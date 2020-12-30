Årets bedste plader 2020: De individuelle lister

Således endte det altså: Med 244 forskellige nominerede plader fra 16 forskellige skribenter, hvor Fetch the Bolt Cutters fortjent blev årets bedste udenlandske plade, mens See Through løb med en lige så suveræn sejr blandt de danske udgivelser.

Nedenfor kan du kaste dig ud i samtlige lister fra de deltagende skribenter – og så vender Undertoner ellers tilbage med anmeldelser, interviews, lister og forhåbentlig også en masse festivaldækning på den anden side af nytår.

Carl Windahl Bøllingtoft

Danske plader

1. Schultz & Forever – Declaration of Love

– Danish Crown

3. Baby in Vain – See Through

4. Joyce – Formskifter

5. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste

Udenlandske plader

1. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

2. Porridge Radio – Every Bad

3. Waxahatchee – St. Cloud

4. Dehd – Flowers of Devotion

5. Frances Quinlan – Likewise

6. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song

7. Haim – Women in Music Pt. III

8. Moses Sumney – græ

9. Future Islands – As Long As You Are

10. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals

11. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

12. The Strokes – The New Abnormal

13. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

14. Andy Bell – The View From the Halfway Down

15. Stephen Malkmus – Traditional Techniques

Christian Valdbo Fobian

Danske plader

1. Ganger – Tro

2. Rigmor – Rebel

3. Cody – Win Some

4. Joyce – Formskifter

5. Dusin – Ærlige Løgne

6. FRAADS – FRaaaDS

7. Peter Sommer – Stærk strøm hen over ujævn bund

8. Baby In Vain – See Through

9. Danish Crown

10. Angående mig – KUNSTEN AT LADE SOM OM

Udenlandske plader

1. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

2. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals

3. Porridge Radio – Every Bad

4. Taylor Swift – Folklore

5. The Strokes – The New Abnormal

6. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

7. Gorillaz – Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez

8. Lianna La Havas – st.

9. Dehd – Flowers of Devotion

10. Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine

11. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

12. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind

13. Mac Miller – Circles

14. The 1975 – Notes on a Condional Form

15. Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

16. Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

17. The Weeknd – After Hours

18. Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud

19. Haim – Women in Music Pt. III

20. Moses Sumney – græ

Clara Kiersgaard Olesen

Danske plader

1. GRETA – Ardent Spring

2. Yune – Agog

3. Ganger – Tro

4. Barselona – 1 dag er vi 1 minde

Udenlandske plader

1. Mac Miller – Circles

2. Jordan Rakei – Origin

3. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

4. Taylor Swift – Folklore

5. Thundercat – It Is What It Is

6. Moses Sumney – græ

7. Hayley Williams – Petals for Armor

8. Haim – Women in Music Pt. III

9. Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

10. Okay Kaya – Surviving Is the New Living

11. Run the Jewels – RTJ4

12. Liela Moss – Who the Power

13. SAULT – Untitled (Rise)

14. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song

Daniel Niebuhr

Danske plader

1. Gabestok – På herrens brakmark

2. Natjager – Hvordan vi lærte at svæve

3. The Love Coffin – Second Skin

4. Afsky – Ofte jeg drømmer mig død

5. Tvivler – EGO

6. Eyes – Underperformer

7. Clarissa Connelly – The Voyager

8. CABAL – Drag Me Down

9. Takykardia – Better

10. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste

Udenlandske plader

1. Ratboys – Printer’s Devil

2. Oranssi Pazuzu – Mestarin kynsi

3. Run the Jewels – RTJ4

4. Hum – Inlet

5. Protomartyr – Ultimate Success Today

6. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

7. Pottery – Welcome to Bobby’s Motel

8. Sports Team – Deep Down Happy

9. Sorry – 925

10. Moses Sumney – græ

11. METZ – Atlas Vending

12. Code Orange – Underneath

13. Crack Cloud – Pain Olympics

14. Nihiloxica – Kaloli

15. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

16. Donney Benét – Mr. Experience

17. Adulkt Life – Book of Curses

18. Young Jesus – Welcome to Conceptual Beach

19. Horse Lords – The Common Task

20. Nicolas Jaar – Cenizas

Emil Høj

Udenlandske plader

1. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind

2. Moses Sumney – græ

3. King Krule – Alive!

4. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

5. Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin & 9th Wonder – Dinner Party

6. Flying Lotus – Flamagra

7. Orion Sun – Hold Space for Me

8. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

9. Khruangbin – Mordechai

10.Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans

11. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song

12. DUCKWRTH – SuperGood

13. 070 Shake – Modus Vivendi

14. Mac Miller – Circles

15. Super Besse – Un Rêve

Jens Trapp

Danske plader

1. Bona Fide – Yield

2. Mellemblond – Solregn

3. M. Rexen – Tending to the Vulnerable Things

4. The Love Coffin – Second Skin

5. Baby In Vain – See Through

6. Henriette Sennenvaldt – Something Wonderful

7. Liva Mo – Cura

8. Goss – Group Therapy

9. Den Fjerde Væg – Jamais vu (Udfoldet)

10. Rigmor – Rebel

Udenlandske plader

1. Soko – Feel Feelings

2. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

3. Bill Callahan – Gold Record

4. Scott Matthew – Adorned

5. Laurence Pike –Prophecy

6. Katie Gately – Loom

7. Soundwalk Collective (With Patti Smith) – Peradam

8. The Microphones – Microphones in 2020

9. Bill Fay – Countless Branches

10. Roger Eno and Brian Eno – Mixing Colours

11. Nicolas Jaar –Cenizas

12. Okkyung Lee – Yeo-Neun

13. CS + Kreme – Snoopy

14. Alexandra Savior – The Archer

15. Lucrecia Dalt – No Era Sólida

16. Hillary Woods – Birthmarks

17. Soundwalk Collective (With Charlotte Gainsbourg, Patti Smith) – The Time of the Night – Fondation Carmignac

18. Rustin Man –Clockdust

19. The Flaming Lips –American Head

20. Bright Eyes – Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was

Kasper Holm Gregersen

Danske plader

1. Peter Sommer – Stærk strøm hen over ujævn bund

2. Joyce – Formskifter

3. Barselona – 1 dag er vi 1 minde

4. Jung – Blitz

5. School of X – Armlock

6. Artigeardit – IDIOT

7. Lord Siva – Lys

8. FRAADS – FRaaaDS

9. Blæst – Vindstille

Udenlandske plader

1. Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

2. The Strokes – The New Abnormal

3. The Weeknd – After Hours

4. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Alfredo

5. Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats – Unlocked

6. Run The Jewels – RTJ4

7. Idles – Ultra Mono

8. Don Toliver – Heaven or Hell

9. Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

10. NAS – King’s Disease

11. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin – SAVAGE MODE II

12. Mac Miller – Circles

13. Spillage Village – Spilligion

14. Benny the Butcher – Burden of Proof

15. Saint JHN – While the World Was Burning

16. Westsie Gunn – Pray for Paris

17. Reason – New Beginnings

18. Knucks – London Class

19. Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

20. 2 Chainz – So Help Me God!

Kasper Emil Foldager Nielsen

Udenlandske plader

1. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

2. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals

3. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

4. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin – SAVAGE MODE II

5. The Microphones – Microphones in 2020

6. Autechre – SIGN/PLUS

7. Theo Parrish – Wuddaji

8. Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine

9. Sarah Davachi – Cantus, Descant

10. William Basinski – Lamentations

11. Jeff Rosenstock – NO DREAM

12. Dogleg – Melee

13. Nazar – Guerilla

14. Ka – Descendents of Cain

15. Rina Sawayama – SAWAYAMA

16. Jim O’Rourke – Shutting Down Here

17. Horse Lords – The Common Task

18. Charli XCX – how i’m feeling now

19. The Necks – Three

20. Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways



Lasse Yde Hegnet

Danske plader

1. Jung – Blitz

2. Peter Sommer – Stærk strøm hen over ujævn bund

3. Yune – Agog

4. Uffe Lorenzen – Magisk realisme

5. Palace Winter – Keep Dreaming Buddy

6. Nelson Can – So Long Desire

7. The Love Coffin – Second Skin

8. Dizzy Mizz Lizzy – Alter Echo

9. Bisse – cobid-20

10. Anders Hjernø – Poesi?

Udenlandske plader

1. Phantogram – Ceremony

2. Other Lives – For Their Love

3. Green Day – Father of All…

4. The Network – Money Money 2020 Part: II

5. The Midnight – Monsters

6. Matt Costa – Yellow Coat

7. Jenny Beth – To Live Is to Live

8. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

9. Meryem Abouloufa – Meryem

10. Hazel English – Wake UP

11. Baxter Dury – The Night Cancer

12. El Columpio Asesino – Ataque Celeste

13. The Soft Walls – Not As Bad As It Seems

14. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene

15. Bambara – Stray

16. Angel Olsen – Whole New Mess

17. Highasakite – The Bare Romantic

18. The Cribs – Night Network

19. Boy Pablo – Wachito Rico

20. Idles – Ultra Mono

Marie Vedding Poulsen

Danske plader

1. ML Buch – Skinned

2. Athletic Progression – Athletic Progression

3. Baby in Vain – See Through

4. Hvalfugl – Øjeblikke vi husker

5. KESI – BO4L

6. BishBusch – BishBusch

7. Reveal Party – You Stole A Year of My Life

8. Alle – Alletiders

9. Himmelrum – Vand, død & ensomhed

10. Rigmor – Rebel

Udenlandske plader

1. Moses Sumney – græ

2. 070 Shake – Modus Vivendi

3. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

4. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

5. Lianne La Havas – st.

6. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

7. Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood – LIVE

8. Okay Kaya – Watch This Liquid Pour Itself

9. Bill Callahan – Gold Record

10. Buscabulla – Regresa

Martin Minka Jensen

Danske plader

1. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste

2. Baby In Vain – See Through

3. Vilde Græs – Vestenvind

4. Dancer – 1

5. Less Winn – Given Lights

6. Brooch – st.

7. Bona Fide – Yield

8. Jacob Faurholt – Wake Me Up

9. Trader – Social Life

10. Yune – Agog

Udenlandske plader

1. Sam Burton – I Can Go With You

2. Mark Alexander McIntyre – Murk, Muck & Mire

3. The Soft Walls – Not As Bad As It Seems

4. Cindy – Free Advice

5. Moon Attendant – One Last Summer

6. The Uplifting Bell Ends – Super Giant & The World Music Oddities

7. Jonathan Personne – Disparitions

8. Jason Simon – A Venerable Wreck

9. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals

10. Aoife Nessa Frances – Land of No Junction

11. Constantine – In Memory of aSummer Day

12. Sven Wunder – Eastern Flowers

13. Jeremiah Sand – Lift It Down

14. The Left Outsides – Are You Sure I Was There

15. Kevin Morby – Sundowner

16. Bill Callahan – Gold Record

17. Thurston Moore – By the Fire

18. Bill Fay – Countless Branches

19. Tambourinen – Wooden Flower

20. Protomatyr – Ultimate Succes Today

Perry MacLeod Jensen

Danske plader

1. Ganger – Tro

2. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste

3. Emma Acs – While I Shoot My from My Fortress of Delusions

4. Baby in Vain – See Through

5. Rigmor – Rebel

6. Cody – Win Some

7. Anya – Nøgen

8. Molina – Vanilla Shell

9. Leizure – Primal Hymns

10. Mavourneen – Carnivore Sky

Udenlandske plader

1. Porridge Radio – Every Bad

2. Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood – LIVE

3. Hey Colossus – Dances/Curses

4. Destroyer – Have We Met

5. Moses Boyd – Dark Matter

6. Blake Mills – Mutable Set

7. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

8. 070 Shake – Modus Vivendi

9. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

10. Salaam Remi – Black on Purpose

11. Makaya McCraven/Gil Scott-Heron – We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven

12. Duval Timothy – Help

13. Mary Lattimore – Silver Ladders

14. Jeff Parker – Suite for Max Brown

15. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind

16. The Heliocentrics – Infinity of Now

17. Kelly Lee Owens – The Inner Song

18. Common – A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1)

19. The Weeknd – After Hours

20. Wares – Survival

Sabina Hvass

Danske plader

1. Baby In Vain – See Through

2. Artigeardit – IDIOT

3. GRETA – Ardent Spring

4. Takykardia – Better

5. Reveal Party – You Stole a Year of My Life

6. SULKA – Epoker

7. Nelson Can – So Long Desire

8. ML Buch – Skinned

Udenlandske plader

1. HAIM – Women in Music Pt. III

2. IDLES – Ultra Mono

3. Soccer Mommy – color theory

4. Jehnny Beth – To Love Is to Live

5. Run The Jewels – RTJ4

6. Other Lives – For Their Love

7. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

8. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

9. Phantogram – Ceremony

10. Dream Wife – So When You Gonna…

11. Sleaford Mods – All That Glue

12. Highasakite – The Bare Romantic

13. The Flaming Lips – American Head

14. Bright Eyes – Down the Weeds, Where the World Once Was

15. I Break Horses – Warnings

16. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind

17. Khruangbin – Mordechai

18. The Strokes – The New Abnormal

19. Megan Thee Stallion – Good News

20. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – K.G.

Simon Freiesleben

Danske plader

1. Baby in Vain – See Through

2. Alle – Alletiders

3. Ganger – Tro

4. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste

5. Rigmor – Rebel

6. Less Win – The Hanging

7. Leizure – Primal Hymns

8. Trader – Social Life

9. Loke Deph – Vor Frelser

10. Bisse – cobid-20

Udenlandske plader

1. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

2. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind

3. Run the Jewels – RTJ4

4. Bill Callahan – Gold Record

5. Tony Allen – Rejoice

6. Christine and the Queens – La vita nuova

7. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

8. Moses Boyd – Dark Matter

9. Shabaka and the Ancients – The Coming of the Strange Ones

10. Oneothrix Point Never – Magic Oneothrix Point Never

11. Caribou – Suddenly

12. Makaya McCraven – We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven

13. Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways

14. Deftones – Ohms

15. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

16. Nicolas Jaar – Cenizas

17. Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

18. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song

19. Puscifer – Existential Reckoning

20. 070 Shake – Modus Vivendi

Simon Ørberg

Danske plader

1. Alle – Alletiders

2. Joyce – Formskifter

3. Fugleflugten – Æon

4. Nelson Can – So Long Desire

5. Myrkur – Folkesange

6. Søn – Danish Crown

7. Goss – Group Therapy

8. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste

9. Bisse – Tårefilm

10. Barselona – 1 dag er vi 1 minde

Udenlandske plader

1. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

2. The Weeknd – After Hours

3. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

4. Porridge Radio – Every Bad

5. Erland Øye & Sebastian Maschat – Quarantine at El Ganzo

6. Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

7. HAIM – Women in Music Pt. III

8. Alexandra Savior – The Archer

9. The Strokes – The New Abnormal

10. HMLTD – West of Eden

11. Dehd – Flowers of Devotion

12. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals

13. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song

14. Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline

15. Against All Logic – 2017-2019

16. Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine

17. Håkan Hellström – Rampljus

18. Caribou – Suddenly

19. U.S. Girls – Heavy Light

20. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene

Sofie Guldager Rafn

Danske plader

1. ML Buch – Skinned

2. BishBusch – st.

3. Baby In Vain – See Through

4. Alle – Alletiders

5. Rigmor – Rebel

6. Brooch – st.

7. Himmelrum – Vand, død & ensomhed

8. Trader – Social Life

9. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste

10. Molina – Vanilla Shell



Udenlandske plader

1. Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways

2. The 1975 – Notes on a Conditional Form

3. Westerman – Your Hero Is Not Dead

4. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals

5. Jeff Parker – Suite for Max Brown

6. Moses Sumney – græ

7. Kevin Krauter – Full Hand

8. Caribou – Suddenly

9. Bill Callahan – Gold Record

10. Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud

11. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind

12. Angel Olsen – Whole New Mess

13. Lomelda – Hannah

14. Sam Amidon – st.

15. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

16. Destroyer – Have We Met

17. Laura Marling – Songs for Our Daughter

18. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene

19. Pinegrove – Marigold

20. Taylor Swift – Folklore

