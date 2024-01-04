Årets bedste plader

Årets bedste plader 2023: De individuelle lister

4. januar 2024
Skrevet af Simon Freiesleben

Redaktionen gør status på 2023 og præsenterer her de individuelle årslister fra de deltagende skribenter i afstemningen om årets bedste plader.

Det blev henholdsvis Caroline Polacheck og Barbro, der indtog førstepladserne i vores kåring af årets bedste albums. Og vi er ikke helt færdige med 2023 endnu. I næste uge gennemgår vi nemlig en række af årets oversete albums. 

Indtil da kan du nedenfor se alle de nominerede plader til afstemningerne om årets bedste plader, der tilsammen løb op i 164 forskellige værker. Tak for at læse med!

Anne Kirstine Knudsen
Danske plader

  1. Flawless Victory: Lazy Dayz
  2. Shiny Darkly: II
  3. Lyra Valenza: Low Gear No Pressure
  4. Selvhenter: Mezmerizer
  5. Mavourneen: Submassive
  6. Oskar Krusell: Oskar
  7. Pardans: Peak Happiness
  8. Barbro: Bad Choices
  9. Various artists: Hypersea
  10. Blikfang: Vær dig selv

Udenlandske plader

  1. Nihiloxica: Source of Denial
  2. Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter: Saved!
  3. Aphex Twin: Black Box Recorder 21f/ in a room7F760
  4. Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
  5. HMLTD: The Worm
  6. Eartheater: Powders
  7. Xiu Xiu: Ignore Grief
  8. Liturgy: 93696
  9. Yves Tumor: Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)
  10. World’s End Girlfriend: Resistance & The Blessing
  11. Kali Malone: Does Spring Hide It’s Joy
  12. Eprom: Synthesism
  13. Lankum: False Lankum
  14. Uh: Humanus
  15. Kate NV: Wow
  16. Oneothrix Point Never: Again
  17. L’Rain: I Killed Your Dog
  18. André 3000: New Blue Sun
  19. Squid: O Monolith
  20. Peter Gabriel: i/o

Anton Løkke Laursen
Danske plader

  1. Iomfro: Vent på jeg revner
  2. Barbro: Bad Choices
  3. Tender Youth: In the Hands of Broken Bonds
  4. Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset 
  5. Yör: Intet så rigtigt
  6. Eee Gee: She-Rex
  7. Hjalte Ross: Less
  8. Girls in Airports: How It Is now
  9. Shiny Darkly: II
  10. Greta: Portals

Udenlandske plader

  1. Dina Ögon: Oas
  2. Mitski: The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
  3. Indigo De Souza: All of This Will End
  4. Blur: The Ballad of Darren
  5. This Is The Kit: Careful Of Your Keepers
  6. Boygenius: The Record
  7. Spellling: Spellling & The Mystery School 
  8. Wilco: Cousin
  9. Altin Gün: Aşk 
  10. Anna B Savage: in​|​FLUX
  11. Buck Meek: Haunted Mountain
  12. Lucky Lo: The Big Feel

Daniel Niebuhr
Danske plader

  1. Stikkersvin: …Og de levede ulykkeligt og alt for længe
  2. Selvhenter: Mesmerizer
  3. Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
  4. Oskar Krusell: Oskar
  5. Gabestok: Med freden kommer hadet
  6. Omsorg: Moments, Movements
  7. Howl Baby Howl: Heavy on the Tongue
  8. Afsky: Om hundrede år
  9. Terminalist: The Crisis as Condition
  10. Pleaser: st.

Udenlandske plader

  1. Godcaster: st.
  2. Teksti-TV 666: Vapauden tasavalta
  3. Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter: Saved!
  4. Sigur Rós: Átta
  5. Raja Kirik: Phantasmagoria of Jathilan
  6. Sprain: The Lamb as Effigy or Three Hundred and Fifty XOXOXOS for a Spark Union With My Darling Divine
  7. Italia 90: Living Human Treasure
  8. Dudu Tassa & Johnny Greenwood: Jarak Qaribak
  9. Cowboyy: Epic The Movie
  10. Noble Rot: Heavenly Bodies, Repetition, Control
  11. Gnoomes: Ax Ox
  12. Nihiloxica: Source of Denial
  13. Squid: O Monolith
  14. Protomartyr: Formal Growth in the Desert
  15. HMLTD: The Worm
  16. Geese: 3D Country
  17. Model/Actriz: Dogsbody
  18. Poison Ruin: Härvest
  19. Hotline TNT: Cartwheel
  20. Swans: The Beggar

Holger Møller Dybro
Danske plader

  1. Hjalte Ross: Less
  2. Pleaser: st.
  3. Quiet Sonia: QS
  4. Barbro: Bad Choices
  5. Pardans: Peak Happiness
  6. ML Buch: Suntub
  7. Snuggle: Calendula
  8. Omsorg: Moments, Movements
  9. Mavourneen: Submassive
  10. Blikfang: Vær dig selv

Udenlandske plader

  1. Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn into You
  2. Lankum: False Lankum
  3. Godcaster: St.
  4. Wednesday: Rat Saw God
  5. Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World
  6. Model/Actriz: Dogsbody
  7. Militarie Gun: Life Under the Gun
  8. Feeble Little Horse: Girl with Fish
  9. Bar Italia: Tracey Denim
  10. Poison Ruïn: Härvest
  11. Le Cri du Caire: St.
  12. Cowboyy: Epic the Movie
  13. Mandy, Indiana: I’ve Seen a Way
  14. L’rain: I Killed Your Dog
  15. Geese: 3D Country
  16. Italia 90: Living Human Treasure
  17. Squid: O Monolith
  18. Mitski: This Land Is Inhospitable and so Are We
  19. Kara Jackson: Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
  20. Protomartyr: Formal Growth in the Desert

Jacob Hansen
Danske plader

  1. Girls In Airports: How It Is Now
  2. Barbro: Bad Choices
  3. Iomfro: Vent på jeg revner
  4. Zar Paulo: Elendig software
  5. Tigeroak: Living And Living
  6. Himmelrum: Indersiden udad
  7. Frk. Jacobsen: I haven
  8. Eee Gee: She-Rex
  9. Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
  10. Julie Pavon: Watch Her Dance

Udenlandske plader

  1. Andre 3000: New Blue Sun
  2. Sufjan Stevens: Javelin
  3. Mitski: The Land Is Intospitable And So Are We
  4. Ryuichi Sakamoto: 12
  5. Jaimie Branch: Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))
  6. Depeche Mode: Memento Mori
  7. Boygenius: The Record
  8. Brandee Younger: Brand New Life
  9. Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
  10. Sundial: Noname
  11. Ratboys: The Window
  12. Slowdive: Everything Is Alive
  13. Lakecia Benjamin: Phoenix
  14. Fever Ray: Radical Romantics
  15. Alabaster DePlume: Come With Fierce Grace
  16. Iggy Pop: Every Loser
  17. Troy Sivan: Something To Give Each Other 
  18. Lana Del Ray: Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  19. Julie Byrne: The Greater Wing
  20. PJ Harvey: Inside The Old Year Dying 

Jens Trapp
Danske plader

  1. Reveal Party: Favourite Person
  2. Boy Below: Boy Below
  3. Barbro: Bad Choices
  4. Afskum: Afskum
  5. Pardans: Peak Happiness
  6. Uden Ord: Verden Den Er Lige Her
  7. Elevatorfører: Før Lyset Forsvinder
  8. Ring Them Bells: All Kind of Nightmares
  9. Leizure: Heaven Is Full of Rotten Fruit
  10. Bisse: Traumecentret

Udenlandske plader

  1. Anna B. Savage: in/FLUX
  2. Julie Byrne: The Greater Wings
  3. Kara Jackson: Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
  4. Paul Simon: Seven Psalms
  5. Bonnie Prince Billy: Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You
  6. Squid: O Monolith
  7. PJ Harvey: I Inside the Old Year Dying
  8. The Murder Capital: Gigi’s Recovery
  9. Eartheater: Powders
  10. Alabaster dePlume: Come With Fierce Grace
  11. Sufjan Stevens: Javelin
  12. Queens of the Stone Age: In Time New Roman…
  13. Model/Actriz: Dogsbody
  14. Unknown Mortal Orchestra: V
  15. Ryuichi Sakamoto: 12
  16. Dudu Tassa/Jonny Greenwood: Jarak Qaribak
  17. Anohni: My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross
  18. Youth Lagoon: Heaven Is a Junkyard
  19. Gaz Coombes: Turn the Car Around
  20. Depeche Mode: Memento Mori

Lean Heuch Hansen
Danske plader

  1. Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
  2. Pleaser: st.
  3. Mija Milovic: Still Life
  4. Tender Youth: In the Hands of Broken Bonds
  5. Sauna Senere: EP 2
  6. M Rosenbaum: Perversions

Udenlandske plader

  1. Facs: Still Life In Decay
  2. King Krule: Space Heavy
  3. Devendra Benhart: Flying Wig
  4. Lost Girls: Selvutsletter
  5. Lonnie Holley: Oh Me Oh My
  6. Tropical Fuck Storm: Submersive Behaviour
  7. Feeble Little Horse: Girl with Fish
  8. Mitski: The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
  9. Avey Tare: 7s
  10. Bdrmm: I Don’t Know

Maiwenn Jensen-Guénec
Danske plader

  1. Eee Gee: She-Rex
  2. Why Sun: The Song The Movement The Dance
  3. Girls in Airports: How It is Now
  4. ML Buch: Suntub
  5. Barbro: Bad Choices
  6. Mija Milovic: Still Life
  7. Oskar Krusell: Oskar
  8. Himmelrum: Indersiden Udad
  9. Quiet Sonia: QS

Udenlandske plader

  1. Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
  2. Mitski: The Land is Inhospitable And So Are We
  3. Youth Lagoon: Heaven is a Junkyard
  4. Sofia Kourtesis: Madres
  5. Boygenius: The Record
  6. Lankum: False Lankum
  7. Avalon Emerson: & the Charm
  8. Yaeji: With A Hammer
  9. Dina Ögon: Oas
  10. PJ Harvey: I Inside the Old Year Dying
  11. Kara Jackson: Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
  12. Devendra Banhart: Flying Wig
  13. Indigo De Souza: All of This Will End
  14. Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily: Love in Exile
  15. U.S. Girls: Bless This Mess
  16. Julie Byrne: The Greater Wings
  17. Irreversible Entanglements: Protect Your Light
  18. Squid: O Monolith
  19. Mega Bog: End of Everything
  20. Altin Gün: Ask

Simon Freiesleben
Danske plader

  1. ML Buch: Suntub
  2. Artigeardit: Længe leve
  3. Iomfro: Vent på jeg revner
  4. Stikkersvin: …Og de levede ulykkeligt og alt for længe
  5. Selvhenter: Mesmerizer
  6. Shiny Darkly: II
  7. Hjalte Ross: Less
  8. Howl Baby Howl: Heavy on the Tongue
  9. Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
  10. CTM: Vind

Udenlandske plader

  1. Nourished By Time: Erotic Probiotic 2
  2. Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
  3. 100 Gecs: 10,000 Gecs
  4. King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard: PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation
  5. Squid: O Monolith
  6. André 3000: New Blue Sun
  7. Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily: Love In Exile
  8. Laurel Halo: Atlas
  9. Sigur Rós: Átta
  10. Kurt Vile: Back to Moon Beach
  11. Yves Tumor: Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)
  12. Italia 90: Living Human Treasure
  13. Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World
  14. Wednesday: Rat Saw God
  15. Boygenius: The Record
  16. Slowdive: Everything Is Alive
  17. Alabaster DePlume: Come With Fierce Grace
  18. Model/Actriz: Dogsbody
  19. Swans: The Beggar
  20. Colin Stetson: When We Were That What Wept For The Sea

Simon Ørberg
Danske plader

  1. Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
  2. Barbro: Bad Choices
  3. Chopper: Shock Pop Vol. 1
  4. Zar Paulo: Elendig software
  5. Astrid Engberg: Trust
  6. Julie Pavon: Watch Her Dance
  7. Eee Gee: She-Rex
  8. Melodi Ghazal: Mellow D
  9. Lyra Valenza: Low Gear No Pressure
  10. Pleaser: st. 

Udenlandske plader

  1. Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
  2. Anohni: My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross
  3. Kara Jackson: Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
  4. Geese: 3D Country
  5. Jessie Ware: That! Feels! Good!
  6. Genesis Owusu: Struggler
  7. Mitski: The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We
  8. Slowdive: Everything Is Alive
  9. Olivia Rodrigo: Guts
  10. Romy: Mid Air
  11. Lana del Rey: Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blv.?
  12. Róisín Murphy & DJ Koze: Hit Parade
  13. Boygenius: The Record
  14. Girl Ray: Prestige
  15. Parannoul: After the Magic
  16. 100 gecs: 10,000 gecs
  17. Black Country, New Road: Live at Bush Hall
  18. Roufaida: st.
  19. Sufjan Stevens: Javelin
  20. James Blake: Playing Robots Into Heaven

