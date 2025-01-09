Årets bedste plader 2024: De individuelle lister

Redaktionen gør status på 2024 og præsenterer her de individuelle årslister fra de deltagende skribenter i afstemningen om årets bedste plader.
Det blev henholdsvis Kim Gordon og Baby in Vain, der indtog førstepladserne i vores kåring af årets bedste udenlandske og danske albums. Nedenfor kan du se alle de nominerede plader til afstemningerne om årets bedste plader, der tilsammen løb op i 116 forskellige værker. Tak for at læse med!
Danske plader
1 VAKT: Et sted at vokse sig stærk
2 Stundom: Hvis ikke de er døde, lever de endnu
3 Baby In Vain: Afterlife
4 Henrik Lindstrand: Last Child in the Woods
5 Fine: Rocky Top Ballads
6 Slim0: Forgiveness
7 Kindsight: No Shame, No Fame
8 Selma Judith: Half Truths From a Broken Heart
9 Brimheim: Ratking
10 Rigmor: Vælter vi mørket
Udenlandske plader
1 The Last Dinner Party: Prelude to Ecstasy
2 Laura Marling: Patterns in Repeat
3 Cassandra Jenkins: My Light, My Destroyer
4 Nilüfer Yanya: My Method Actor
5 Adrianne Lenker: Bright Future
6 MJ Lenderman: Manning Fireworks
7 The Smile: Wall Of Eyes
8 Magdalena Bay: Imaginal Disk
9 Beth Gibbons: Lives Outgrown
10 Vampire Weekend: Only God Was Above Us
11 Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Wild God
12 The Cure: Songs of a Lost World
13 St. Vincent: All Born Screaming
14 Arooj Aftab: Night Reign
15 Gustaf: Package Pt. 2
16 Mannequin Pussy: I Got Heaven
17 Waxahatchee: Tigers Blood
18 Kim Gordon: The Collective
19 Jack White: No Name
20 Faye Webster: Underdressed at the Symphony
Danske plader
1 Baby In Vain: Afterlife
2 The Entrepreneurs: Sky Forever
3 Astrid Sonne: Great Doubt
4 Bissesvinet: Blodager
5 Ki!: Yong Gwanglo Part One
6 Smag på dig selv: SPDS
7 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glory
8 Syl: Afmagt
9 Kindsight: No Shame, No Fame
10 Rigmor: Vælter vi mørket
Udenlandske plader
1 Kendrick Lamar: GNX
2 Blood Incantation: Absolute Elsewhere
3 Hayley Heynderickx: Seed of a Seed
4 Mdou Moctar: Funeral for Justice
5 Fontaines D.C.: Romance
6 Julie Christmas: Ridiculous and Full of Blood
7 Jack White: No Name
8 Godspeed You! Black Emperor: “NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD”
9 Kim Gordon: The Collective
10 Yard Act: Where’s My Utopia
11 The Last Dinner Party: Prelude to Ecstasy
12 Amen Dunes: Death Jokes
13 Poppy: Negative Spaces
14 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Wild God
15 Jamie XX: In Waves
16 MJ Lenderman: Manning Fireworks
17 Father John Misty: Mahashmashana
18 Nilüfer Yanya: My Method Actor
19 Kelly Moran: Moves in the Field
20 Kanonenfieber: Die Urkatastrophe
Danske plader
1 Astrid Sonne: Great Doubt
2 Brimheim: Ratking
3 Ki!: Yong Gwanglo Part One
4 Lea Kampmann: Seinferd
5 Rumpistol: Going Inside
6 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glory
7 Hess is More: CÆKE
8 Baby In Vain: Afterlife
9 Slim0: FORGIVENESS
10 Bissesvinet: Blodager
Udenlandske plader
1 Jessica Pratt: This is the Pitch
2 Arooj Aftab: Night Reign
3 Vampire Weekend: Only God Was Above Us
4 Nilüfer Yanya: My Method Actor
5 Laura Marling: Patterns in Repeat
6 Cindy Lee: Diamond Jubilee
7 The Smile: Cutouts
8 Mk.Gee: Two Star and the Dream Police
9 Charli XCX: Brat and it’s the Same but there’s Three More Songs So it’s Not
10 Milan W.: Leave Another Day
11 Mabe Fratti: Sentir Que No Sabes
12 Kim Gordon: The Collective
13 Nala Sinephro: Endlessness
14 Adrianne Lenker: Bright Future
15 The Last Dinner Party: Prelude to Ecstasy
16 Chanel Beads: Your Day Will Come
17 MJ Lenderman: Manning Fireworks
18 Still House Plants: If I Don’t Make it, I Love U
19 Fontaines D.C.: Romance
20 Helado Negro: Phasor
Danske plader
1 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glory
2 Astrid Sonne: Great Doubt
3 Efterklang: Things We Have in Common
4 Selma Judith: Half Truths from a Broken Heart
5 Bissesvinet: Blodager
6 Baal: Circles
7 Yune: Lemon Soft Perfection
8 School of X: Seveth Heaven
9 Baby In Vain: Afterlife
10 Goss: Sentimentallica
Udenlandske
1 The Libertines: All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade
2 Laurie Anderson: Amelia
3 Moor Mother: The Great Bailout
4 Sun Kil Moon/Amoeba: Sun Kil Moon And Amoeba
5 Hurray For The Riff Raff: The Past is Still Alive
6 Fontaines D.C.: Romance
7 St. Vincent: All Born Screaming
8 Beth Gibbons: Lives Outgrown
9 Mount Eerie: Night Palace
10 Geordie Greep: The New Sound
11 The Jesus and Mary Chain: Glasgow Eyes
12 Sivert Høyem: On An Island
13 Joanna Wang: Hotel La Rut
14 Kim Gordon – The Collective
15 Cassandra Jenkins: My Light, My Destroyer
16 Soccer Mommy: Evergreen
17 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Wild God
18 Father John Misty: Mahashmashana
19 Magdalena Bay: Imaginal Disk
20 Arab Strap: I’m totally fine with it ?? don’t give a fuck anymore ??
Danske plader
1 Ki!: Yong-Gwanglo Part Two
2 Brimheim: Ratking
3 Hess is More: CÆKE
4 The Entrepreneurs: Sky Forever
5 Yune: Lemon Soft Perfection
6 Kalaha: Nord Havn
7 Smag På Dig Selv: SPDS
8 Baby In Vain: Afterlife
9 Slim0: FORGIVENESS
10 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glow
Udenlandske
1 Geordie Greep: The New Sound
2 Yard Act: Where’s My Utopia?
3 Beth Gibbons: Lives Outgrown
4 The Cure: Songs of a Lost World
5 Justice: Hyperdrama
6 Kim Gordon – The Collective
7 Fontaines D.C.: Romance
8 St. Vincent: All Born Screaming
9 A Certain Ratio: It All Comes Down To This
10 Gossip: Real Power
11 Theis Thaws: Fifteen Days
12 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Wild God
13 Idles: Tangk
14 Beak: >>>>
15 Xiu Xiu: 13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips
16 The Smashing Pumpkins: Aghori Mhori Mei
17 Kelly Lee Owens: Dreamstate
18 Ed Hartcourt: El Magnifico
19 Jamie xx: In Waves
20 Amen Dunes: Death Jokes
Danske plader
1 Trentemøller: Dreamweaver
2 Smag På Dig Selv: SPDS
3 Erika De Casier: Still
4 Kindsight: No Shame, No Fame
5 Jakob Bro: Taking Turns
6 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glory
7 Baby In Vain: Afterlife
8 Rigmor: Vælter vi mørket
9 Yune: Lemon Soft Perfection
10 Astrid Sonne: Great Doubt
Udenlandske plader
1 The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World
2 Nubya Garcia: Odyssey
3 The Last Dinner Party: Prelude to Ecstasy
4 Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft
5 Nala Sinephro: Endlessness
6 Kim Gordon: The Collective
7 Tacobitch: Ratmode
8 Laura Marling: Patterns in Repeat
9 Shabaka: Percieve its Beauty, Acknowledge its Grace
10 Fontaines D.C.: Romance
11 Nilüfer Yanya: My Method Actor
12 Father John Misty: Mahashmashana
13 Adrianne Lenker: Bright Future
14 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Wild God
15 Magdalena Bay: Imaginal Disk
16 Beth Gibbons: Lives Outgrown
17 Kamasi Washington: Fearless Movement
18 St. Vincent: All Born Screaming
19 The Lemon Twigs: The Dream is All We Know
20 The Smile: Wall Of Eyes
Danske plader
1 Elias Rønnenfelt: Heavy Glory
2 Baby In Vain: Afterlife
3 Clarissa Connelly: World of Work
4 Astrid Sonne: Great Doubt
5 Molina: When You Wake Up
6 GB: Gusse Music
7 Ryg Din Sidste Bøn: Rehearsal for the Regicide
8 Vægtløs: Aftryk
9 Brunsten: Ethyl
10 Fine: Rocky Top Ballads
Udenlandske plader
1 Shovel Dance Collective: The Shovel Dance
2 Kim Gordon: The Collective
3 MJ Lenderman: Manning Fireworks
4 Adrianne Lenker: Bright Future
5 Cindy Lee: Diamond Jubilee
6 Waxahatchee: Tiger’s Blood
7 Chat Pile: Cool World
8 Godspeed You! Black Emperor: No Title as of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead
9 Blood Incantation: Absolute Elsewhere
10 Vampire Weekend: Only God Was Above Us
11 Julia Holter: Something In the Room She Moves
12 Beth Gibbons: Lives Outgrown
13 Hurray for the Riff Raff: The Past Is Still Alive
14 The Cure: Songs of a Lost World
15 Shellac: To All Trains
16 Duster: In Dreams
17 Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft
18 The Smile: Cutouts
19 Horse Jumper of Love: Disaster Trick
20 Charli XCX: Brat and it’s the Same but there’s Three More Songs So it’s Not
