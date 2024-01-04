Årets bedste plader 2023: De individuelle lister

Det blev henholdsvis Caroline Polacheck og Barbro, der indtog førstepladserne i vores kåring af årets bedste albums. Og vi er ikke helt færdige med 2023 endnu. I næste uge gennemgår vi nemlig en række af årets oversete albums.
Indtil da kan du nedenfor se alle de nominerede plader til afstemningerne om årets bedste plader, der tilsammen løb op i 164 forskellige værker. Tak for at læse med!
Anne Kirstine Knudsen
Danske plader
- Flawless Victory: Lazy Dayz
- Shiny Darkly: II
- Lyra Valenza: Low Gear No Pressure
- Selvhenter: Mezmerizer
- Mavourneen: Submassive
- Oskar Krusell: Oskar
- Pardans: Peak Happiness
- Barbro: Bad Choices
- Various artists: Hypersea
- Blikfang: Vær dig selv
Udenlandske plader
- Nihiloxica: Source of Denial
- Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter: Saved!
- Aphex Twin: Black Box Recorder 21f/ in a room7F760
- Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
- HMLTD: The Worm
- Eartheater: Powders
- Xiu Xiu: Ignore Grief
- Liturgy: 93696
- Yves Tumor: Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)
- World’s End Girlfriend: Resistance & The Blessing
- Kali Malone: Does Spring Hide It’s Joy
- Eprom: Synthesism
- Lankum: False Lankum
- Uh: Humanus
- Kate NV: Wow
- Oneothrix Point Never: Again
- L’Rain: I Killed Your Dog
- André 3000: New Blue Sun
- Squid: O Monolith
- Peter Gabriel: i/o
Anton Løkke Laursen
Danske plader
- Iomfro: Vent på jeg revner
- Barbro: Bad Choices
- Tender Youth: In the Hands of Broken Bonds
- Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
- Yör: Intet så rigtigt
- Eee Gee: She-Rex
- Hjalte Ross: Less
- Girls in Airports: How It Is now
- Shiny Darkly: II
- Greta: Portals
Udenlandske plader
- Dina Ögon: Oas
- Mitski: The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
- Indigo De Souza: All of This Will End
- Blur: The Ballad of Darren
- This Is The Kit: Careful Of Your Keepers
- Boygenius: The Record
- Spellling: Spellling & The Mystery School
- Wilco: Cousin
- Altin Gün: Aşk
- Anna B Savage: in|FLUX
- Buck Meek: Haunted Mountain
- Lucky Lo: The Big Feel
Daniel Niebuhr
Danske plader
- Stikkersvin: …Og de levede ulykkeligt og alt for længe
- Selvhenter: Mesmerizer
- Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
- Oskar Krusell: Oskar
- Gabestok: Med freden kommer hadet
- Omsorg: Moments, Movements
- Howl Baby Howl: Heavy on the Tongue
- Afsky: Om hundrede år
- Terminalist: The Crisis as Condition
- Pleaser: st.
Udenlandske plader
- Godcaster: st.
- Teksti-TV 666: Vapauden tasavalta
- Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter: Saved!
- Sigur Rós: Átta
- Raja Kirik: Phantasmagoria of Jathilan
- Sprain: The Lamb as Effigy or Three Hundred and Fifty XOXOXOS for a Spark Union With My Darling Divine
- Italia 90: Living Human Treasure
- Dudu Tassa & Johnny Greenwood: Jarak Qaribak
- Cowboyy: Epic The Movie
- Noble Rot: Heavenly Bodies, Repetition, Control
- Gnoomes: Ax Ox
- Nihiloxica: Source of Denial
- Squid: O Monolith
- Protomartyr: Formal Growth in the Desert
- HMLTD: The Worm
- Geese: 3D Country
- Model/Actriz: Dogsbody
- Poison Ruin: Härvest
- Hotline TNT: Cartwheel
- Swans: The Beggar
Holger Møller Dybro
Danske plader
- Hjalte Ross: Less
- Pleaser: st.
- Quiet Sonia: QS
- Barbro: Bad Choices
- Pardans: Peak Happiness
- ML Buch: Suntub
- Snuggle: Calendula
- Omsorg: Moments, Movements
- Mavourneen: Submassive
- Blikfang: Vær dig selv
Udenlandske plader
- Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn into You
- Lankum: False Lankum
- Godcaster: St.
- Wednesday: Rat Saw God
- Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World
- Model/Actriz: Dogsbody
- Militarie Gun: Life Under the Gun
- Feeble Little Horse: Girl with Fish
- Bar Italia: Tracey Denim
- Poison Ruïn: Härvest
- Le Cri du Caire: St.
- Cowboyy: Epic the Movie
- Mandy, Indiana: I’ve Seen a Way
- L’rain: I Killed Your Dog
- Geese: 3D Country
- Italia 90: Living Human Treasure
- Squid: O Monolith
- Mitski: This Land Is Inhospitable and so Are We
- Kara Jackson: Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
- Protomartyr: Formal Growth in the Desert
Jacob Hansen
Danske plader
- Girls In Airports: How It Is Now
- Barbro: Bad Choices
- Iomfro: Vent på jeg revner
- Zar Paulo: Elendig software
- Tigeroak: Living And Living
- Himmelrum: Indersiden udad
- Frk. Jacobsen: I haven
- Eee Gee: She-Rex
- Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
- Julie Pavon: Watch Her Dance
Udenlandske plader
- Andre 3000: New Blue Sun
- Sufjan Stevens: Javelin
- Mitski: The Land Is Intospitable And So Are We
- Ryuichi Sakamoto: 12
- Jaimie Branch: Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))
- Depeche Mode: Memento Mori
- Boygenius: The Record
- Brandee Younger: Brand New Life
- Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
- Sundial: Noname
- Ratboys: The Window
- Slowdive: Everything Is Alive
- Lakecia Benjamin: Phoenix
- Fever Ray: Radical Romantics
- Alabaster DePlume: Come With Fierce Grace
- Iggy Pop: Every Loser
- Troy Sivan: Something To Give Each Other
- Lana Del Ray: Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Julie Byrne: The Greater Wing
- PJ Harvey: Inside The Old Year Dying
Jens Trapp
Danske plader
- Reveal Party: Favourite Person
- Boy Below: Boy Below
- Barbro: Bad Choices
- Afskum: Afskum
- Pardans: Peak Happiness
- Uden Ord: Verden Den Er Lige Her
- Elevatorfører: Før Lyset Forsvinder
- Ring Them Bells: All Kind of Nightmares
- Leizure: Heaven Is Full of Rotten Fruit
- Bisse: Traumecentret
Udenlandske plader
- Anna B. Savage: in/FLUX
- Julie Byrne: The Greater Wings
- Kara Jackson: Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
- Paul Simon: Seven Psalms
- Bonnie Prince Billy: Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You
- Squid: O Monolith
- PJ Harvey: I Inside the Old Year Dying
- The Murder Capital: Gigi’s Recovery
- Eartheater: Powders
- Alabaster dePlume: Come With Fierce Grace
- Sufjan Stevens: Javelin
- Queens of the Stone Age: In Time New Roman…
- Model/Actriz: Dogsbody
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra: V
- Ryuichi Sakamoto: 12
- Dudu Tassa/Jonny Greenwood: Jarak Qaribak
- Anohni: My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross
- Youth Lagoon: Heaven Is a Junkyard
- Gaz Coombes: Turn the Car Around
- Depeche Mode: Memento Mori
Lean Heuch Hansen
Danske plader
- Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
- Pleaser: st.
- Mija Milovic: Still Life
- Tender Youth: In the Hands of Broken Bonds
- Sauna Senere: EP 2
- M Rosenbaum: Perversions
Udenlandske plader
- Facs: Still Life In Decay
- King Krule: Space Heavy
- Devendra Benhart: Flying Wig
- Lost Girls: Selvutsletter
- Lonnie Holley: Oh Me Oh My
- Tropical Fuck Storm: Submersive Behaviour
- Feeble Little Horse: Girl with Fish
- Mitski: The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
- Avey Tare: 7s
- Bdrmm: I Don’t Know
Maiwenn Jensen-Guénec
Danske plader
- Eee Gee: She-Rex
- Why Sun: The Song The Movement The Dance
- Girls in Airports: How It is Now
- ML Buch: Suntub
- Barbro: Bad Choices
- Mija Milovic: Still Life
- Oskar Krusell: Oskar
- Himmelrum: Indersiden Udad
- Quiet Sonia: QS
Udenlandske plader
- Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
- Mitski: The Land is Inhospitable And So Are We
- Youth Lagoon: Heaven is a Junkyard
- Sofia Kourtesis: Madres
- Boygenius: The Record
- Lankum: False Lankum
- Avalon Emerson: & the Charm
- Yaeji: With A Hammer
- Dina Ögon: Oas
- PJ Harvey: I Inside the Old Year Dying
- Kara Jackson: Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
- Devendra Banhart: Flying Wig
- Indigo De Souza: All of This Will End
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily: Love in Exile
- U.S. Girls: Bless This Mess
- Julie Byrne: The Greater Wings
- Irreversible Entanglements: Protect Your Light
- Squid: O Monolith
- Mega Bog: End of Everything
- Altin Gün: Ask
Simon Freiesleben
Danske plader
- ML Buch: Suntub
- Artigeardit: Længe leve
- Iomfro: Vent på jeg revner
- Stikkersvin: …Og de levede ulykkeligt og alt for længe
- Selvhenter: Mesmerizer
- Shiny Darkly: II
- Hjalte Ross: Less
- Howl Baby Howl: Heavy on the Tongue
- Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
- CTM: Vind
Udenlandske plader
- Nourished By Time: Erotic Probiotic 2
- Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
- 100 Gecs: 10,000 Gecs
- King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard: PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation
- Squid: O Monolith
- André 3000: New Blue Sun
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily: Love In Exile
- Laurel Halo: Atlas
- Sigur Rós: Átta
- Kurt Vile: Back to Moon Beach
- Yves Tumor: Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)
- Italia 90: Living Human Treasure
- Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World
- Wednesday: Rat Saw God
- Boygenius: The Record
- Slowdive: Everything Is Alive
- Alabaster DePlume: Come With Fierce Grace
- Model/Actriz: Dogsbody
- Swans: The Beggar
- Colin Stetson: When We Were That What Wept For The Sea
Simon Ørberg
Danske plader
- Guldimund: Jeg venter i lyset
- Barbro: Bad Choices
- Chopper: Shock Pop Vol. 1
- Zar Paulo: Elendig software
- Astrid Engberg: Trust
- Julie Pavon: Watch Her Dance
- Eee Gee: She-Rex
- Melodi Ghazal: Mellow D
- Lyra Valenza: Low Gear No Pressure
- Pleaser: st.
Udenlandske plader
- Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
- Anohni: My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross
- Kara Jackson: Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?
- Geese: 3D Country
- Jessie Ware: That! Feels! Good!
- Genesis Owusu: Struggler
- Mitski: The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We
- Slowdive: Everything Is Alive
- Olivia Rodrigo: Guts
- Romy: Mid Air
- Lana del Rey: Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blv.?
- Róisín Murphy & DJ Koze: Hit Parade
- Boygenius: The Record
- Girl Ray: Prestige
- Parannoul: After the Magic
- 100 gecs: 10,000 gecs
- Black Country, New Road: Live at Bush Hall
- Roufaida: st.
- Sufjan Stevens: Javelin
- James Blake: Playing Robots Into Heaven
Leave a Reply