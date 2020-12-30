Årets bedste plader 2020: De individuelle lister

Således endte det altså: Med 244 forskellige nominerede plader fra 16 forskellige skribenter, hvor Fetch the Bolt Cutters fortjent blev årets bedste udenlandske plade, mens See Through løb med en lige så suveræn sejr blandt de danske udgivelser.
Nedenfor kan du kaste dig ud i samtlige lister fra de deltagende skribenter – og så vender Undertoner ellers tilbage med anmeldelser, interviews, lister og forhåbentlig også en masse festivaldækning på den anden side af nytår.
Carl Windahl Bøllingtoft
Danske plader
1. Schultz & Forever – Declaration of Love
2. Søn – Danish Crown
3. Baby in Vain – See Through
4. Joyce – Formskifter
5. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste
Udenlandske plader
1. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
2. Porridge Radio – Every Bad
3. Waxahatchee – St. Cloud
4. Dehd – Flowers of Devotion
5. Frances Quinlan – Likewise
6. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song
7. Haim – Women in Music Pt. III
8. Moses Sumney – græ
9. Future Islands – As Long As You Are
10. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals
11. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
12. The Strokes – The New Abnormal
13. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
14. Andy Bell – The View From the Halfway Down
15. Stephen Malkmus – Traditional Techniques
Christian Valdbo Fobian
Danske plader
1. Ganger – Tro
2. Rigmor – Rebel
3. Cody – Win Some
4. Joyce – Formskifter
5. Dusin – Ærlige Løgne
6. FRAADS – FRaaaDS
7. Peter Sommer – Stærk strøm hen over ujævn bund
8. Baby In Vain – See Through
9. Søn – Danish Crown
10. Angående mig – KUNSTEN AT LADE SOM OM
Udenlandske plader
1. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
2. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals
3. Porridge Radio – Every Bad
4. Taylor Swift – Folklore
5. The Strokes – The New Abnormal
6. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
7. Gorillaz – Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez
8. Lianna La Havas – st.
9. Dehd – Flowers of Devotion
10. Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine
11. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
12. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind
13. Mac Miller – Circles
14. The 1975 – Notes on a Condional Form
15. Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter
16. Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
17. The Weeknd – After Hours
18. Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud
19. Haim – Women in Music Pt. III
20. Moses Sumney – græ
Clara Kiersgaard Olesen
Danske plader
1. GRETA – Ardent Spring
2. Yune – Agog
3. Ganger – Tro
4. Barselona – 1 dag er vi 1 minde
Udenlandske plader
1. Mac Miller – Circles
2. Jordan Rakei – Origin
3. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
4. Taylor Swift – Folklore
5. Thundercat – It Is What It Is
6. Moses Sumney – græ
7. Hayley Williams – Petals for Armor
8. Haim – Women in Music Pt. III
9. Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
10. Okay Kaya – Surviving Is the New Living
11. Run the Jewels – RTJ4
12. Liela Moss – Who the Power
13. SAULT – Untitled (Rise)
14. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song
Daniel Niebuhr
Danske plader
1. Gabestok – På herrens brakmark
2. Natjager – Hvordan vi lærte at svæve
3. The Love Coffin – Second Skin
4. Afsky – Ofte jeg drømmer mig død
5. Tvivler – EGO
6. Eyes – Underperformer
7. Clarissa Connelly – The Voyager
8. CABAL – Drag Me Down
9. Takykardia – Better
10. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste
Udenlandske plader
1. Ratboys – Printer’s Devil
2. Oranssi Pazuzu – Mestarin kynsi
3. Run the Jewels – RTJ4
4. Hum – Inlet
5. Protomartyr – Ultimate Success Today
6. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
7. Pottery – Welcome to Bobby’s Motel
8. Sports Team – Deep Down Happy
9. Sorry – 925
10. Moses Sumney – græ
11. METZ – Atlas Vending
12. Code Orange – Underneath
13. Crack Cloud – Pain Olympics
14. Nihiloxica – Kaloli
15. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
16. Donney Benét – Mr. Experience
17. Adulkt Life – Book of Curses
18. Young Jesus – Welcome to Conceptual Beach
19. Horse Lords – The Common Task
20. Nicolas Jaar – Cenizas
Emil Høj
Udenlandske plader
1. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind
2. Moses Sumney – græ
3. King Krule – Man Alive!
4. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
5. Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin & 9th Wonder – Dinner Party
6. Flying Lotus – Flamagra
7. Orion Sun – Hold Space for Me
8. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
9. Khruangbin – Mordechai
10.Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans
11. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song
12. DUCKWRTH – SuperGood
13. 070 Shake – Modus Vivendi
14. Mac Miller – Circles
15. Super Besse – Un Rêve
Jens Trapp
Danske plader
1. Bona Fide – Yield
2. Mellemblond – Solregn
3. M. Rexen – Tending to the Vulnerable Things
4. The Love Coffin – Second Skin
5. Baby In Vain – See Through
6. Henriette Sennenvaldt – Something Wonderful
7. Liva Mo – Cura
8. Goss – Group Therapy
9. Den Fjerde Væg – Jamais vu (Udfoldet)
10. Rigmor – Rebel
Udenlandske plader
1. Soko – Feel Feelings
2. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
3. Bill Callahan – Gold Record
4. Scott Matthew – Adorned
5. Laurence Pike –Prophecy
6. Katie Gately – Loom
7. Soundwalk Collective (With Patti Smith) – Peradam
8. The Microphones – Microphones in 2020
9. Bill Fay – Countless Branches
10. Roger Eno and Brian Eno – Mixing Colours
11. Nicolas Jaar –Cenizas
12. Okkyung Lee – Yeo-Neun
13. CS + Kreme – Snoopy
14. Alexandra Savior – The Archer
15. Lucrecia Dalt – No Era Sólida
16. Hillary Woods – Birthmarks
17. Soundwalk Collective (With Charlotte Gainsbourg, Patti Smith) – The Time of the Night – Fondation Carmignac
18. Rustin Man –Clockdust
19. The Flaming Lips –American Head
20. Bright Eyes – Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was
Kasper Holm Gregersen
Danske plader
1. Peter Sommer – Stærk strøm hen over ujævn bund
2. Joyce – Formskifter
3. Barselona – 1 dag er vi 1 minde
4. Jung – Blitz
5. School of X – Armlock
6. Artigeardit – IDIOT
7. Lord Siva – Lys
8. FRAADS – FRaaaDS
9. Blæst – Vindstille
Udenlandske plader
1. Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
2. The Strokes – The New Abnormal
3. The Weeknd – After Hours
4. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Alfredo
5. Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats – Unlocked
6. Run The Jewels – RTJ4
7. Idles – Ultra Mono
8. Don Toliver – Heaven or Hell
9. Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
10. NAS – King’s Disease
11. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin – SAVAGE MODE II
12. Mac Miller – Circles
13. Spillage Village – Spilligion
14. Benny the Butcher – Burden of Proof
15. Saint JHN – While the World Was Burning
16. Westsie Gunn – Pray for Paris
17. Reason – New Beginnings
18. Knucks – London Class
19. Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
20. 2 Chainz – So Help Me God!
Kasper Emil Foldager Nielsen
Udenlandske plader
1. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
2. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals
3. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
4. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin – SAVAGE MODE II
5. The Microphones – Microphones in 2020
6. Autechre – SIGN/PLUS
7. Theo Parrish – Wuddaji
8. Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine
9. Sarah Davachi – Cantus, Descant
10. William Basinski – Lamentations
11. Jeff Rosenstock – NO DREAM
12. Dogleg – Melee
13. Nazar – Guerilla
14. Ka – Descendents of Cain
15. Rina Sawayama – SAWAYAMA
16. Jim O’Rourke – Shutting Down Here
17. Horse Lords – The Common Task
18. Charli XCX – how i’m feeling now
19. The Necks – Three
20. Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways
Lasse Yde Hegnet
Danske plader
1. Jung – Blitz
2. Peter Sommer – Stærk strøm hen over ujævn bund
3. Yune – Agog
4. Uffe Lorenzen – Magisk realisme
5. Palace Winter – Keep Dreaming Buddy
6. Nelson Can – So Long Desire
7. The Love Coffin – Second Skin
8. Dizzy Mizz Lizzy – Alter Echo
9. Bisse – cobid-20
10. Anders Hjernø – Poesi?
Udenlandske plader
1. Phantogram – Ceremony
2. Other Lives – For Their Love
3. Green Day – Father of All…
4. The Network – Money Money 2020 Part: II
5. The Midnight – Monsters
6. Matt Costa – Yellow Coat
7. Jenny Beth – To Live Is to Live
8. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
9. Meryem Abouloufa – Meryem
10. Hazel English – Wake UP
11. Baxter Dury – The Night Cancer
12. El Columpio Asesino – Ataque Celeste
13. The Soft Walls – Not As Bad As It Seems
14. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene
15. Bambara – Stray
16. Angel Olsen – Whole New Mess
17. Highasakite – The Bare Romantic
18. The Cribs – Night Network
19. Boy Pablo – Wachito Rico
20. Idles – Ultra Mono
Marie Vedding Poulsen
Danske plader
1. ML Buch – Skinned
2. Athletic Progression – Athletic Progression
3. Baby in Vain – See Through
4. Hvalfugl – Øjeblikke vi husker
5. KESI – BO4L
6. BishBusch – BishBusch
7. Reveal Party – You Stole A Year of My Life
8. Alle – Alletiders
9. Himmelrum – Vand, død & ensomhed
10. Rigmor – Rebel
Udenlandske plader
1. Moses Sumney – græ
2. 070 Shake – Modus Vivendi
3. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
4. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
5. Lianne La Havas – st.
6. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
7. Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood – LIVE
8. Okay Kaya – Watch This Liquid Pour Itself
9. Bill Callahan – Gold Record
10. Buscabulla – Regresa
Martin Minka Jensen
Danske plader
1. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste
2. Baby In Vain – See Through
3. Vilde Græs – Vestenvind
4. Dancer – 1
5. Less Winn – Given Lights
6. Brooch – st.
7. Bona Fide – Yield
8. Jacob Faurholt – Wake Me Up
9. Trader – Social Life
10. Yune – Agog
Udenlandske plader
1. Sam Burton – I Can Go With You
2. Mark Alexander McIntyre – Murk, Muck & Mire
3. The Soft Walls – Not As Bad As It Seems
4. Cindy – Free Advice
5. Moon Attendant – One Last Summer
6. The Uplifting Bell Ends – Super Giant & The World Music Oddities
7. Jonathan Personne – Disparitions
8. Jason Simon – A Venerable Wreck
9. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals
10. Aoife Nessa Frances – Land of No Junction
11. Constantine – In Memory of aSummer Day
12. Sven Wunder – Eastern Flowers
13. Jeremiah Sand – Lift It Down
14. The Left Outsides – Are You Sure I Was There
15. Kevin Morby – Sundowner
16. Bill Callahan – Gold Record
17. Thurston Moore – By the Fire
18. Bill Fay – Countless Branches
19. Tambourinen – Wooden Flower
20. Protomatyr – Ultimate Succes Today
Perry MacLeod Jensen
Danske plader
1. Ganger – Tro
2. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste
3. Emma Acs – While I Shoot My from My Fortress of Delusions
4. Baby in Vain – See Through
5. Rigmor – Rebel
6. Cody – Win Some
7. Anya – Nøgen
8. Molina – Vanilla Shell
9. Leizure – Primal Hymns
10. Mavourneen – Carnivore Sky
Udenlandske plader
1. Porridge Radio – Every Bad
2. Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood – LIVE
3. Hey Colossus – Dances/Curses
4. Destroyer – Have We Met
5. Moses Boyd – Dark Matter
6. Blake Mills – Mutable Set
7. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
8. 070 Shake – Modus Vivendi
9. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
10. Salaam Remi – Black on Purpose
11. Makaya McCraven/Gil Scott-Heron – We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven
12. Duval Timothy – Help
13. Mary Lattimore – Silver Ladders
14. Jeff Parker – Suite for Max Brown
15. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind
16. The Heliocentrics – Infinity of Now
17. Kelly Lee Owens – The Inner Song
18. Common – A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1)
19. The Weeknd – After Hours
20. Wares – Survival
Sabina Hvass
Danske plader
1. Baby In Vain – See Through
2. Artigeardit – IDIOT
3. GRETA – Ardent Spring
4. Takykardia – Better
5. Reveal Party – You Stole a Year of My Life
6. SULKA – Epoker
7. Nelson Can – So Long Desire
8. ML Buch – Skinned
Udenlandske plader
1. HAIM – Women in Music Pt. III
2. IDLES – Ultra Mono
3. Soccer Mommy – color theory
4. Jehnny Beth – To Love Is to Live
5. Run The Jewels – RTJ4
6. Other Lives – For Their Love
7. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
8. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
9. Phantogram – Ceremony
10. Dream Wife – So When You Gonna…
11. Sleaford Mods – All That Glue
12. Highasakite – The Bare Romantic
13. The Flaming Lips – American Head
14. Bright Eyes – Down the Weeds, Where the World Once Was
15. I Break Horses – Warnings
16. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind
17. Khruangbin – Mordechai
18. The Strokes – The New Abnormal
19. Megan Thee Stallion – Good News
20. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – K.G.
Simon Freiesleben
Danske plader
1. Baby in Vain – See Through
2. Alle – Alletiders
3. Ganger – Tro
4. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste
5. Rigmor – Rebel
6. Less Win – The Hanging
7. Leizure – Primal Hymns
8. Trader – Social Life
9. Loke Deph – Vor Frelser
10. Bisse – cobid-20
Udenlandske plader
1. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
2. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind
3. Run the Jewels – RTJ4
4. Bill Callahan – Gold Record
5. Tony Allen – Rejoice
6. Christine and the Queens – La vita nuova
7. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
8. Moses Boyd – Dark Matter
9. Shabaka and the Ancients – The Coming of the Strange Ones
10. Oneothrix Point Never – Magic Oneothrix Point Never
11. Caribou – Suddenly
12. Makaya McCraven – We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven
13. Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways
14. Deftones – Ohms
15. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
16. Nicolas Jaar – Cenizas
17. Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
18. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song
19. Puscifer – Existential Reckoning
20. 070 Shake – Modus Vivendi
Simon Ørberg
Danske plader
1. Alle – Alletiders
2. Joyce – Formskifter
3. Fugleflugten – Æon
4. Nelson Can – So Long Desire
5. Myrkur – Folkesange
6. Søn – Danish Crown
7. Goss – Group Therapy
8. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste
9. Bisse – Tårefilm
10. Barselona – 1 dag er vi 1 minde
Udenlandske plader
1. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
2. The Weeknd – After Hours
3. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
4. Porridge Radio – Every Bad
5. Erland Øye & Sebastian Maschat – Quarantine at El Ganzo
6. Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
7. HAIM – Women in Music Pt. III
8. Alexandra Savior – The Archer
9. The Strokes – The New Abnormal
10. HMLTD – West of Eden
11. Dehd – Flowers of Devotion
12. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals
13. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song
14. Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline
15. Against All Logic – 2017-2019
16. Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine
17. Håkan Hellström – Rampljus
18. Caribou – Suddenly
19. U.S. Girls – Heavy Light
20. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene
Sofie Guldager Rafn
Danske plader
1. ML Buch – Skinned
2. BishBusch – st.
3. Baby In Vain – See Through
4. Alle – Alletiders
5. Rigmor – Rebel
6. Brooch – st.
7. Himmelrum – Vand, død & ensomhed
8. Trader – Social Life
9. Hjalte Ross – Waves of Haste
10. Molina – Vanilla Shell
Udenlandske plader
1. Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways
2. The 1975 – Notes on a Conditional Form
3. Westerman – Your Hero Is Not Dead
4. Adrianne Lenker – Songs/Instrumentals
5. Jeff Parker – Suite for Max Brown
6. Moses Sumney – græ
7. Kevin Krauter – Full Hand
8. Caribou – Suddenly
9. Bill Callahan – Gold Record
10. Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud
11. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind
12. Angel Olsen – Whole New Mess
13. Lomelda – Hannah
14. Sam Amidon – st.
15. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
16. Destroyer – Have We Met
17. Laura Marling – Songs for Our Daughter
18. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene
19. Pinegrove – Marigold
20. Taylor Swift – Folklore
