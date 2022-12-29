Årets bedste plader 2022: De individuelle lister

Således gik det altså til, at Black Country, New Road og Brimheim løb med førstepladserne i vores kåringer af henholdsvis årets bedste udenlandske og danske udgivelse i 2022.
Nedenfor kan du se de individuelle årslister fra samtlige deltagende skribenter, der tilsammen nominerede 167 udgivelser undervejs.
Anne Kirstine Knudsen
Danske plader
1. Quiet Sonia – Wild and Bitter Fruits
2. Yahowa vs. Frugtnazisterne – Nobody Loves No One
3. Tettix Hexer – Aero
4. Chopper – The Wonderful and Wicked World of Chopper
5. Drop – Superdream
6. Fransesca Buratelli – Battle Fatigue
7. Natlyst – Ikaros
8. Dune Messiah – Privileged
9. HVAD – Yug
10. Collider – Excessively Worthwhile
Udenlandske plader
1. Crack Cloud – Tough Baby
2. Tanya Tagaq – Tongues
3. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
4. Alabaster dePlume – Gold
5. Black Midi – Hellfire
6. Kae Tempest – This Line Is a Curve
7. Viagra Boys – Cave World
8. PVA – Blush
9. Death’s Dynamic Shroud – Darklife
10. Caroline – st.
11. Wu Lu – Loggerhead
12. Jockstrap – I Love You, Jennifer B
13. Lucretia Dalt – Ay!
14. Gilla Band – Most Normal
15. Molly Nilsson – Extreme
16. Björk – Fossora
17. Beach House – Once Twice Melody
18. Moor Mother – Jazz Codes
19. Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
20. Leya – Eyeline
Bitten Kjærgaard
Danske plader
1. Brimheim – Can’t Hate Myself into a Different Shape
2. Red Lama – Memory Terrain
3. Joyce – Elsk mig
4. Rigmor – Glade blinde børn
5. Healer – Things You See
6. Modest – Friend
7. Iceage – Shake the Feeling
8. Visitor Kane – At Issue
9. Velvet Volume – Nest
10. Eee Gee – Winning
Udenlandske plader
1. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
2. Wet Leg – st.
3. Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork
4. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention
5. Rosalía – Motomami
6. Alex G – God Save the Animals
7. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
8. Sports Team – Gulp!
9. King Hannah – I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me
10. Crack Cloud – Tough Baby
11. Viagra Boys – Cave World
12. Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
13. Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
14. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
15. Beach House – Once Twice Melody
16. Cate Le Bon – Pompeii
17. Lucky Lo – Supercarry
18. Mitski – Laurel Hell
19. Porridge Radio – Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky
20. Black Midi – Hellfire
Daniel Niebuhr
Danske plader
1. Heltekvad – Morgenrødens helvedesherre
2. Svin – Introducing Svin
3. Natjager – At kende bølge fra hav
4. Bug Chaser – The Hesitation to Disappear
5. Orm – Intet • Altet
6. Offernat – All Colours Retract
7. Shiny Darkly – Heavyy
8. Rigmor – Glade blinde børn
9. Visitor Kane – At Issue
10. Chopper – The Wonderful and Wicked World of Chopper
Udenlandske plader
1. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
2. Gilla Band – Most Normal
3. Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork
4. Chat Pile – God’s Country
5. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
6. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
7. Yard Act – The Overload
8. Working Men’s Club – Fear Fear
9. Crack Cloud – Tough Baby
10. Congotronics International – Where’s the One?
11. Crows – Beware Believers
12. Black Midi – Hellfire
13. Courting – Guitar Music
14. Kae Tempest – This Line Is a Curve
15. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention
16. Zeal & Ardor – st.
17. City of Caterpillar – Mystic Sisters
18. Mamaleek – Dinner Coffee
19. Just Mustard – Heart Under
20. Ultra Silvam – The Sanctity of Death
Emil Ahle Petersen
Udenlandske plader
1. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
2. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
3. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
4. Viagra Boys – Cave World
5. Alvvays – Blue Rev
6. Jockstrap – I Love You, Jennifer B
7. Death’s Dynamic Shroud – Darklife
8. Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen
9. Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future
10. FKA Twigs – Caprisongs
11. Black Midi – Hellfire
12. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupu – Topical Dancer
13. Beach House – Once Twice Melody
14. Petrol Grils – Baby
15. JID – The Forever Story
16. Black Thought & Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes
17. Beyoncé – Renaissance
18. Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
19. Black Dresses – Forget Your Own Face
20. Cheekface – Too Much to Ask
Holger Møller Dybro
Danske plader
1. Quiet Sonia – Wild and Bitter Fruits
2. Liss – I Guess Nothing Will Be the Same
3. Trader – Their Best Work So Far
4. Shiny Darkly – Heavyy
5. Modest – Friend
6. Sleep Party People – Heap of Ashes
7. Collider – Excessively Worthwhile
8. Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka – Languoria
9. Tvivler – Kilogram
10. First Hate – Cotton Candy
Udenlandske plader
1. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
2. Caroline – st.
3. Alex G – God Save the Animals
4. Gilla Band – Most Normal
5. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
6. City of Caterpillar – Mystic Sisters
7. Horse Lords – Comradely Objects
8. Chat Pile – God’s Country
9. Horsegirl – Versions of Modern Performance
10. Crack Cloud – Tough Baby
11. Aldous Harding – Warm Chris
12. Angel Olsen – Big Time
13. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
14. Jockstrap – I Love You, Jennifer B
15. Black Midi – Hellfire
16. Nilüfer Yanya – Painless
17. Alvvays – Blue Rev
18. Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork
19. Dumb – Pray 4 Tomorrow
20. Cola – Deep in View
Joakim Dalmar
Danske plader
1. Iceage – Shake the Feeling
2. Kellermensch – Capitulism
3. Tettix Hexer – Aero
4. Sleep Party People – Heap of Ashes
5. CTM – Babygirl
6. Cabal – Magno Interitus
7. Konvent – Call Down the Sun
8. Natjager – At kende bølge fra hav
9. Svin – Introducing Svin
Udenlandske plader
1. Alabaster dePlume – Gold
2. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
3. Nas – King’s Disease
4. Chat Pile – God’s Country
5. Pantha du Prince – Garden Gaia
6. Black Midi – Hellfire
7. Death’s Dynamic Shroud – Darklife
8. Beyoncé – Renaissance
9. Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
10. Daphni – Cherry
11. Earl Sweatshirt – Sick
12. Rival Consoles – Now Is
13. FKA Twigs – Caprisongs
14. Holy Fawn – Dimensional Bleed
15. Animal Collective – Time Skiffs
16. Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future
17. Moor Mother – Jazz Codes
18. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
19. King Buffalo – Mammoth
20. Max Cooper – Unspoken Words
Jon Kvist Sommer
Danske plader
1. Modest – Friend
2. Visitor Kane – At Issue
3. First Hate – Cotton Candy
4. Healer – Things You See
5. Holm – Why Don’t You Dance
6. Dune Messiah – Privileged
7. Collider – Excessively Worthwhile
8. Trader – Their Best Work So Far
9. Shiny Darkly – Heavyy
10. Whistler – Telltale Sauce
Udenlandske plader
1. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
2. Chat Pile – God’s Country
3. Caroline – st.
4. Angel Olsen – Big Time
5. Alex G – God Save the Animals
6. Orville Peck – Bronco
7. Viagra Boys – Cave World
8. Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork
9. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
10. Cate Le Bon – Pompeii
11. Wet Leg – st.
12. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
13. Horsegirl – Versions of Modern Performance
14. Guided by Voices – Scalping the Guru
15. Arctic Monkeys – The Car
16. Black Lips – Apocalypse Love
17. Black Midi – Hellfire
18. Osees – A Foul Form
19. Silvia Tarozzi & Deborah Walker – Canti du guerra, di lavoro e d’amore
20. Florist – st.
Laura C. F. Petersen
Danske plader
1. Trentemøller – Memoria
2. Natlyst – Ikaros
3. Brimheim – Can’t Hate Myself into a Different Shape
4. Selina Gin – Patiently Waving
5. Senso – The Void in Us
6. Healer – Things You See
7. Lydsyn – st.
8. Chopper – The Wonderful and Wicked World of Chopper
9. Rigmor – Glade blinde børn
10. First Hate – Cotton Candy
Udenlandske plader
1. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention
2. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
3. Cate Le Bon – Pompeii
4. Rolo Tomassi – Where Myth Becomes Memory
5. Girls in Synthesis – The Rest Is Distraction
6. Black Midi – Hellfire
7. Oliver Sim – Hideous Bastard
8. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool it Down
9. Let’s Eat Grandma – Two Ribbons
10. Perfume Genius – Ugly Season
11. Bonobo – Fragments
12. The Chats – Get Fucked
13. Orville Peck – Bronco
14. Daniel Avery – Ultra Truth
15. Osees – A Foul Form
16. Beach House – Once Twice Melody
17. Björk – Fossora
18. Beth Orton – Weather Alive
19. Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Sabina Hvass
Danske plader
1. Brimheim – Can’t Hate Myself into a Different Shape
2. Sleep Party People – Heap of Ashes
3. First Hate – Cotton Candy
4. Trentemøller – Memoria
5. Astrid Cordes – Hurry Up
6. Lydmor – Nimue
7. Kamma – Diary
8. Mø – Motordrome
9. Rigmor – Glade blinde børn
10. Bette – Min
Udenlandske plader
1. Sasami – Squeeze
2. Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
3. Mitski – Laurel Hell
4. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
5. FKA Twigs – Caprisongs
6. Built to Spill – When the Wind Forgets Your Name
7. Alvvays – Blue Rev
8. Porridge Radio – Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky
9. Sharon van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
10. Aldous Harding – Warm Chris
11. CMAT – If My Wife New I’d Be Dead
12. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool it Down
13. Wet Leg – st.
14. Angel Olsen – Big Time
15. Kae Tempest – This Line Is a Curve
16. Black Midi – Hellfire
17. Alex Cameron – Oxy Music
18. Osees – A Foul Form
19. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
20. Björk – Fossora
Simon Freiesleben
Danske plader
1. Joyce – Elsk mig
2. Sofie Birch – Holotropica
3. Quiet Sonia – Wild and Bitter Fruits
4. Rigmor – Glade blinde børn
5. Chopper – The Wonderful and Wicked World of Chopper
6. Tobias Rahim – Når sjælen kaster op
7. Liss – I Guess Nothing Will Be the Same
8. Senso – The Void in Us
9. Holm – Why Don’t You Dance
10. Joyce – Elsk mig
Udenlandske plader
1. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
2. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
3. Kevin Morby – This Is a Photograph
4. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
5. Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen
6. Billy Woods – Aethiopes
7. Alabaster dePlume – Gold
8. Jockstrap – I Love You, Jennifer B
9. Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork
10. Gilla Band – Most Normal
11. Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
12. Wet Leg – st.
13. Lucky Lo – Supercarry
14. Black Midi – Hellfire
15. Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
16. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava
17. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
18. Viagra Boys – Cave World
19. Chat Pile – God’s Country
20. King Garbage – Heavy Metal Greasy Love
Simon Ørberg
Danske plader
1. Chopper – The Wonderful and Wicked World of Chopper
2. Peter Sommer – De uforelskede i København
3. Sofie Birch – Holotropica
4. Goss – I Feel Like Planet Earth
5. Brimheim – Can’t Hate Myself into a Different Shape
6. First Hate – Cotton Candy
7. Kind mod Kind – Kindmodkindmodkindmodkind
8. Tobias Rahim – Når sjælen kaster op
9. Fabräk – Rige børn leger bedst
10. Holm – Why Don’t You Dance
Udenlandske plader
1. Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There
2. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
3. Arctic Monkeys – The Car
4. Alex G – God Save the Animals
5. Fred Again – Actual Life 3
6. Hagop Tchaparian – Bolts
7. Marina Herlop – Pripyat
8. Naima Bock – Giant Palm
9. Yard Act – The Overload
10. Fort Romeau – Brings of Light
11. Adrian Quesada – Boleros Psicodélicos
12. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention
13. Los Bitchos – Let the Festivities Begin!
14. The Weeknd – Dawn FM
15. Ghost Power – st.
16. Axel Boman – LUZ / Quest for Fire
17. Beach House – Once Twice Melody
18. Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo
19. Orville Peck – Bronco
20. Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes
