X: Destiny

3. Chorus Grant: Vernacular Music

4. Kira Skov: I nat blir vi gamle

5. Croatian Amor: Isa

6. Death Machine: Orbit

7. Sofie Birch: Planetes

8. Ydegirl: Notes19

9. Lowly: Hifalutin

10. Kogekunst: La La

Udenlandske plader

1. Soundwalk Collective With Patti Smith: Mummer Love

2. Bill Callahan: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

3. Tropical Fuck Storm: Braindrops

4. Keren Ann: Bleue

5. Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres: s.t.

6. Kate Tempest: The Book of Traps and Lessons

7. Black Midi: Schlagenheim

8. Fontaines D.C.: Dogrel

9. Chelsea Wolfe: Birth of Violence

10. Sharon Van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow

11. Moor Mother: Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes

12. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen

13. Lee “Scratch” Perry: Rainford

14. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.

15. Sun Kil Moon: I Also Want to Die in New Orleans

16. Jesca Hoop: Stonechild

17. Jenny Hval: The Practice of Love

18. Tindersticks: No Treasure But Hope

19. Holly Herndon: Proto

20. Tenesha The Wordsmith: Peacocks & Other Savage Beasts

Perry MacLeod Jensen

Danske plader

1. Kogekunst: Lala

2. Ganger: Mørk

3. Lowly: Hifalutin

4. Lust for Youth: s.t.

5. Bisse: Tanzmaus

6. Kira Skov: I nat bliver vi gamle

7. Efterklang: Altid sammen

8. Collider::><-

9. Diamond Mouth: The Condition

10. Trentemøller: Observe

Udenlandske plader

1. Solange: When I Get Home

2. Tropical Fuck Storm: Braindrops

3. Beth Gibbons: Symphony of Sorrowful Songs

4. Big Thief: U.F.O.F.

5. Karen O & Danger Mouse: Lux Prima

6. Jenny Wilson: Trauma

7. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell

8. Iggy Pop: Free

9. Big Thief: Two Hands

10. Thom Yorke: Anima

11. Tyler, The Creator: Igor

12. FKA Twigs: Magdalene

13. Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka

14. Black Midi: Schlagenheim

15. Boris: Love & Evol

16. Lizzo: Cuz I Love You

17. Chai: Punk

18. Leonard Cohen: Thanks For the Dance

19. Hot Chip: A Bath Full of Ecstasy

20. Tool: Fear Inoculum

Kristian Jensby

Danske plader

1. Josiah Konder: Through the Stutter

2. Lowly: Hifalutin

3. Visitor Kane: Change of Heart

4. Spellcaster: Inventory

5. Modest: For the Better

6. Nehoki: Petersminde

7. When Saints Go Machine: So Deep

8. Lust for Youth: Lust for Youth

9. Ydegirl: Notes19

10. Collider::><-

(11. Yangze: Event Horizon EP)

(12. Speaksworld: Emblem)

(13. Trader: S.t.)

(14. Ganger: Mørk)

(15. Bremer/McCoy: Utopia)

(16. Worldbuilding: Kamogawa No Yume EP)

(17. Kogekunst: Lala)

(18. Hunger: In Sun; Songs 2013-2015)

(19. Natlyst: Modig)

(20. Vi Sidder Bare Her: De Øjeblikke Man Har)

Udenlandske plader

1. Carla dal Forno: Look Up Sharp

2. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Ghosteen

3. Ty Segall: First Taste

4. Alex Cameron: Miamy Memory

5. Orville Peck: Pony

6. (Sandy) Alex G: House of Sugar

7. Kirin J Callinan: Return to Center

8. 75 Dollar Bill: I Was Real

9. Leonard Cohen: Thanks for the Dance

10. Varnable: Hard Tech Soft Feelings

11. Blood Orange: Angel’s Pulse

12. Steve Lacy: Apollo XXI

13. Kelsey Lu: Blood

14. Sassy 009: Kill Sassy 009

15. Homeshake: Helium

16. Big Thief: Two Hands

17. Moor Mother: Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes

18. Vegyn: Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds

19. The Murder Capital: When I Have Fears

20. Durand Jones & The Indications: American Love Call

Troels Thorkild Sørensen

Danske plader

1. Lowly: Hifalutin

2. Penny Police: Be Lucky

3. Modest: For the Better

4. Jærv: Kriger

5. Barselona: Legebørn

6. Baal: Time Is Old

7. Barselona: Hjertebank

8. Jacob Faurholt: Shake off the Fear

9. Sunx: Caress

10. Marvelous Mosell: Internationalt Breakthrough

Udenlandske plader

1. Durand Jones & The Indications: American Love Call

2. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell!

3. Bon Iver: i,i

4. Dave: Pshycodrama

5. Tyler, The Creator: Igor

6. Stella Donnelly: Beware of the Dogs

7. Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride

8. Anderson .Paak: Ventura

9. Kanye West: Jesus Is King

10. 2 Chainz: Rap Or Go To The League

11. Anna Of The North: Dream Girl

12. Jr Jr: Invocations / Conversations

13. Gang Starr: One Of The Best Yet

14. Danny Brown: Uknowhatimsayin?

15. Florist: Emily Alone

16. Jamila Woods: Legacy! Legacy!

17. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen

18. Tourist: Wild

19. Silvana Imam: Helig Moder

20. Fieh: Cold Water Burning Skin