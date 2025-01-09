Årets bedste plader 2024: De individuelle lister

Redaktionen gør status på 2024 og præsenterer her de individuelle årslister fra de deltagende skribenter i afstemningen om årets bedste plader.

Det blev henholdsvis Kim Gordon og Baby in Vain, der indtog førstepladserne i vores kåring af årets bedste udenlandske og danske albums. Nedenfor kan du se alle de nominerede plader til afstemningerne om årets bedste plader, der tilsammen løb op i 116 forskellige værker. Tak for at læse med! Anton Løkke Laursen

Danske plader

1 VAKT: Et sted at vokse sig stærk

2 Stundom: Hvis ikke de er døde, lever de endnu

3 Baby In Vain: Afterlife

4 Henrik Lindstrand: Last Child in the Woods

5 Fine: Rocky Top Ballads

6 Slim0: Forgiveness

7 Kindsight: No Shame, No Fame

8 Selma Judith: Half Truths From a Broken Heart

9 Brimheim: Ratking

10 Rigmor: Vælter vi mørket

Udenlandske plader

1 The Last Dinner Party: Prelude to Ecstasy

2 Laura Marling: Patterns in Repeat

3 Cassandra Jenkins: My Light, My Destroyer

4 Nilüfer Yanya: My Method Actor

5 Adrianne Lenker: Bright Future

6 MJ Lenderman: Manning Fireworks

7 The Smile: Wall Of Eyes

8 Magdalena Bay: Imaginal Disk

9 Beth Gibbons: Lives Outgrown

10 Vampire Weekend: Only God Was Above Us

11 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Wild God

12 The Cure: Songs of a Lost World

13 St. Vincent: All Born Screaming

14 Arooj Aftab: Night Reign

15 Gustaf: Package Pt. 2

16 Mannequin Pussy: I Got Heaven

17 Waxahatchee: Tigers Blood

18 Kim Gordon: The Collective

19 Jack White: No Name

20 Faye Webster: Underdressed at the Symphony

Simon H. Freiesleben

Danske plader

1 Baby In Vain: Afterlife

2 The Entrepreneurs: Sky Forever

3 Astrid Sonne: Great Doubt

4 Bissesvinet: Blodager

5 Ki!: Yong Gwanglo Part One

6 Smag på dig selv: SPDS

7 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glory

8 Syl: Afmagt

9 Kindsight: No Shame, No Fame

10 Rigmor: Vælter vi mørket

Udenlandske plader

1 Kendrick Lamar: GNX

2 Blood Incantation: Absolute Elsewhere

3 Hayley Heynderickx: Seed of a Seed

4 Mdou Moctar: Funeral for Justice

5 Fontaines D.C.: Romance

6 Julie Christmas: Ridiculous and Full of Blood

7 Jack White: No Name

8 Godspeed You! Black Emperor: “NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD”

9 Kim Gordon: The Collective

10 Yard Act: Where’s My Utopia

11 The Last Dinner Party: Prelude to Ecstasy

12 Amen Dunes: Death Jokes

13 Poppy: Negative Spaces

14 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Wild God

15 Jamie XX: In Waves

16 MJ Lenderman: Manning Fireworks

17 Father John Misty: Mahashmashana

18 Nilüfer Yanya: My Method Actor

19 Kelly Moran: Moves in the Field

20 Kanonenfieber: Die Urkatastrophe

Maiwenn Jensen-Guénec

Danske plader

1 Astrid Sonne: Great Doubt

2 Brimheim: Ratking

3 Ki!: Yong Gwanglo Part One

4 Lea Kampmann: Seinferd

5 Rumpistol: Going Inside

6 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glory

7 Hess is More: CÆKE

8 Baby In Vain: Afterlife

9 Slim0: FORGIVENESS

10 Bissesvinet: Blodager

Udenlandske plader

1 Jessica Pratt: This is the Pitch

2 Arooj Aftab: Night Reign

3 Vampire Weekend: Only God Was Above Us

4 Nilüfer Yanya: My Method Actor

5 Laura Marling: Patterns in Repeat

6 Cindy Lee: Diamond Jubilee

7 The Smile: Cutouts

8 Mk.Gee: Two Star and the Dream Police

9 Charli XCX: Brat and it’s the Same but there’s Three More Songs So it’s Not

10 Milan W.: Leave Another Day

11 Mabe Fratti: Sentir Que No Sabes

12 Kim Gordon: The Collective

13 Nala Sinephro: Endlessness

14 Adrianne Lenker: Bright Future

15 The Last Dinner Party: Prelude to Ecstasy

16 Chanel Beads: Your Day Will Come

17 MJ Lenderman: Manning Fireworks

18 Still House Plants: If I Don’t Make it, I Love U

19 Fontaines D.C.: Romance

20 Helado Negro: Phasor

Jens Trapp

Danske plader

1 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glory

2 Astrid Sonne: Great Doubt

3 Efterklang: Things We Have in Common

4 Selma Judith: Half Truths from a Broken Heart

5 Bissesvinet: Blodager

6 Baal: Circles

7 Yune: Lemon Soft Perfection

8 School of X: Seveth Heaven

9 Baby In Vain: Afterlife

10 Goss: Sentimentallica

Udenlandske

1 The Libertines: All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade

2 Laurie Anderson: Amelia

3 Moor Mother: The Great Bailout

4 Sun Kil Moon/Amoeba: Sun Kil Moon And Amoeba

5 Hurray For The Riff Raff: The Past is Still Alive

6 Fontaines D.C.: Romance

7 St. Vincent: All Born Screaming

8 Beth Gibbons: Lives Outgrown

9 Mount Eerie: Night Palace

10 Geordie Greep: The New Sound

11 The Jesus and Mary Chain: Glasgow Eyes

12 Sivert Høyem: On An Island

13 Joanna Wang: Hotel La Rut

14 Kim Gordon – The Collective

15 Cassandra Jenkins: My Light, My Destroyer

16 Soccer Mommy: Evergreen

17 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Wild God

18 Father John Misty: Mahashmashana

19 Magdalena Bay: Imaginal Disk

20 Arab Strap: I’m totally fine with it ?? don’t give a fuck anymore ??

Laura C. F. Petersen

Danske plader

1 Ki!: Yong-Gwanglo Part Two

2 Brimheim: Ratking

3 Hess is More: CÆKE

4 The Entrepreneurs: Sky Forever

5 Yune: Lemon Soft Perfection

6 Kalaha: Nord Havn

7 Smag På Dig Selv: SPDS

8 Baby In Vain: Afterlife

9 Slim0: FORGIVENESS

10 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glow

Udenlandske

1 Geordie Greep: The New Sound

2 Yard Act: Where’s My Utopia?

3 Beth Gibbons: Lives Outgrown

4 The Cure: Songs of a Lost World

5 Justice: Hyperdrama

6 Kim Gordon – The Collective

7 Fontaines D.C.: Romance

8 St. Vincent: All Born Screaming

9 A Certain Ratio: It All Comes Down To This

10 Gossip: Real Power

11 Theis Thaws: Fifteen Days

12 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Wild God

13 Idles: Tangk

14 Beak: >>>>

15 Xiu Xiu: 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips

16 The Smashing Pumpkins: Aghori Mhori Mei

17 Kelly Lee Owens: Dreamstate

18 Ed Hartcourt: El Magnifico

19 Jamie xx: In Waves

20 Amen Dunes: Death Jokes

Jacob Damholdt Hansen

Danske plader

1 Trentemøller: Dreamweaver

2 Smag På Dig Selv: SPDS

3 Erika De Casier: Still

4 Kindsight: No Shame, No Fame

5 Jakob Bro: Taking Turns

6 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glory

7 Baby In Vain: Afterlife

8 Rigmor: Vælter vi mørket

9 Yune: Lemon Soft Perfection

10 Astrid Sonne: Great Doubt

Udenlandske plader

1 The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World

2 Nubya Garcia: Odyssey

3 The Last Dinner Party: Prelude to Ecstasy

4 Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft

5 Nala Sinephro: Endlessness

6 Kim Gordon: The Collective

7 Tacobitch: Ratmode

8 Laura Marling: Patterns in Repeat

9 Shabaka: Percieve its Beauty, Acknowledge its Grace

10 Fontaines D.C.: Romance

11 Nilüfer Yanya: My Method Actor

12 Father John Misty: Mahashmashana

13 Adrianne Lenker: Bright Future

14 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Wild God

15 Magdalena Bay: Imaginal Disk

16 Beth Gibbons: Lives Outgrown

17 Kamasi Washington: Fearless Movement

18 St. Vincent: All Born Screaming

19 The Lemon Twigs: The Dream is All We Know

20 The Smile: Wall Of Eyes

Holger Møller Dybro

Danske plader

1 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glory

2 Baby In Vain: Afterlife

3 Clarissa Connelly: World of Work

4 Astrid Sonne: Great Doubt

5 Molina: When You Wake Up

6 GB: Gusse Music

7 Ryg Din Sidste Bøn: Rehearsal for the Regicide

8 Vægtløs: Aftryk

9 Brunsten: Ethyl

10 Fine: Rocky Top Ballads

Udenlandske plader

1 Shovel Dance Collective: The Shovel Dance

2 Kim Gordon: The Collective

3 MJ Lenderman: Manning Fireworks

4 Adrianne Lenker: Bright Future

5 Cindy Lee: Diamond Jubilee

6 Waxahatchee: Tiger’s Blood

7 Chat Pile: Cool World

8 Godspeed You! Black Emperor: No Title as of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead

9 Blood Incantation: Absolute Elsewhere

10 Vampire Weekend: Only God Was Above Us

11 Julia Holter: Something In the Room She Moves

12 Beth Gibbons: Lives Outgrown

13 Hurray for the Riff Raff: The Past Is Still Alive

14 The Cure: Songs of a Lost World

15 Shellac: To All Trains

16 Duster: In Dreams

17 Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft

18 The Smile: Cutouts

19 Horse Jumper of Love: Disaster Trick

20 Charli XCX: Brat and it’s the Same but there’s Three More Songs So it’s Not