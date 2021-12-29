Årets bedste plader 2021: De individuelle lister

Så fik vi også sat det endelige punktum for 2021 med kåringerne af Iceages Seek Shelter og Squids Bright Green Field som henholdsvis årets bedste danske og udenlandske plade – endda med Iceage som det første band, der topper en af vores årslister for tredje gang.
Nedenfor kan du derfor nu kaste dig ud i samtlige lister fra de deltagende skribenter – og så vender Undertoner ellers tilbage med anmeldelser, interviews, lister og forhåbentlig også en masse festivaldækning på den anden side af nytår.
Anne Kirstine Knudsen
Danske plader
1. Several Things – Please Don’t Do This to Me Life
2. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være
3. Pale Rider – Only Shelter to Give
4. Iceage – Seek Shelter
5. Of the Wand and the Moon – Your Love Can’t Hold This Wreath of Sorrow
6. Hôy La – There’s a Girl Inside My Brain Who Wants to Die
7. Syv Sind – Undervejs
8. Yung – Ongoing Dispute
9. AySay – Su Akar
10. Boundaries – Maidan
Udenlandske plader
1. Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready
2. Low – Hey What
3. Squid – Bright Green Field
4. Amon Tobin – How Do You Live
5. The Telescopes – Songs of Love and Revolution
6. Darkside – Spiral
7. HTRK – Rhinestones
8. Black Midi – Cavalcade
9. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
10. Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark
11. Roy Montgomery – That Best Forgotten Work
12. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
13. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time
14. The Underground Youth – The Falling
15. Anna B Savage – A Common Turn
16. The Notwist – Vertigo Days
17. Ben LaMar Gay – Open Arms to Us
18. Saint Etienne – I’ve Been Waiting to Tell You
19. Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince
20. Mess Esque – st.
Carl Windahl Bøllingtoft
Danske plader
1. Iceage – Seek Shelter
2. Barbro – st.
3. Efterklang – Windflowers
4. PRISMA – Inside Out
5. Communions – Pure Fabrication
Udenlandske plader
1. Julien Baker – Little Oblivions
2. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
3. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
4. Indigo de Souza – Any Shape You Take
5. Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend
6. Lucy Dacus – Home Video
7. Snail Mail – Valentine
8. The Weather Station – Ignorance
9. The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
10. Grouper – Shade
11. Squid – Bright Green Field
12. Hand Habits – Fun House
13. Faye Webster – I Know I’m Funny Haha
14. Pom Pom Squad – Death of a Cheerleader
15. The Killers – Pressure Machine
Christian Valdbo Fobian
Danske plader
1. Iceage – Seek Shelter
2. Yung – Ongoing Dispute
3. Alison – Bifurcation
4. Communions – Pure Fabrication
5. Peter Sommer – PSPHPT
6. Bremer/McCoy – Natten
7. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være
8. Coco O. – It’s a Process
9. School of X – Dancing Through the Void
10. Love Shop – Levende mænd i døde forhold
Udenlandske plader
1. Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
2. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
3. Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth
4. Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend
5. Low – Hey What
6.Ada Lea – One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden
7. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
8. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time
9. Indigo de Souza – Any Shape You Take
10. Clairo – Sling
11. Brockhampton – Roadrunner
12. The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
13. Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails over the Country Club
14. Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
15. Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime
16. Feu! Chatterton – Palais d’argile
17. Black Midi – Cavalcade
18. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
19. The Alchemist & Armand Hammer – Haram
20. Ian Sweet – Show Me How To Disappear
Daniel Niebuhr
Danske plader
1. LLNN – Unmaker
2. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være
3. Gabestok – Én gang rådden, altid rådden
4. Stikkersvin – Kælderens barn
5. Natlyst – Vemodig
6. Mite – Take This Sickness Away
7. VOLA – Witness
8. Møl – Diorama
9. Jaguaren i Skoven – Skattejagt
10. PRISMA – Inside Out
Udenlandske plader
1. Black Midi – Cavalcade
2. TV Priest – Uppers
3. Squid – Bright Green Field
4. Hailu Mergia & The Walias Band – Tezeta
5. Turnstile – Glow On
6. Portrayal of Guilt – Christfucker
7. The Body & Big Brave – Leaving None But Small Birds
8. Goat Girl – On All Fours
9. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
10. Deafheaven – Infinite Granite
11. Rắn Cạp Đuôi – Ngủ Ngày Ngay Ngày Tận Thế
12. Ratboys – Happy Birthday, Ratboy
13. Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime
14. Portrayal of Guilt – We Are Always Alone
15. Mush – Lines Redacted
16. Les Filles de Illighadad – At Pioneer Works
17. Altin Gün – Yol
18. Lice – Wasteland: What Ails Our People Is Clear
19. Horsey – Debonair
20. Lantlôs – Wildhund
Holger Møller Dybro
Danske plader
1. Yung – Ongoing Dispute
2. Several Things – Please Don’t Do This to Me Life
3. Iceage – Seek Shelter
4. Tears – Binging, Bragging, Bitching
5. Erika de Casier – Sensational
6. LLNN – Unmaker
7. Of the Wand and the Moon – Your Love Can’t Hold This Wreath of Sorrow
8. Communions – Pure Fabrication
9. Gabestok – Én gang rådden, altid rådden
10. Mythic Sunship – Wildfire
Udenlandske plader
1. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time
2. Squid – Bright Green Field
3. Black Midi – Cavalcade
4. Low – Hey What
5. Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark
6. Pom Poko – Cheater
7. Idles – Crawler
8. Shame – Drunk Tank Pink
9. Parannoul – To See the Next Part of the Dream
10. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
11. Fiddlehead – Between the Richness
12. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future
13. Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz
14. Ty Segall – Harmonizer
15. N0v3l – Non-Fiction
16. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
17. Palberta – Palberta5000
18. Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime
19. Julien Baker – Little Oblivions
20. The Weather Station – Ignorance
Jens Trapp
Danske plader
1. Communions – Pure Fabrication
2. Iceage – Seek Shelter
3. School of X – Dancing Through the Void
4. Selma Judith – Getting Angry, Baby
5. Kira Skov – Spirit Tree
6. Astrid Sonne – Outside of Your Lifetime
7. Nikolaj Nørlund – Hverdag i Paradis
8. Uden Ord – Eventyr
9. Katrine Stochholm – Verden består af samling af stykker
10. Love Shop – Levende mænd i døde forhold
Udenlandske plader
1. Anna B Savage – A Common Turn
2. Alice Phoebe Lou – Glow
3. Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready
4. Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
5. Low – Hey What
6. Squid – Bright Green Field
7. Typhoon – Sympathetic Magic
8. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
9. Lambert – False
10. TV Priest – Uppers
11. Black Midi – Cavalcade
12. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time
13. Moor Mother – Black Encyclopedia of the Air
14. John Grant – Boy From Michigan
15. Aya – Im Hole
16. Damon Albarn – The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream
17. Four Tet – Parallel
18. The Weather Station – Ignorance
19. Turnstile – Glow On
20. Dot Allison – Heart-Shaped Scars
Kasper Holm Gregersen
Danske plader
1. Iceage – Seek Shelter
2. Noah Carter – Carter the Kid
3. Patina – Drømmefanger
4. Carl Knast – Opus
5. Peter Sommer – PSPHPT
6. Olivver – Vågen
7. Chinah – Feels Like Forever
8. BBYBITES – PLEAZER
9. Artigeardit – Held og lykke med at komme hjem
10. Athletic Progression – Cloud High in Dreams, But Heavy in the Air
Udenlandske plader
1. Kanye West – Donda
2. Baby Keem – The Melodic Blue
3. Isaiah Rashad – This House Is Burning
4. Slowthai – Tyron
5. Don Toliver – Life of a Don
6. Vince Staples – st.
7. Westside Gunn – Hitler Wears Hermes: Side A & B
8. Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
9. Brockhampton – Roadrunner
10. Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth
11. Dijon – Absolutely
12. Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life
13. Madlib – Sound Ancestors
14. James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart
15. The Alchemist & Boldy James – Bo Jackson
16. Conway The Machine – La Maquina
17. The Alchemist – This Thing Of Ours 1&2
18. Benny The Butcher – The Plugs I Met 2
19. IDK – USEE4YOURSELF
20. Lute – Gold Mouf
Laura C.F. Petersen
Danske plader
1. Yung – Ongoing Dispute
2. Selma Judith – Getting Angry, Baby
3. Iceage – Seek Shelter
4. Nima – Pacemaker
5. Coco O. – It’s a Process
Udenlandske plader
1. Anna B Savage – A Common Turn
2. Jungle – Loving in Stereo
3. Black Midi – Cavalcade
4. Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz
5. Sophia Kennedy – Monsters
6. Deerhoof – Actually, You Can
7. Idles – Crawler
8. Lonely Guest – st.
9. Death From Above 1979 – Is 4 Lovers
10. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
11. My Morning Jacket – st.
12. James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart
13. The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
14. Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Marie Vedding Poulsen
Danske plader
1. Erika de Casier – Sensational
2. Ydegirl – st.
3. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være
4. CTM & August Rosenbaum – Celeste
5. Båd – Oktober vipper bladene af træerne
6. Hôy La – There’s a Girl Inside My Brain Who Wants to Die
7. Iceage – Seek Shelter
8. Faber – Portrætter
9. Athletic Progression – Cloud High in Dreams, But Heavy in the Air
10. Nikolaj Nørlund – Hverdag i Paradis
Udenlandske plader
1. The Weather Station – Ignorance
2. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future
3. Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince
4. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
5. Anna B Savage – A Common Turn
6. James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart
7. Lost Girls – Menneskekollektivet
8. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
9. Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
10. Squid – Bright Green Field
Perry MacLeod Jensen
Danske plader
1. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være
2. Yung – Ongoing Dispute
3. First Flush: Fjorden
4. Iceage – Seek Shelter
5. Selma Judith – Getting Angry, Baby
6. Pale Rider – Only Shelter to Give
7. Several Things – Please Don’t Do This to Me Life
8. Jaguaren i Skoven – Skattejagt
9. Coco O. – It’s a Process
10. How to Feel Huge – Ep
Udenlandske plader
1. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future
2. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises
3. Yaya Bey – The Things I Can’t Take With Me
4. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
5. Valerie June – The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers
6. Patrick Shiroishi – Hidemi
7. Joan as Police Woman, Tony Allen & Dave Okumu – The Solution Is Restless
8. Shame – Drunk Tank Pink
9. Sophia Kennedy – Monsters
10. Tindersticks – Distractions
11. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
12. Goat Girl – On All Fours
13. Playboi Carti – Whole Lotta Red
14. Deerhoof – Actually, You Can
15. Conny Firschauf – Die Drift
16. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
17. Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life
18. Darkside – Spiral
19. Spellling – The Turning Wheel
20. Vanishing Twin – Ookii Gekkou
Sabina Hvass
Danske plader
1. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være
2. Rebecca Lou – Heavy Metal Feelings
3. Gro – Columna
4. Artigeardit – Held og lykke med at komme hjem
5. PRISMA – Inside Out
6. Iceage – Seek Shelter
7. Skammens Vogn – Kunst og rock
8. Lydmor – Capacity
9. Barbro – st.
10. First Flush: Fjorden
Udenlandske plader
1. Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
2. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
3. Du Blonde – Homecoming
4. Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort to Me
5. Lucy Dacus – Home Video
6. Surfbort – Keep on Truckin’
7. Lil Nas X – Montero
8. Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz
9. Idles – Crawler
10. Snail Mail – Valentine
11. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
12. Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life
13. Doja Cat – Planet Her
14. Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
15. Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails over the Country Club
16. Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Simon Freiesleben
Danske plader
1. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være
2. LLNN – Unmaker
3. Iceage – Seek Shelter
4. Jaguaren i Skoven – Skattejagt
5. First Flush: Fjorden
6. Communions – Pure Fabrication
7. Mellemblond – En jordisk chance
8. Pale Rider – Only Shelter to Give
9. Mythic Sunship – Wildfire
10. Rune Rask – st.
Udenlandske plader
1. Squid – Bright Green Field
2. Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime
3. Low – Hey What
4. TV Priest – Uppers
5. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future
6. Joan as Police Woman – The Barbarian
7. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
8. Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life
9. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
10. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg
11. Sophia Kennedy – Monsters
12. Black Midi – Cavalcade
13. Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
14. Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready
15. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time
16. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises
17. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – L.W.
18. Menahan Street Band – The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band
19. Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
20. Darkside – Spiral
