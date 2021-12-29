Årets bedste plader 2021: De individuelle lister

Så fik vi også sat det endelige punktum for 2021 med kåringerne af Iceages Seek Shelter og Squids Bright Green Field som henholdsvis årets bedste danske og udenlandske plade – endda med Iceage som det første band, der topper en af vores årslister for tredje gang.

Nedenfor kan du derfor nu kaste dig ud i samtlige lister fra de deltagende skribenter – og så vender Undertoner ellers tilbage med anmeldelser, interviews, lister og forhåbentlig også en masse festivaldækning på den anden side af nytår.

Anne Kirstine Knudsen

Danske plader

1. Several Things – Please Don’t Do This to Me Life

2. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være

3. Pale Rider – Only Shelter to Give

4. Iceage – Seek Shelter

5. Of the Wand and the Moon – Your Love Can’t Hold This Wreath of Sorrow

6. Hôy La – There’s a Girl Inside My Brain Who Wants to Die

7. Syv Sind – Undervejs

8. Yung – Ongoing Dispute

9. AySay – Su Akar

10. Boundaries – Maidan

Udenlandske plader

1. Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready

2. Low – Hey What

3. Squid – Bright Green Field

4. Amon Tobin – How Do You Live

5. The Telescopes – Songs of Love and Revolution

6. Darkside – Spiral

7. HTRK – Rhinestones

8. Black Midi – Cavalcade

9. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

10. Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark

11. Roy Montgomery – That Best Forgotten Work

12. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

13. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time

14. The Underground Youth – The Falling

15. Anna B Savage – A Common Turn

16. The Notwist – Vertigo Days

17. Ben LaMar Gay – Open Arms to Us

18. Saint Etienne – I’ve Been Waiting to Tell You

19. Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince

20. Mess Esque – st.

Carl Windahl Bøllingtoft

Danske plader

1. Iceage – Seek Shelter

2. Barbro – st.

3. Efterklang – Windflowers

4. PRISMA – Inside Out

5. Communions – Pure Fabrication

Udenlandske plader

1. Julien Baker – Little Oblivions

2. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

3. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

4. Indigo de Souza – Any Shape You Take

5. Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend

6. Lucy Dacus – Home Video

7. Snail Mail – Valentine

8. The Weather Station – Ignorance

9. The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

10. Grouper – Shade

11. Squid – Bright Green Field

12. Hand Habits – Fun House

13. Faye Webster – I Know I’m Funny Haha

14. Pom Pom Squad – Death of a Cheerleader

15. The Killers – Pressure Machine

Christian Valdbo Fobian

Danske plader

1. Iceage – Seek Shelter

2. Yung – Ongoing Dispute

3. Alison – Bifurcation

4. Communions – Pure Fabrication

5. Peter Sommer – PSPHPT

6. Bremer/McCoy – Natten

7. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være

8. Coco O. – It’s a Process

9. School of X – Dancing Through the Void

10. Love Shop – Levende mænd i døde forhold

Udenlandske plader

1. Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

2. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

3. Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

4. Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend

5. Low – Hey What

6.Ada Lea – One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden

7. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

8. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time

9. Indigo de Souza – Any Shape You Take

10. Clairo – Sling

11. Brockhampton – Roadrunner

12. The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

13. Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails over the Country Club

14. Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

15. Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

16. Feu! Chatterton – Palais d’argile

17. Black Midi – Cavalcade

18. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

19. The Alchemist & Armand Hammer – Haram

20. Ian Sweet – Show Me How To Disappear

Daniel Niebuhr

Danske plader

1. LLNN – Unmaker

2. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være

3. Gabestok – Én gang rådden, altid rådden

4. Stikkersvin – Kælderens barn

5. Natlyst – Vemodig

6. Mite – Take This Sickness Away

7. VOLA – Witness

8. Møl – Diorama

9. Jaguaren i Skoven – Skattejagt

10. PRISMA – Inside Out

Udenlandske plader

1. Black Midi – Cavalcade

2. TV Priest – Uppers

3. Squid – Bright Green Field

4. Hailu Mergia & The Walias Band – Tezeta

5. Turnstile – Glow On

6. Portrayal of Guilt – Christfucker

7. The Body & Big Brave – Leaving None But Small Birds

8. Goat Girl – On All Fours

9. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

10. Deafheaven – Infinite Granite

11. Rắn Cạp Đuôi – Ngủ Ngày Ngay Ngày Tận Thế

12. Ratboys – Happy Birthday, Ratboy

13. Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

14. Portrayal of Guilt – We Are Always Alone

15. Mush – Lines Redacted

16. Les Filles de Illighadad – At Pioneer Works

17. Altin Gün – Yol

18. Lice – Wasteland: What Ails Our People Is Clear

19. Horsey – Debonair

20. Lantlôs – Wildhund

Holger Møller Dybro

Danske plader

1. Yung – Ongoing Dispute

2. Several Things – Please Don’t Do This to Me Life

3. Iceage – Seek Shelter

4. Tears – Binging, Bragging, Bitching

5. Erika de Casier – Sensational

6. LLNN – Unmaker

7. Of the Wand and the Moon – Your Love Can’t Hold This Wreath of Sorrow

8. Communions – Pure Fabrication

9. Gabestok – Én gang rådden, altid rådden

10. Mythic Sunship – Wildfire

Udenlandske plader

1. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time

2. Squid – Bright Green Field

3. Black Midi – Cavalcade

4. Low – Hey What

5. Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark

6. Pom Poko – Cheater

7. Idles – Crawler

8. Shame – Drunk Tank Pink

9. Parannoul – To See the Next Part of the Dream

10. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

11. Fiddlehead – Between the Richness

12. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future

13. Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz

14. Ty Segall – Harmonizer

15. N0v3l – Non-Fiction

16. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

17. Palberta – Palberta5000

18. Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

19. Julien Baker – Little Oblivions

20. The Weather Station – Ignorance

Jens Trapp

Danske plader

1. Communions – Pure Fabrication



3. School of X – Dancing Through the Void

4. Selma Judith – Getting Angry, Baby

5. Kira Skov – Spirit Tree

6. Astrid Sonne – Outside of Your Lifetime

7. Nikolaj Nørlund – Hverdag i Paradis

8. Uden Ord – Eventyr

9. Katrine Stochholm – Verden består af samling af stykker

10. Love Shop – Levende mænd i døde forhold

Udenlandske plader

1. Anna B Savage – A Common Turn

2. Alice Phoebe Lou – Glow

3. Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready

4. Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

5. Low – Hey What

6. Squid – Bright Green Field

7. Typhoon – Sympathetic Magic

8. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

9. Lambert – False

10. TV Priest – Uppers

11. Black Midi – Cavalcade

12. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time

13. Moor Mother – Black Encyclopedia of the Air

14. John Grant – Boy From Michigan

15. Aya – Im Hole

16. Damon Albarn – The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream

17. Four Tet – Parallel

18. The Weather Station – Ignorance

19. Turnstile – Glow On

20. Dot Allison – Heart-Shaped Scars

Kasper Holm Gregersen

Danske plader

2. Noah Carter – Carter the Kid

3. Patina – Drømmefanger

4. Carl Knast – Opus

5. Peter Sommer – PSPHPT

6. Olivver – Vågen

7. Chinah – Feels Like Forever

8. BBYBITES – PLEAZER

9. Artigeardit – Held og lykke med at komme hjem

10. Athletic Progression – Cloud High in Dreams, But Heavy in the Air

Udenlandske plader

1. Kanye West – Donda

2. Baby Keem – The Melodic Blue

3. Isaiah Rashad – This House Is Burning

4. Slowthai – Tyron

5. Don Toliver – Life of a Don

6. Vince Staples – st.

7. Westside Gunn – Hitler Wears Hermes: Side A & B

8. Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

9. Brockhampton – Roadrunner

10. Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth

11. Dijon – Absolutely

12. Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life

13. Madlib – Sound Ancestors

14. James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart

15. The Alchemist & Boldy James – Bo Jackson

16. Conway The Machine – La Maquina

17. The Alchemist – This Thing Of Ours 1&2

18. Benny The Butcher – The Plugs I Met 2

19. IDK – USEE4YOURSELF

20. Lute – Gold Mouf

Laura C.F. Petersen

Danske plader

1. Yung – Ongoing Dispute

2. Selma Judith – Getting Angry, Baby

4. Nima – Pacemaker

5. Coco O. – It’s a Process

Udenlandske plader

1. Anna B Savage – A Common Turn

2. Jungle – Loving in Stereo

3. Black Midi – Cavalcade

4. Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz

5. Sophia Kennedy – Monsters

6. Deerhoof – Actually, You Can

7. Idles – Crawler

8. Lonely Guest – st.

9. Death From Above 1979 – Is 4 Lovers

10. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

11. My Morning Jacket – st.

12. James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart

13. The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore

14. Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Marie Vedding Poulsen

Danske plader

1. Erika de Casier – Sensational

2. Ydegirl – st.

3. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være

4. CTM & August Rosenbaum – Celeste

5. Båd – Oktober vipper bladene af træerne

6. Hôy La – There’s a Girl Inside My Brain Who Wants to Die

8. Faber – Portrætter

9. Athletic Progression – Cloud High in Dreams, But Heavy in the Air

10. Nikolaj Nørlund – Hverdag i Paradis

Udenlandske plader

1. The Weather Station – Ignorance

2. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future

3. Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince

4. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

5. Anna B Savage – A Common Turn

6. James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart

7. Lost Girls – Menneskekollektivet

8. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

9. Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

10. Squid – Bright Green Field

Perry MacLeod Jensen

Danske plader

1. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være

2. Yung – Ongoing Dispute

3. First Flush: Fjorden

5. Selma Judith – Getting Angry, Baby

6. Pale Rider – Only Shelter to Give

7. Several Things – Please Don’t Do This to Me Life

8. Jaguaren i Skoven – Skattejagt

9. Coco O. – It’s a Process

10. How to Feel Huge – Ep

Udenlandske plader

1. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future

2. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises

3. Yaya Bey – The Things I Can’t Take With Me

4. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

5. Valerie June – The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers

6. Patrick Shiroishi – Hidemi

7. Joan as Police Woman, Tony Allen & Dave Okumu – The Solution Is Restless

8. Shame – Drunk Tank Pink

9. Sophia Kennedy – Monsters

10. Tindersticks – Distractions

11. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

12. Goat Girl – On All Fours

13. Playboi Carti – Whole Lotta Red

14. Deerhoof – Actually, You Can

15. Conny Firschauf – Die Drift

16. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

17. Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life

18. Darkside – Spiral

19. Spellling – The Turning Wheel

20. Vanishing Twin – Ookii Gekkou

Sabina Hvass

Danske plader

1. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være

2. Rebecca Lou – Heavy Metal Feelings

3. Gro – Columna

4. Artigeardit – Held og lykke med at komme hjem

5. PRISMA – Inside Out

7. Skammens Vogn – Kunst og rock

8. Lydmor – Capacity

9. Barbro – st.

10. First Flush: Fjorden

Udenlandske plader

1. Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

2. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

3. Du Blonde – Homecoming

4. Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort to Me

5. Lucy Dacus – Home Video

6. Surfbort – Keep on Truckin’

7. Lil Nas X – Montero

8. Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz

9. Idles – Crawler

10. Snail Mail – Valentine

11. St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

12. Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life

13. Doja Cat – Planet Her

14. Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

15. Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails over the Country Club

16. Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Simon Freiesleben

Danske plader

1. Guldimund – Dem, vi plejede at være

2. LLNN – Unmaker

4. Jaguaren i Skoven – Skattejagt

5. First Flush: Fjorden

6. Communions – Pure Fabrication

7. Mellemblond – En jordisk chance

8. Pale Rider – Only Shelter to Give

9. Mythic Sunship – Wildfire

10. Rune Rask – st.

Udenlandske plader

1. Squid – Bright Green Field

2. Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

3. Low – Hey What

4. TV Priest – Uppers

5. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future

6. Joan as Police Woman – The Barbarian

7. Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

8. Parquet Courts – Sympathy For Life

9. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

10. Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

11. Sophia Kennedy – Monsters

12. Black Midi – Cavalcade

13. Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

14. Lingua Ignota – Sinner Get Ready

15. Black Country, New Road – For the First Time

16. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises

17. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – L.W.

18. Menahan Street Band – The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

19. Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

20. Darkside – Spiral